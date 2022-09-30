Everything Coming to Netflix, Stan, Prime Video, Disney+, Binge, Apple TV+ and Paramount+ in October

And just like that, it was October. Amongst a plethora of Halloween content on our streaming services, it’s a pretty good month for new movies and series.
Along with spooky new October content like Werewolf by Night on Disney+ and The Midnight Club on Netflix we have returning favourites like the second season of The White Lotus on Binge and One of Us Is Lying on Stan heading to streaming.
Here’s everything you can find streaming on Netflix, Stan, Binge, Disney+, Prime Video, Paramount+ and Apple TV+ in October 2022.
Table of Contents
What’s streaming on Netflix Australia in October?
October 1
- Friday the 13th
- Annabelle: Creation
- Darkness Falls
- Exorcist: The Beginning
- Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones
- Wolf Creek
- Paranormal Activity 3
- The Fog
- Penguin Bloom
October 2
- Forever Queens
October 3
- Chip and Potato – Season 4
October 4
- Hasan Minhaj: The King’s Jester
October 5
- The Fight for Justice: Paolo Guerrero
- Bling Empire – Season 3
- Nailed it! – Season 7
- High Water
- Togo
- Jumping from High Places
- Mr Harrigan’s Phone
- The Trapped 13: How We Survived The Thai Cave
October 6
- Aftershock: Everest and the Nepal Earthquake
- The Joys and Sorrows of Young Yuguo
October 7
- Derry Girls – Season 3
- Glitch
- The Midnight Club
- The Mole
- Man on Pause
- Old People
- Luckiest Girl Alive
- Doll House
- Kev Adams: The Real Me
- Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes
- The Redeem Team
- Oddballs
October 10
- Spirit Rangers
October 11
- The Cage
- Someone Borrowed
- Iliza Shlesinger: Hot Forever
- DEAW#13 Udom Taephanich Stand Up Comedy Show
- Island of the Sea Wolves
October 12
- Belascoarán, PI
- Easy-Bake Battle
- The Nutty Boy
October 13
- Sue Perkins: Perfectly Legal
- The Playlist
- Dead End: Paranormal Park – Season 2
- Exception
October 14
- Everything Calls for Salvation
- Holy Family
- Mismatched – Season 2
- Black Butterflies
- Take 1
- The Curse of Bridge Hollow
October 15
- Under the Queen’s Umbrella
October 17
- Waffles + Mochi’s Restaurant
October 18
- Somebody Feed Phil – Season 6
- Unsolved Mysteries – Volume 3 (new episodes weekly)
- Love is Blind – Season 3 (new episodes weekly)
- Gabriel Iglesias: Stadium Fluffy
- LISA Another Great Day
October 19
- Notre-Dame
- The Green Glove Gang
- The Stranger
- The School for Good and Evil
October 21
- 28 Days Haunted
- Barbarians II
- From Scratch
- Descendant
- ONI: Thunder God’s Tale
October 23
- Franco Escamilla: Eavesdropping
October 24
- The Chalk Line
October 25
- Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities
- Fortune Feimster: Good Fortune
October 26
- Hellhole
- The Good Nurse
- Robbing Mussolini
- Fugitive: The Curious Case of Carlos Ghosn
October 27
- Dubai Bling
- Cici
- Earthstorm
- Family Reunion – Part 5
- Daniel Spellbound
- Romantic Killer
October 28
- The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself
- Big Mouth – Season 6
- If Only
- Drink Masters
- Wendell & Wild
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Wild is the Wind
- My Encounter with Evil
- I AM A STALKER
October 29
- Deadwind – Season 3
Coming soon to Netflix
- Inside Man
- 20th Century Girl
What’s streaming on Stan in October?
