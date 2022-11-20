Tim Burton’s Delightfully Twisted ‘Wednesday’ Is Almost Here

If you’re a fan of the gothic Tim Burton aesthetic, prepare thyself for a real treat. The master of the weird and wonderful is bringing your favourite spooky squad, the Addams family, back to television screens with upcoming series Wednesday.

Excitement is building around this project because, well… who doesn’t love the Addams? And the pairing of Burton, a killer cast, and a pretty notable return of a nostalgic face is all but a guarantee people are going to get a lot of joy out of this gloomy production.

Here’s what we know so far.

What is the Wednesday series about?

Unique from the Addams family films that precede it, Wednesday is a TV series that zooms in on the world of the fabulously sullen daughter of Gomez and Morticia Addams. The basic premise is that the show will focus on Wednesday’s twisted school experience at Nevermore Academy.

The show’s synopsis reads as follows:

Follows Wednesday Addams’ years as a student, when she attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart and solve the mystery that embroiled her parents.

Like the Addams family movies before it, Wednesday is inspired by the work of cartoonist Charles Addams.

Wednesday series cast and crew

Perhaps the most exciting part of this new Addams family series is the cast and crew announcements; it’s quite the list. As we’ve mentioned, Tim Burton (Batman, Beetlejuice) is directing. Alfred Gough and Miles Millar are co-creators and writers for the series.

In terms of cast, there are some new faces and some familiar, so let’s go through the biggest news here.

Is there a new Addams Family?

Yes! There have been a number of iterations of the Addams family over the years, but probably the most beloved are ’90s films The Addams Family and The Addams Family Values. These classics starred Anjelica Huston (Morticia), Raul Julia (Gomez), Christina Ricci (Wednesday), Christopher Lloyd (Fester), and Jimmy Workman (Pugsley).

Wednesday has a new family to introduce us to, with Catherine Zeta-Jones taking the role of Morticia Addams, Luis Guzmán as Gomez Addams, and Isaac Ordonez as Pugsley.

Gwendoline Christie also joins the cast as Larissa Weems.

What’s got me most giddy, however, is that Christina Ricci has been listed as a cast member for the new series (all 8 episodes, too).

Who will play Wednesday Addams?

Taking the baton from Ricci, the delightful (soon to be unsmiling and vicious) Jenna Ortega of Scream and You has been cast in the role of Wednesday.

Who is playing Fester?

One of the biggest questions surrounding the new series is the casting of Uncle Fester. Formerly played by Christopher Lloyd, fans of the story are keen to know who will be taking on the iconic role.

The secret actor playing Fester was revealed at New York Comic-Con to be famed Saturday Night Live star, Fred Armisen.

Can we see a trailer?

Netflix dropped a teaser for the upcoming Wednesday series on August 18. It’s creepy, dark and a good laugh; all the things you’d want from the family Addams. Watch it below.

A full trailer was released at the Netflix series’ New York Comic-Con panel and gives us a good look at the Addams fam as well as Christina Ricci’s new character, Miss Thornhill.

Is the show worth my time?

If you’re wondering how good Tim Burton’s Wednesday series will be, we have some initial critic scores to give us an indication. Looking at Rotten Tomatoes, the show is sitting at an average rating of 70 per cent right now. We will update this as more reviews roll out.

When can we watch Wednesday in Australia?

Wednesday is coming to Netflix on November 23. Get excited!

In the interim, you can find The Addams Family streaming on Paramount+, The Addams Family Values on Stan, Netflix, Prime Video and Binge, The Addams Family animated film on Prime Video, and Addams Family (the 1964 series) on Apple TV+.

If you want more spooky content, check out this list of the best horror films on Netflix.

This article has been updated since its original publish date.