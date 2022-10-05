The Best Comedies on Netflix That Will Make You Laugh Out Loud

We could all use a laugh every now and then, especially in times like these, so aren’t we blessed that Netflix has such a large selection of comedies.

Action-comedy, drama-comedy, stand-up comedy, Netflix has every iteration of comedy you could ask for. It’s a godsend when all you want to do is switch off and watch something lighthearted.

Here are some of the best comedies on Netflix that will inject some humour into your day.

What’s the funniest comedy movie on Netflix right now?

Sitting at the top of Netflix’s streaming charts right now is the teen comedy-drama Do Revenge. The film stars Camila Mendes and Maya Hawke as two unlikely friends who team up to take revenge on each other’s enemies. Do Revenge is an ode to some of the best teen movies of all time and is well worth a watch.

Red Notice

If you like your comedies with a side of action Red Notice is the best of both worlds.

The blockbuster action-comedy has been a hit on Netflix with the film remaining in the top ten most-watched titles for months now. It’s easy to see why with a star-studded cast that includes Gal Gadot, Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds.

Johnson stars as an FBI agent who is forced to team up with Reynold’s art thief to catch an even more notorious criminal (Gadot). The film is a fun romp with plenty of cliches and also plenty of twists.

Watch it here.

Grace and Frankie

Put two powerhouse actresses like Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda together and what do you get? Grace and Frankie is the answer and it’s one of the best and most beloved comedies on Netflix.

The duo plays two unlikely friends who band together after their husbands announce they are in love and plan to get married. Grace and Frankie then lean on each other as they adjust to newfound singledom later in life.

It’s heartwarming, it’s funny and it’s got a new batch of episodes premiering soon.

Watch it here.

Schitt’s Creek

Schitt’s Creek has been living the high life since its finale with awards nominations all around for its talented cast and crew.

The Canadian comedy follows a rich family who suddenly finds themselves completely broke and forced to live in their one remaining asset, the country town of Schitt’s Creek.

You’ll come to love the Rose family, privileged personalities and all, as they band together to get through the tough times.

Watch it here.

Don’t Look Up

Don’t Look Up has earned itself plenty of awards attention and recruited a huge all-star cast with Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio starring as two astronomers who discover an asteroid is on a collision course with Earth and must convince the world to take action.

It’s debatable whether you’d consider Don’t Look Up a comedy. The dark satirical tale about an impending world-ending event and humanity’s response (or lack of response) to it is sometimes hard to laugh at because it’s so close to the truth.

Watch it here.

BoJack Horseman

In the same vein as Rick and Morty or South Park, BoJack horseman is an adult animated comedy that satirises deeper themes.

BoJack Horseman himself is a washed-up celebrity who decides to make a comeback and must navigate the minefield that is modern-day Hollywood.

If you’re not taken by BoJack Horseman straight away don’t get dissuaded. From season 2 it quickly becomes one of the best-animated comedies you’ll lay eyes on.

Watch it here.

One Day at a Time

Multi-cam sitcoms aren’t exactly what they used to be but Netflix’s One Day at a Time revives one of the best classic comedies and actually does it well.

The new version follows the daily life of a Cuban-American family and their differing points of view. Justina Machado stars as the single mother of two teenagers who often gets parenting advice from her widowed mother, played by Hollywood legend Rita Moreno.

One Day at a Time may have an old school laugh-track but it handles topical themes and issues in a modern and heartwarming way.

Watch it here.

Hannah Gadsby: Nanette

If stand-up comedy is more your thing then Netflix has no shortage of comedians lining up to make you laugh on demand.

One of the best is Australian comedian Hannah Gadsby, who rocketed to fame thanks to her Netflix comedy special Nanette. The show is a brutally honest combination of dry humour and hilarious storytelling that has something to say about modern gender and sexuality.

Nanette was originally intended to be Gadsby’s swansong but luckily for us, it was far from her last word and she released another special on Netflix not long ago.

Watch it here.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

It’s hard to find a comedy more beloved than Brooklyn Nine-Nine. The show has become incredibly popular in Australia since its arrival on Netflix and is undoubtedly one of the best comedies on the streaming service.

If you’ve somehow missed Brooklyn Nine-Nine it follows the hilarious capers of Brooklyn’s 99th precinct. The unit features a cast of eccentric characters who love to run amock but must get their act together when a new captain comes to town.

The show is laugh-out-loud funny and the perfect pick-me-up if you’ve had a long day.

Watch it here.

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

With Eurovision fast approaching for another year, there’s no better time to delve into one of the best Eurovision-centric movies.

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga follows two friends from Iceland who dream of winning the global event. Things escalate when they arrive and face scheming rivals and mishaps that test the duo’s bond.

Watch it here.

Murderville

Comedy is often at its finest when improvised and that theory is put to the test in Netflix’s latest original Murderville.

The concept is simple. Will Arnett stars as a police detective investigating a new murder each week. In each episode, he is joined by a new celebrity partner who is given no script and must discern who the real murderer is by improvising their way through a series of suspect interviews. The results are hilariously entertaining.

Watch it here.

Kim’s Convenience

Like Schitt’s Creek, Kim’s Convenience is a delightfully warm and funny Canadian comedy series. It follows the Korean-Canadian Kim family who run a convenience store in Toronto and must deal with a revolving door of family issues and quirky customers.

Watch it here.

Derry Girls

The third season of Derry Girls is about to drop on Netflix so consider this your opportunity to catch up on the first two seasons if you haven’t already.

The endearing story of five spirited students set amongst the conflict of Northern Ireland in the 1990s is sure to give you a laugh with its genuine representation of teenage life.

Watch it here.

At least one of the comedies here is sure to give you a laugh but Netflix has no shortage of more hilarious content, so be sure to check it out.

If comedy isn’t your scene you can also find our recommendations for the best thrillers and scary movies on Netflix.