October 1
- Passport to Freedom – Season 1
- RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race – Season 2, Episode 8
- Deliver By Christmas
- Double Holiday
- It’s Beginning to Look A Lot Like Christmas
- If I Only Had Christmas
- Let It Snow
- A Guide to Dating at the End of the World
October 2
- Raising Kanan – Season 2, Episode 7 (new episodes weekly)
- The Serpent Queen – Season 1, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)
- Brazil 2002
- Invictus
October 3
- Panhandle – Season 1, Episode 3 (new episodes weekly)
- The Circus – Season 7, Episode 10 (new episodes weekly)
- Haunting in Connecticut
- You Came Back
October 4
- A Piece of My Heart
- The War of the Buttons
October 5
- New Amsterdam – Season 5, Episode 3 (new episodes weekly)
- Drag Race Philippines – Season 1, Episode 9 (new episodes weekly)
- Brooklyn’s Finest
- Reflection
October 6
- Love Triangle – Season 1, Episodes 1-2 (new episodes weekly)
- The Silence of Water – Season 2
- Home Economics – Season 2, Episode 3 (new episodes weekly)
- Abominable and the Invisible City – Season 1, Episodes 1-10
October 7
- American Gigolo – Season 1, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)
- Vampire Academy – Season 1, Episode 7 (new episodes weekly)
- Walker – Season 3, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
- Drag Race Philippines Untucked – Season 1, Episode 9 (new episodes weekly)
- RuPaul’s Drag Race UK – Season 4, Episode 3
- Pixels
- Mistletoe Match
- The Christmas Retreat
- Six Degrees of Santa
- A Christmas in Switzerland
- A Royal Christmas Match
- A Christmas Masquerade
- A Candlelit Christmas
- Ghosts of Christmas Past
October 8
- 2012
- Other People
October 9
- House of Wax (2005)
October 10
- A Perfectly Normal Family
- The King’s Choice
October 11
- All American – Season 5, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
- The Lincoln Lawyer
- The Ties
October 12
- Taste
October 13
- Season of the Witch
- Closeness
October 14
- Stuart Little
- Stuart Little 2
- The Good Doctor – Seasons 1-4
October 15
- Aquaman
- Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald
- Scooby-Doo
- Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
- Batman Begins
October 16
- Mystery of Manon (FKA Presumed Guilty) – Season 1
October 17
- Behind the Candelabra
- Just Like Our Parents
October 18
- Death at A Funeral (2010)
- Silent Night
October 19
- Señorita 89 – Season 1
- Dreamcatcher
- The Bélier Family
October 20
- Gangs of London – Season 2 (new episodes weekly)
- Mass
- In & Out
October 21
- One Of Us Is Lying – Season 2 (new episodes weekly)
- Terminator Salvation
- Lost and Found Music Studios – Season 1
October 22
- Rogue (2007)
- The Great Beauty
October 23
- The Angry Birds Movie
October 24
- The Other Side of Hope
- God Willing (Se Dio vuole)
October 25
- Blair Witch (2016)
- Black Souls
October 26
- My Brilliant Career
- Almost Famous
- For Life – Seasons 1-2
October 27
- The Inside Game – Season 1
October 28
- Bride & Prejudice
- Charlie’s Angels (2000)
- Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle
October 29
- #Unfit: The Psychology of Donald Trump
- Ju-On (The Grudge)
- Ju-On 2 (The Grudge 2)
- The Dark Crystal
- Labyrinth (1986)
October 30
- Law Abiding Citizen
- A Faithful Man
October 31
- Loveling
- Tremors
What’s streaming on Disney+ Australia in October?
October 3
- A Sinister Halloween Scary Opposites Solar Special
October 5
- Shipwreck Hunters Australia
- Hamster & Gretel – Season 1
- The Incredible Dr Pol – Seasons 18-19
- King of the Hill – Seasons 1-13
- Motherland Fort Salem – Seasons 2-3
- Moto GP Unlimited – Season 1
- The Captain – Season 1
- Cesar Milan: Better Human Better Dog – Season 1
- Camo Sharks
- Counting Jaws
- Explorer: The Deepest Cave
- Pink Lie – Season 1
- Kral Sakir – Geri Donusum – Season 1
October 7
- Werewolf By Night
October 10
- Grimcutty
October 12
- Big Shot – Season 2
- Everything’s Trash – Season 1
- Mormon No More – Season 1
- The Simpsons – Season 34
- Broken Karaoke – Season 2
- Primal Survivor: Mighty Mekong – Season 1
October 14
- Rosaline
- Into the Woods (Sing-Along Version)
October 17
- The Paloni Show! Halloween Special
October 19
- Grey’s Anatomy – Season 19
- Children of the Underground – Season 1
- Les Amateurs – Season 1
- Station 19 – Season 6
- The Good Doctor – Seasons 1-4
- Cesar Milan: Better Human Better Dog – Season 2
- Wild Crime – Season 1
- Bear in the Big Blue House – Seasons 1-4
- PB&J Otter – Seasons 1-3
- The Spectacular Spider-Man – Season 1
October 21
- Matriarch
October 26
- Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi
- The Mysterious Benedict Society – Season 2, Episodes 1-2
- Big Sky – Season 3
- Chefs vs Wild – Season 1
- Boris – Season 1-4
- El Encargado – Season 1
- Sumo Do, Sumo Don’t – Season 1
- Shadow Detective
- Hitler’s Last Stand
What’s streaming on Binge in October?
