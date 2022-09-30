Everything Coming to Netflix, Stan, Prime Video, Disney+, Binge, Apple TV+ and Paramount+ in October

And just like that, it was October. Amongst a plethora of Halloween content on our streaming services, it’s a pretty good month for new movies and series.

Along with spooky new October content like Werewolf by Night on Disney+ and The Midnight Club on Netflix we have returning favourites like the second season of The White Lotus on Binge and One of Us Is Lying on Stan heading to streaming.

Here’s everything you can find streaming on Netflix, Stan, Binge, Disney+, Prime Video, Paramount+ and Apple TV+ in October 2022.

What’s streaming on Netflix Australia in October?

October 1

Friday the 13th

Annabelle: Creation

Darkness Falls

Exorcist: The Beginning

Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones

Wolf Creek

Paranormal Activity 3

The Fog

Penguin Bloom

October 2

Forever Queens

October 3

Chip and Potato – Season 4

October 4

Hasan Minhaj: The King’s Jester

October 5

The Fight for Justice: Paolo Guerrero

Bling Empire – Season 3

Nailed it! – Season 7

High Water

Togo

Jumping from High Places

Mr Harrigan’s Phone

The Trapped 13: How We Survived The Thai Cave

October 6

Aftershock: Everest and the Nepal Earthquake

The Joys and Sorrows of Young Yuguo

October 7

Derry Girls – Season 3

Glitch

The Midnight Club

The Mole

Man on Pause

Old People

Luckiest Girl Alive

Doll House

Kev Adams: The Real Me

Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes

The Redeem Team

Oddballs

October 10

Spirit Rangers

October 11

The Cage

Someone Borrowed

Iliza Shlesinger: Hot Forever

DEAW#13 Udom Taephanich Stand Up Comedy Show

Island of the Sea Wolves

October 12

Belascoarán, PI

Easy-Bake Battle

The Nutty Boy

October 13

Sue Perkins: Perfectly Legal

The Playlist

Dead End: Paranormal Park – Season 2

Exception

October 14

Everything Calls for Salvation

Holy Family

Mismatched – Season 2

Black Butterflies

Take 1

The Curse of Bridge Hollow

October 15

Under the Queen’s Umbrella

October 17

Waffles + Mochi’s Restaurant

October 18

Somebody Feed Phil – Season 6

Unsolved Mysteries – Volume 3 (new episodes weekly)

Love is Blind – Season 3 (new episodes weekly)

Gabriel Iglesias: Stadium Fluffy

LISA Another Great Day

October 19

Notre-Dame

The Green Glove Gang

The Stranger

The School for Good and Evil

October 21

28 Days Haunted

Barbarians II

From Scratch

Descendant

ONI: Thunder God’s Tale

October 23

Franco Escamilla: Eavesdropping

October 24

The Chalk Line

October 25

Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities

Fortune Feimster: Good Fortune

October 26

Hellhole

The Good Nurse

Robbing Mussolini

Fugitive: The Curious Case of Carlos Ghosn

October 27

Dubai Bling

Cici

Earthstorm

Family Reunion – Part 5

Daniel Spellbound

Romantic Killer

October 28

The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself

Big Mouth – Season 6

If Only

Drink Masters

Wendell & Wild

All Quiet on the Western Front

Wild is the Wind

My Encounter with Evil

I AM A STALKER

October 29

Deadwind – Season 3

Coming soon to Netflix

Inside Man

20th Century Girl

What’s streaming on Stan in October?

