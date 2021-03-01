Here Are All the 2021 Golden Globe Nominees and Where to Watch Them

The 2021 awards season has officially kicked off. Despite a huge lack of cinema releases over the past year and a halt in production schedules, the Golden Globes still managed to gather a long list of nominees for its awards this year.

Popular picks including The Mandalorian, Promising Young Woman and Schitt’s Creek all landed nominations while fan-favourites Bridgerton and I May Destroy You missed out this year.

The 2021 Golden Globes are currently set to take place on Monday, March 1st. Whether it will be a virtual or in-person ceremony is yet to be determined but Amy Poehler and Tina Fey will be back for their fourth turn at hosting.

You can check out a full list of the nominees and where to watch them in Australia below.

All the 2021 Golden Globe Nominees

TELEVISION

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Emily in Paris

The Flight Attendant

Schitt’s Creek

The Great

Ted Lasso

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Don Cheadle – Black Monday

Nicholas Hoult – The Great

Eugene Levy – Schitt’s Creek

Jason Sudekis – Ted Lasso

Ramy Youssef – Ramy

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Lily Collins – Emily in Paris

Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendant

Elle Fanning – The Great

Jane Levy – Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist

Catherine O’Hara – Schitt’s Creek

Best Television Series Drama

The Crown

Lovecraft Country

The Mandalorian

Ozark

Ratched

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Jason Bateman – Ozark

Josh O’Connor – The Crown

Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul

Al Pacino – Hunters

Matthew Rhys – Perry Mason

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama

Olivia Colman – The Crown

Jodie Comer – Killing Eve

Emma Corrin – The Crown

Laura Linney – Ozark

Sarah Paulson – Ratched

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Normal People

The Queen’s Gambit

Small Axe

The Undoing

Unorthodox

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Bryan Cranston – Your Honor

Jeff Daniels – The Comey Rule

Hugh Grant – The Undoing

Mark Ruffalo – I Know This Much is True

Ethan Hawke – The Good Lord Bird

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Cate Blanchett – Mrs. America

Daisy Edgar-Jones – Normal People

Shira Haas – Unorthodox

Nicole Kidman – The Undoing

Anya Taylor-Joy – The Queen’s Gambit

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Gillian Anderson – The Crown

Helena Bonham Carter – The Crown

Julia Garner – Ozark

Annie Murphy – Schitt’s Creek

Cynthia Nixon – Ratched

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

John Boyega – Small Axe

Brendan Gleeson – The Comey Rule

Daniel Levy – Schitt’s Creek

Jim Parsons – Hollywood

Donald Southerland – The Undoing

FILM

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Hamilton

Music

Palm Springs

The Prom

Best Motion Picture – Drama

The Father

Mank

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language

Another Round, Denmark

La Llorona, Guatemala/France

The Life Ahead, Italy

Minari, USA

Two of Us, France/USA

Best Motion Picture – Animated

The Croods: A New Age

Onward

Over the Moon

Soul

Wolfwalkers

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Sacha Baron Cohen – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

James Corden – The Prom

Lin-Manuel Miranda – Hamilton

Dev Patel – The Personal History of David Copperfield

Andy Samberg – Palm Springs

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Riz Ahmed – The Sound of Metal

Anthony Hopkins – The Father

Gary Oldman – Mank

Tahar Rahim – The Mauritanian

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Viola Davis – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Andra Day – The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Vanessa Kirby – Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand – Nomadland

Carey Mulligan – Promising Young Woman

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Maria Bakalova – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Kate Hudson – Music

Michelle Pfeiffer – French Exit

Rosamund Pike – I Care A Lot

Anya Taylor-Joy – Emma

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Sacha Baron Cohen – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

James Corden – The Prom

Lin-Manuel Miranda – Hamilton

Dev Patel – The Personal History of David Copperfield

Andy Samberg – Palm Springs

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Sacha Baron Cohen – The Trial of the Chicago 7

Daniel Kaluuya – Judas and the Black Messiah

Jared Leto – The Little Things

Bill Murray – On the Rocks

Leslie Odom, Jr. – One Night in Miami

Best Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Glenn Close – Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman – The Father

Jodie Foster – The Mauritanian

Amanda Seyfried – Mank

Helena Zengel – News of the World

Best Director – Motion Picture

David Fincher – Mank

Regina King – One Night in Miami

Aaron Sorkin – The Trial of the Chicago 7

Chloe Zhao – Nomadland

Emerald Fennell – Promising Young Woman

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Emerald Fennell – Promising Young Woman

Jack Fincher – Mank

Aaron Sorkin – The Trial of the Chicago 7

Florian Zeller, Christopher Hampton – The Father

Chloe Zhao – Nomadland

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

‘Fight for You’ – Judas and the Black Messiah

‘Hear My Voice’ – The Trial of the Chicago 7

‘IO SI (Seen)’ – The Life Ahead

‘Speak Now’ – One Night in Miami

‘Tigers & Tweed’ – The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Best Original Score

The Midnight Sky

Tenet

News of the World

Mank

Where to watch the Golden Globe nominees

Now that you know which films and TV shows are getting Hollywood talking, where can you join the conversation?

In Australia, where cinemas are blessedly open for the moment, many of the film nominees are still trickling through theatres. Picks like Nomadland, The Father, News of the World and Promising Young Woman can be seen in local cinemas right now.

Many of the other nominees on the list have been drawn from streaming services, including a whopping 42 nominations across the board for Netflix.

Here’s where you can catch the major contenders and their nominated performances on Aussie streaming services:

Netflix: Mank, The Trial of the Chicago 7, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, The Prom, Over the Moon, The Crown, Ozark, Ratched, Emily in Paris, Schitt’s Creek, The Queen’s Gambit, Unorthodox, Hollywood

Amazon Prime Video: One Night in Miami, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, Palm Springs, Hunters

Stan.: Killing Eve, Better Call Saul, The Great, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, Black Monday, Ramy, Normal People, Your Honor, The Comey Rule, The Good Lord Bird

Binge: Lovecraft Country, Perry Mason, The Flight Attendant, The Undoing, Mrs. America, I Know This Much Is True, Small Axe

Disney+: Hamilton, The Mandalorian, Onward, Soul

Apple TV+: On the Rocks, Ted Lasso

There’s still a few weeks until the ceremony so get watching now and you’ll know who the winners are on the night!