October 1
- The Great British Bake Off – Seasons 1-12
- Harley Quinn – Seasons 1-3
- Los Espookys – Season 2, Episode 3 (new episodes weekly)
- Love In The Jungle – Season 1
- Naked & Afraid Of Love – Season 1
- Real Time With Bill Maher – Season 20, Episode 29 (new episodes weekly)
- Life Below Zero – Season 9, Episode 14 (new episodes weekly)
- Jumanji: The Next Level
- Us
- Sorority Row
October 2
- Shetland – Season 7, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
- Alone: Skills Challenge – Season 1, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)
- Lion Spy
- Coronation Street – Episode 10739 (daily episodes)
- Emmerdale – Episode 9438 (daily episodes)
- Last Action Hero
- Little Black Book
- Bloodshot
October 3
- The Walking Dead – Season 11C, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
- Saturday Night Live – Season 48 (new episodes weekly)
- House of the Dragon – Season 1, Episode 7 (new episodes weekly)
- Moonshine – Season 2, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
- East New York – Season 1 (new episodes weekly)
- Last Week Tonight With John Oliver – Season 9, Episode 24 (new episodes weekly)
- Gordon Ramsay’s Next Level Chef – Season 1
- Talking Dead – Season 11, Episode 17 (new episodes weekly)
- 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way – Season 3, Episode 22 (new episodes weekly)
- Married to Medicine Atlanta – Season 9, Episode 13 (new episodes weekly)
- Jersey Shore: Family Vacation – Season 5, Episode 25
- Days of Our Lives – Season 58, Episode 87 (daily episodes)
- The Young & The Restless – Season 51, Episode 63 (daily episodes)
- Eastenders – Episode 6555 (daily episodes)
October 4
- The Great British Bake Off – Season 13, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
- The Great British Bake Off: An Extra Slice – Season 13, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
- The Cleaning Lady – Season 2, Episode 3 (new episodes weekly)
- Below Deck Mediterranean – Season 7, Episode 13 (new episodes weekly)
- Happy Valley – Seasons 1-2
- Foster’s Home For Imaginary Friends – Seasons 1-6
- Pawn Stars – Season 23, Episode 22 (new episodes weekly)
- Masterchef – Season 18, Episode 17 (daily episodes)
- Teen Mom: The Next Chapter – Season 1, Episode 2 (new episodes weekly)
- Teen Mom UK – Season 8, Episode 2 (new episodes weekly)
October 5
- All Rise – Season 3, Episode 11 (new episodes weekly)
- Gogglebox Australia – Season 16, Episode 7 (new episodes weekly)
- Shrill – Seasons 1-3
- In The Footsteps of Killers – Season 1
- Afterburn – Season 22, Episode 89 (new episodes weekly)
- Are You The One UK – Season 1, Episode 9 (new episodes weekly)
October 6
- The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills – Season 12
- Wahl Street – Season 2
- Kung Fu – Season 3, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
- Yvonne Orji Comedy Special
- This England – Season 1, Episode 2 (new episodes weekly)
- DC’s Stargirl – Season 3, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)
- Hours To Kill – Season 3
- The World’s Most Scenic Railway Journeys – Season 2
- My Lottery Dream Home – Season 11
October 7
- Pennyworth: The Origins of Batman’s Butler – Season 3, Episodes 1-3 (new episodes weekly)
- Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer – Season 1
- Southern Charm – Season 8, Episode 16 (new episodes weekly)
- Chicago P.D. – Season 10, Episode 3 (new episodes weekly)
- Raising a F-ing Star – Season 1, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)
- Bottom Line – Season 22, Episode 89 (new episodes weekly)
- All Star Shore – Season 1, Episode 10 (new episodes weekly)
- Geordie Shore – Season 23, Episode 3 (new episodes weekly)
- King Richard
- Friday the 13th (1980)
- Around The World in 80 Days
- The Flight Before Christmas
October 8
- Los Espookys – Season 2, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)