October 1

Passport to Freedom – Season 1

RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race – Season 2, Episode 8

Deliver By Christmas

Double Holiday

It’s Beginning to Look A Lot Like Christmas

If I Only Had Christmas

Let It Snow

A Guide to Dating at the End of the World

October 2

Raising Kanan – Season 2, Episode 7 (new episodes weekly)

The Serpent Queen – Season 1, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)

Brazil 2002

Invictus

October 3

Panhandle – Season 1, Episode 3 (new episodes weekly)

The Circus – Season 7, Episode 10 (new episodes weekly)

Haunting in Connecticut

You Came Back

October 4

A Piece of My Heart

The War of the Buttons

October 5

New Amsterdam – Season 5, Episode 3 (new episodes weekly)

Drag Race Philippines – Season 1, Episode 9 (new episodes weekly)

Brooklyn’s Finest

Reflection

October 6

Love Triangle – Season 1, Episodes 1-2 (new episodes weekly)

The Silence of Water – Season 2

Home Economics – Season 2, Episode 3 (new episodes weekly)

Abominable and the Invisible City – Season 1, Episodes 1-10

October 7

American Gigolo – Season 1, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)

Vampire Academy – Season 1, Episode 7 (new episodes weekly)

Walker – Season 3, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

Drag Race Philippines Untucked – Season 1, Episode 9 (new episodes weekly)

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK – Season 4, Episode 3

Pixels

Mistletoe Match

The Christmas Retreat

Six Degrees of Santa

A Christmas in Switzerland

A Royal Christmas Match

A Christmas Masquerade

A Candlelit Christmas

Ghosts of Christmas Past

October 8

2012

Other People

October 9

House of Wax (2005)

October 10

A Perfectly Normal Family

The King’s Choice

October 11

All American – Season 5, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

The Lincoln Lawyer

The Ties

October 12

Taste

October 13

Season of the Witch

Closeness

October 14

Stuart Little

Stuart Little 2

The Good Doctor – Seasons 1-4

October 15

Aquaman

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald

Scooby-Doo

Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

Batman Begins

October 16

Mystery of Manon (FKA Presumed Guilty) – Season 1

October 17

Behind the Candelabra

Just Like Our Parents

October 18

Death at A Funeral (2010)

Silent Night

October 19

Señorita 89 – Season 1

Dreamcatcher

The Bélier Family

October 20

Gangs of London – Season 2 (new episodes weekly)

Mass

In & Out

October 21

One Of Us Is Lying – Season 2 (new episodes weekly)

Terminator Salvation

Lost and Found Music Studios – Season 1

October 22

Rogue (2007)

The Great Beauty

October 23

The Angry Birds Movie

October 24

The Other Side of Hope

God Willing (Se Dio vuole)

October 25

Blair Witch (2016)

Black Souls

October 26

My Brilliant Career

Almost Famous

For Life – Seasons 1-2

October 27

The Inside Game – Season 1

October 28

Bride & Prejudice

Charlie’s Angels (2000)

Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle

October 29

#Unfit: The Psychology of Donald Trump

Ju-On (The Grudge)

Ju-On 2 (The Grudge 2)

The Dark Crystal

Labyrinth (1986)

October 30

Law Abiding Citizen

A Faithful Man

October 31

Loveling

Tremors

What’s streaming on Disney+ Australia in October?

October 3

A Sinister Halloween Scary Opposites Solar Special

October 5

Shipwreck Hunters Australia

Hamster & Gretel – Season 1

The Incredible Dr Pol – Seasons 18-19

King of the Hill – Seasons 1-13

Motherland Fort Salem – Seasons 2-3

Moto GP Unlimited – Season 1

The Captain – Season 1

Cesar Milan: Better Human Better Dog – Season 1

Camo Sharks

Counting Jaws

Explorer: The Deepest Cave

Pink Lie – Season 1

Kral Sakir – Geri Donusum – Season 1

October 7

Werewolf By Night

October 10

Grimcutty

October 12

Big Shot – Season 2

Everything’s Trash – Season 1

Mormon No More – Season 1

The Simpsons – Season 34

Broken Karaoke – Season 2

Primal Survivor: Mighty Mekong – Season 1

October 14

Rosaline

Into the Woods (Sing-Along Version)

October 17

The Paloni Show! Halloween Special

October 19

Grey’s Anatomy – Season 19

Children of the Underground – Season 1

Les Amateurs – Season 1

Station 19 – Season 6

The Good Doctor – Seasons 1-4

Cesar Milan: Better Human Better Dog – Season 2

Wild Crime – Season 1

Bear in the Big Blue House – Seasons 1-4

PB&J Otter – Seasons 1-3

The Spectacular Spider-Man – Season 1

October 21

Matriarch

October 26

Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi

The Mysterious Benedict Society – Season 2, Episodes 1-2

Big Sky – Season 3

Chefs vs Wild – Season 1

Boris – Season 1-4

El Encargado – Season 1

Sumo Do, Sumo Don’t – Season 1

Shadow Detective

Hitler’s Last Stand

What’s streaming on Binge in October?

