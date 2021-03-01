Level Up Your Life

Here Are All the 2021 Golden Globe Nominees and Where to Watch Them

The 2021 awards season has officially kicked off. Despite a huge lack of cinema releases over the past year and a halt in production schedules, the Golden Globes still managed to gather a long list of nominees for its awards this year.

Popular picks including The Mandalorian, Promising Young Woman and Schitt’s Creek all landed nominations while fan-favourites Bridgerton and I May Destroy You missed out this year.

The 2021 Golden Globes are currently set to take place on Monday, March 1st. Whether it will be a virtual or in-person ceremony is yet to be determined but Amy Poehler and Tina Fey will be back for their fourth turn at hosting.

You can check out a full list of the nominees and where to watch them in Australia below.

All the 2021 Golden Globe Nominees

TELEVISION

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

  • Emily in Paris
  • The Flight Attendant
  • Schitt’s Creek
  • The Great
  • Ted Lasso

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

  • Don Cheadle – Black Monday
  • Nicholas Hoult – The Great
  • Eugene Levy – Schitt’s Creek
  • Jason Sudekis – Ted Lasso
  • Ramy Youssef – Ramy

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

  • Lily Collins – Emily in Paris
  • Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendant
  • Elle Fanning – The Great
  • Jane Levy – Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist
  • Catherine O’Hara – Schitt’s Creek

Best Television Series Drama

  • The Crown
  • Lovecraft Country
  • The Mandalorian
  • Ozark
  • Ratched

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama

  • Jason Bateman – Ozark
  • Josh O’Connor – The Crown
  • Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul
  • Al Pacino – Hunters
  • Matthew Rhys – Perry Mason

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama

  • Olivia Colman – The Crown
  • Jodie Comer – Killing Eve
  • Emma Corrin – The Crown
  • Laura Linney – Ozark
  • Sarah Paulson – Ratched

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

  • Normal People
  • The Queen’s Gambit
  • Small Axe
  • The Undoing
  • Unorthodox

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

  • Bryan Cranston – Your Honor
  • Jeff Daniels – The Comey Rule
  • Hugh Grant – The Undoing
  • Mark Ruffalo – I Know This Much is True
  • Ethan Hawke – The Good Lord Bird

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

  • Cate Blanchett – Mrs. America
  • Daisy Edgar-Jones – Normal People
  • Shira Haas – Unorthodox
  • Nicole Kidman – The Undoing
  • Anya Taylor-Joy – The Queen’s Gambit

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

  • Gillian Anderson – The Crown
  • Helena Bonham Carter – The Crown
  • Julia Garner – Ozark
  • Annie Murphy – Schitt’s Creek
  • Cynthia Nixon – Ratched

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

  • John Boyega – Small Axe
  • Brendan Gleeson – The Comey Rule
  • Daniel Levy – Schitt’s Creek
  • Jim Parsons – Hollywood
  • Donald Southerland – The Undoing

FILM

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

  • Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
  • Hamilton
  • Music
  • Palm Springs
  • The Prom

Best Motion Picture – Drama

  • The Father
  • Mank
  • Nomadland
  • Promising Young Woman
  • The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language

  • Another Round, Denmark
  • La Llorona, Guatemala/France
  • The Life Ahead, Italy
  • Minari, USA
  • Two of Us, France/USA

Best Motion Picture – Animated

  • The Croods: A New Age
  • Onward
  • Over the Moon
  • Soul
  • Wolfwalkers

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

  • Sacha Baron Cohen – The Trial of the Chicago 7
  • Daniel Kaluuya – Judas and the Black Messiah
  • Jared Leto – The Little Things
  • Bill Murray – On the Rocks
  • Leslie Odom, Jr. – One Night in Miami

Best Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

  • Glenn Close – Hillbilly Elegy
  • Olivia Colman – The Father
  • Jodie Foster – The Mauritanian
  • Amanda Seyfried – Mank
  • Helena Zengel – News of the World

Best Director – Motion Picture

  • David Fincher – Mank
  • Regina King – One Night in Miami
  • Aaron Sorkin – The Trial of the Chicago 7
  • Chloe Zhao – Nomadland
  • Emerald Fennell – Promising Young Woman

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

  • Emerald Fennell – Promising Young Woman
  • Jack Fincher – Mank
  • Aaron Sorkin – The Trial of the Chicago 7
  • Florian Zeller, Christopher Hampton – The Father
  • Chloe Zhao – Nomadland

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

  • ‘Fight for You’ – Judas and the Black Messiah
  • ‘Hear My Voice’ – The Trial of the Chicago 7
  • ‘IO SI (Seen)’ – The Life Ahead
  • ‘Speak Now’ – One Night in Miami
  • ‘Tigers & Tweed’ – The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Best Original Score

  • The Midnight Sky
  • Tenet
  • News of the World
  • Mank

Where to watch the Golden Globe nominees

Now that you know which films and TV shows are getting Hollywood talking, where can you join the conversation?

In Australia, where cinemas are blessedly open for the moment, many of the film nominees are still trickling through theatres. Picks like Nomadland, The Father, News of the World and Promising Young Woman can be seen in local cinemas right now.

Many of the other nominees on the list have been drawn from streaming services, including a whopping 42 nominations across the board for Netflix.

Here’s where you can catch the major contenders and their nominated performances on Aussie streaming services:

Netflix: Mank, The Trial of the Chicago 7, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, The Prom, Over the Moon, The Crown, Ozark, Ratched, Emily in Paris, Schitt’s Creek, The Queen’s Gambit, Unorthodox, Hollywood

Amazon Prime Video: One Night in Miami, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, Palm Springs, Hunters

Stan.: Killing Eve, Better Call Saul, The Great, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, Black Monday, Ramy, Normal People, Your Honor, The Comey Rule, The Good Lord Bird

Binge: Lovecraft Country, Perry Mason, The Flight Attendant, The Undoing, Mrs. America, I Know This Much Is True, Small Axe

Disney+: Hamilton, The Mandalorian, Onward, Soul

Apple TV+: On the Rocks, Ted Lasso

There’s still a few weeks until the ceremony so get watching now and you’ll know who the winners are on the night!

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page.

