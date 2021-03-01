Here Are All the 2021 Golden Globe Nominees and Where to Watch Them

The 2021 awards season has officially kicked off. Despite a huge lack of cinema releases over the past year and a halt in production schedules, the Golden Globes still managed to gather a long list of nominees for its awards this year.
Popular picks including The Mandalorian, Promising Young Woman and Schitt’s Creek all landed nominations while fan-favourites Bridgerton and I May Destroy You missed out this year.
The 2021 Golden Globes are currently set to take place on Monday, March 1st. Whether it will be a virtual or in-person ceremony is yet to be determined but Amy Poehler and Tina Fey will be back for their fourth turn at hosting.
You can check out a full list of the nominees and where to watch them in Australia below.
All the 2021 Golden Globe Nominees
TELEVISION
Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy
- Emily in Paris
- The Flight Attendant
- Schitt’s Creek
- The Great
- Ted Lasso
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
- Don Cheadle – Black Monday
- Nicholas Hoult – The Great
- Eugene Levy – Schitt’s Creek
- Jason Sudekis – Ted Lasso
- Ramy Youssef – Ramy
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
- Lily Collins – Emily in Paris
- Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendant
- Elle Fanning – The Great
- Jane Levy – Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist
- Catherine O’Hara – Schitt’s Creek
Best Television Series Drama
- The Crown
- Lovecraft Country
- The Mandalorian
- Ozark
- Ratched
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama
- Jason Bateman – Ozark
- Josh O’Connor – The Crown
- Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul
- Al Pacino – Hunters
- Matthew Rhys – Perry Mason
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama
- Olivia Colman – The Crown
- Jodie Comer – Killing Eve
- Emma Corrin – The Crown
- Laura Linney – Ozark
- Sarah Paulson – Ratched
Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
- Normal People
- The Queen’s Gambit
- Small Axe
- The Undoing
- Unorthodox
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
- Bryan Cranston – Your Honor
- Jeff Daniels – The Comey Rule
- Hugh Grant – The Undoing
- Mark Ruffalo – I Know This Much is True
- Ethan Hawke – The Good Lord Bird
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
- Cate Blanchett – Mrs. America
- Daisy Edgar-Jones – Normal People
- Shira Haas – Unorthodox
- Nicole Kidman – The Undoing
- Anya Taylor-Joy – The Queen’s Gambit
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
- Gillian Anderson – The Crown
- Helena Bonham Carter – The Crown
- Julia Garner – Ozark
- Annie Murphy – Schitt’s Creek
- Cynthia Nixon – Ratched
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
- John Boyega – Small Axe
- Brendan Gleeson – The Comey Rule
- Daniel Levy – Schitt’s Creek
- Jim Parsons – Hollywood
- Donald Southerland – The Undoing
FILM
Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
- Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
- Hamilton
- Music
- Palm Springs
- The Prom
Best Motion Picture – Drama
- The Father
- Mank
- Nomadland
- Promising Young Woman
- The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language
- Another Round, Denmark
- La Llorona, Guatemala/France
- The Life Ahead, Italy
- Minari, USA
- Two of Us, France/USA
Best Motion Picture – Animated
- The Croods: A New Age
- Onward
- Over the Moon
- Soul
- Wolfwalkers
Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
- Sacha Baron Cohen – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
- James Corden – The Prom
- Lin-Manuel Miranda – Hamilton
- Dev Patel – The Personal History of David Copperfield
- Andy Samberg – Palm Springs
Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
- Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
- Riz Ahmed – The Sound of Metal
- Anthony Hopkins – The Father
- Gary Oldman – Mank
- Tahar Rahim – The Mauritanian
Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama
- Viola Davis – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
- Andra Day – The United States vs. Billie Holiday
- Vanessa Kirby – Pieces of a Woman
- Frances McDormand – Nomadland
- Carey Mulligan – Promising Young Woman
Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
- Maria Bakalova – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
- Kate Hudson – Music
- Michelle Pfeiffer – French Exit
- Rosamund Pike – I Care A Lot
- Anya Taylor-Joy – Emma
Best Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
- Sacha Baron Cohen – The Trial of the Chicago 7
- Daniel Kaluuya – Judas and the Black Messiah
- Jared Leto – The Little Things
- Bill Murray – On the Rocks
- Leslie Odom, Jr. – One Night in Miami
Best Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
- Glenn Close – Hillbilly Elegy
- Olivia Colman – The Father
- Jodie Foster – The Mauritanian
- Amanda Seyfried – Mank
- Helena Zengel – News of the World
Best Director – Motion Picture
- David Fincher – Mank
- Regina King – One Night in Miami
- Aaron Sorkin – The Trial of the Chicago 7
- Chloe Zhao – Nomadland
- Emerald Fennell – Promising Young Woman
Best Screenplay – Motion Picture
- Emerald Fennell – Promising Young Woman
- Jack Fincher – Mank
- Aaron Sorkin – The Trial of the Chicago 7
- Florian Zeller, Christopher Hampton – The Father
- Chloe Zhao – Nomadland
Best Original Song – Motion Picture
- ‘Fight for You’ – Judas and the Black Messiah
- ‘Hear My Voice’ – The Trial of the Chicago 7
- ‘IO SI (Seen)’ – The Life Ahead
- ‘Speak Now’ – One Night in Miami
- ‘Tigers & Tweed’ – The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Best Original Score
- The Midnight Sky
- Tenet
- News of the World
- Mank
Where to watch the Golden Globe nominees
Now that you know which films and TV shows are getting Hollywood talking, where can you join the conversation?
In Australia, where cinemas are blessedly open for the moment, many of the film nominees are still trickling through theatres. Picks like Nomadland, The Father, News of the World and Promising Young Woman can be seen in local cinemas right now.
Many of the other nominees on the list have been drawn from streaming services, including a whopping 42 nominations across the board for Netflix.
Here’s where you can catch the major contenders and their nominated performances on Aussie streaming services:
Netflix: Mank, The Trial of the Chicago 7, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, The Prom, Over the Moon, The Crown, Ozark, Ratched, Emily in Paris, Schitt’s Creek, The Queen’s Gambit, Unorthodox, Hollywood
Amazon Prime Video: One Night in Miami, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, Palm Springs, Hunters
Stan.: Killing Eve, Better Call Saul, The Great, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, Black Monday, Ramy, Normal People, Your Honor, The Comey Rule, The Good Lord Bird
Binge: Lovecraft Country, Perry Mason, The Flight Attendant, The Undoing, Mrs. America, I Know This Much Is True, Small Axe
Disney+: Hamilton, The Mandalorian, Onward, Soul
Apple TV+: On the Rocks, Ted Lasso
There’s still a few weeks until the ceremony so get watching now and you’ll know who the winners are on the night!