October 1

The Great British Bake Off – Seasons 1-12

Harley Quinn – Seasons 1-3

Los Espookys – Season 2, Episode 3 (new episodes weekly)

Love In The Jungle – Season 1

Naked & Afraid Of Love – Season 1

Real Time With Bill Maher – Season 20, Episode 29 (new episodes weekly)

Life Below Zero – Season 9, Episode 14 (new episodes weekly)

Jumanji: The Next Level

Us

Sorority Row

October 2

Shetland – Season 7, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

Alone: Skills Challenge – Season 1, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)

Lion Spy

Coronation Street – Episode 10739 (daily episodes)

Emmerdale – Episode 9438 (daily episodes)

Last Action Hero

Little Black Book

Bloodshot

October 3

The Walking Dead – Season 11C, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

Saturday Night Live – Season 48 (new episodes weekly)

House of the Dragon – Season 1, Episode 7 (new episodes weekly)

Moonshine – Season 2, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

East New York – Season 1 (new episodes weekly)

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver – Season 9, Episode 24 (new episodes weekly)

Gordon Ramsay’s Next Level Chef – Season 1

Talking Dead – Season 11, Episode 17 (new episodes weekly)

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way – Season 3, Episode 22 (new episodes weekly)

Married to Medicine Atlanta – Season 9, Episode 13 (new episodes weekly)

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation – Season 5, Episode 25

Days of Our Lives – Season 58, Episode 87 (daily episodes)

The Young & The Restless – Season 51, Episode 63 (daily episodes)

Eastenders – Episode 6555 (daily episodes)

October 4

The Great British Bake Off – Season 13, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

The Great British Bake Off: An Extra Slice – Season 13, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

The Cleaning Lady – Season 2, Episode 3 (new episodes weekly)

Below Deck Mediterranean – Season 7, Episode 13 (new episodes weekly)

Happy Valley – Seasons 1-2

Foster’s Home For Imaginary Friends – Seasons 1-6

Pawn Stars – Season 23, Episode 22 (new episodes weekly)

Masterchef – Season 18, Episode 17 (daily episodes)

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter – Season 1, Episode 2 (new episodes weekly)

Teen Mom UK – Season 8, Episode 2 (new episodes weekly)

October 5

All Rise – Season 3, Episode 11 (new episodes weekly)

Gogglebox Australia – Season 16, Episode 7 (new episodes weekly)

Shrill – Seasons 1-3

In The Footsteps of Killers – Season 1

Afterburn – Season 22, Episode 89 (new episodes weekly)

Are You The One UK – Season 1, Episode 9 (new episodes weekly)

October 6

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills – Season 12

Wahl Street – Season 2

Kung Fu – Season 3, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

Yvonne Orji Comedy Special

This England – Season 1, Episode 2 (new episodes weekly)

DC’s Stargirl – Season 3, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)

Hours To Kill – Season 3

The World’s Most Scenic Railway Journeys – Season 2

My Lottery Dream Home – Season 11

October 7

Pennyworth: The Origins of Batman’s Butler – Season 3, Episodes 1-3 (new episodes weekly)

Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer – Season 1

Southern Charm – Season 8, Episode 16 (new episodes weekly)

Chicago P.D. – Season 10, Episode 3 (new episodes weekly)

Raising a F-ing Star – Season 1, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)

Bottom Line – Season 22, Episode 89 (new episodes weekly)

All Star Shore – Season 1, Episode 10 (new episodes weekly)