- Life Below Zero – Season 9, Episode 15 (new episodes weekly)
- The Duke
- Monster High: The Movie
- After Yang
- Zeros and Ones
- Little Women (2019)
- Zombieland: Double Tap
- Hellraiser
October 9
- House of Hammer – Season 1
- Alone: Skills Challenge – Season 1, Episode 7 (new episodes weekly)
October 10
- The Real Housewives of Potomac – Season 7, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
- Young Sheldon – Season 5
October 11
- Avenue 5 – Season 2, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
- All American: Homecoming – Season 2
- 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown – Season 14, Episode 9 (new episodes weekly)
October 12
- The Winchesters – Season 1, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
October 15
- Bad Boys For Life
- Random Hearts
- The Bad Guys
- Charlie’s Angels (2019)
October 16
- Batwheels: Secret Origin of the Batwheels
- House of Wax
- Other People
October 18
- The Vow – Part Two, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
October 19
- Selling In The City – Season 1, Episodes 1-3 (new episodes weekly)
- The Challenge: Untold History – Season 1, Episodes 1-2 (new episodes weekly)
- Mama’s Boy
October 21
- Ex on the Beach UK – Season 11, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
- Johnny Depp: Wild Child
- The Fastest Woman on Earth
October 22
- Ambulance
- Gasoline Alley
- The Northman
- A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood
- Scooby-Doo! The Sword and the Scoob!
October 26
- The Challenge – Season 38 (new episodes weekly)
- Gordon, Gino and Fred’s Road Trip – Season 3
October 29
- The Real Housewives of Cheshire – Season 15 (new episodes weekly)
- The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus
- Morbius
October 30
- A Star Is Born (1954)
- The Man From Snowy River
- The Man From Snowy River 2
October 31
- The White Lotus – Season 2, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
What’s streaming on Prime Video Australia in October?
October 1
- Raging Bull
- West Side Story
- Puss in Boots
- Top Gun
- Mark Hunt: The Fight of His Life
October 5
- Criminal
- Reginald The Vampire – Season 1
October 7
- Memory
- Catherine Called Birdy
October 8
- The Duke (2022)
October 12
- The Voices
October 15
- Chuck – Seasons 1-5
October 19
- Wolf Creek 2
October 20
- Goosebumps
October 21
- The Peripheral – Season 1
October 22
- The Northman
- Ambulance
October 26
- The Cabin in the Woods
October 27
- 2 Broke Girls – Seasons 1-6
October 28
- High School – Season 1
- The Devil’s Hour – Season 1
October 29
- Morbius
What’s on Paramount+ Australia in October?
October 1
- So Help Me Todd (new episodes weekly)
- Kamp Koral: SpongegeBob’s Under Years
October 3
- Blood and Treasure – Season 2
- Cypress Hill: Insane in the Brain
October 6
- Undressed With Kathryn Eisman
October 7
- 2022/23 Isuzu UTE A-League
October 8
- Let The Right One In (new episodes weekly)
- Significant Other (2022)
October 9
- Monster High: The Movie (2022)
- Fire Country (new episodes weekly)
October 11
- NCIS: Los Angeles – Season 14 (new episodes weekly)
October 15
- Walker: Independence (new episodes weekly)
October 18
- Ghosts – Season 2 (new episodes weekly)
October 19
- NCIS – Season 20 (new episodes weekly)
- Monarch (new episodes weekly)
October 21
- Inside Amy Schumer – Season 5 (new episodes weekly)
October 23
- Blue Bloods – Season 13 (new episodes weekly)
- CSI: Vegas – Season 2 (new episodes weekly)
October 24
- NCIS: Hawai’i – Season 2 (new episodes weekly)
October 26
- Hellraiser (2022)
October 28
- Star Trek: Prodigy (new episodes weekly)
What’s streaming on Apple TV+ Australia in October?
October 14
- Shantaram
October 21
- Raymond & Ray
October is a big month of new movies and series on streaming. Which will you be watching first? If you need help deciding, check out our recommendations.
If you missed some of the highlights from September you can check out the full list here.