Geordie Shore – Season 23, Episode 3 (new episodes weekly)

King Richard

Friday the 13th (1980)

Around The World in 80 Days

The Flight Before Christmas

October 8

Los Espookys – Season 2, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)

Life Below Zero – Season 9, Episode 15 (new episodes weekly)

The Duke

Monster High: The Movie

After Yang

Zeros and Ones

Little Women (2019)

Zombieland: Double Tap

Hellraiser

October 9

House of Hammer – Season 1

Alone: Skills Challenge – Season 1, Episode 7 (new episodes weekly)

October 10

The Real Housewives of Potomac – Season 7, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

Young Sheldon – Season 5

October 11

Avenue 5 – Season 2, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

All American: Homecoming – Season 2

8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown – Season 14, Episode 9 (new episodes weekly)

October 12

The Winchesters – Season 1, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

October 15

Bad Boys For Life

Random Hearts

The Bad Guys

Charlie’s Angels (2019)

October 16

Batwheels: Secret Origin of the Batwheels

House of Wax

Other People

October 18

The Vow – Part Two, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

October 19

Selling In The City – Season 1, Episodes 1-3 (new episodes weekly)

The Challenge: Untold History – Season 1, Episodes 1-2 (new episodes weekly)

Mama’s Boy

October 21

Ex on the Beach UK – Season 11, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

Johnny Depp: Wild Child

The Fastest Woman on Earth

October 22

Ambulance

Gasoline Alley

The Northman

A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood

Scooby-Doo! The Sword and the Scoob!

October 26

The Challenge – Season 38 (new episodes weekly)

Gordon, Gino and Fred’s Road Trip – Season 3

October 29

The Real Housewives of Cheshire – Season 15 (new episodes weekly)

The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus

Morbius

October 30

A Star Is Born (1954)

The Man From Snowy River

The Man From Snowy River 2

October 31

The White Lotus – Season 2, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

What’s streaming on Prime Video Australia in October?

October 1

Raging Bull

West Side Story

Puss in Boots

Top Gun

Mark Hunt: The Fight of His Life

October 5

Criminal

Reginald The Vampire – Season 1

October 7

Memory

Catherine Called Birdy

October 8

The Duke (2022)

October 12

The Voices

October 15

Chuck – Seasons 1-5

October 19

Wolf Creek 2

October 20

Goosebumps

October 21

The Peripheral – Season 1

October 22

The Northman

Ambulance

October 26

The Cabin in the Woods

October 27

2 Broke Girls – Seasons 1-6

October 28

High School – Season 1

The Devil’s Hour – Season 1

October 29

Morbius

What’s on Paramount+ Australia in October?

October 1

So Help Me Todd (new episodes weekly)

Kamp Koral: SpongegeBob’s Under Years

October 3

Blood and Treasure – Season 2

Cypress Hill: Insane in the Brain

October 6

Undressed With Kathryn Eisman

October 7

2022/23 Isuzu UTE A-League

October 8

Let The Right One In (new episodes weekly)

Significant Other (2022)

October 9

Monster High: The Movie (2022)

Fire Country (new episodes weekly)

October 11

NCIS: Los Angeles – Season 14 (new episodes weekly)

October 15

Walker: Independence (new episodes weekly)

October 18

Ghosts – Season 2 (new episodes weekly)

October 19

NCIS – Season 20 (new episodes weekly)

Monarch (new episodes weekly)

October 21

Inside Amy Schumer – Season 5 (new episodes weekly)

October 23

Blue Bloods – Season 13 (new episodes weekly)

CSI: Vegas – Season 2 (new episodes weekly)

October 24

NCIS: Hawai’i – Season 2 (new episodes weekly)

October 26

Hellraiser (2022)

October 28

Star Trek: Prodigy (new episodes weekly)

What’s streaming on Apple TV+ Australia in October?

October 14

Shantaram

October 21

Raymond & Ray

October is a big month of new movies and series on streaming. Which will you be watching first? If you need help deciding, check out our recommendations.

