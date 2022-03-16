When and Where You Can Watch Eurovision 2022 in Australia

Get excited, Australia. One of our favourite times of year is coming up. Eurovision 2022 is almost here. The eccentric European song contest, which holds a dear place in the hearts of Australians, is set to kick off on May 10, 2022 (May 11, here in Aus) with the final taking place on May 15.

To help you prepare for the colourful music event, we’ve pulled together a list of key details. Here’s everything you need to know about Eurovision Song Contest 2022.

When and where is Eurovision 2022 set to take place?

The event is set to run from May 10 to May 15, 2022 (Aussie dates).

Seeing as Italy was the winning country in 2021, it will play host to Eurovision 2022. The event will be held at PalaOlimpico in Turin, Italy which was built for the 2006 Torino Winter Olympics.

Last year, due to COVID-19, some of the competitors had to perform remotely from their home countries. It’s unclear if that will be the case again this year but we’ll keep you posted.

Who is Australia’s Song Contest entrant?

Australia has been competing in Eurovision since 2015. Last year we had Montaigne performing her song Technicolour.

In 2022 we’ll have 21-year-old prodigy Sheldon Riley who has been featured on The Voice Australia, X Factor Australia and America’s Got Talent.

Riley will be singing the song ‘Not The Same’. Check it out in the video below.

Australia will be competing in Semi-Final 2 which will take place on May 13.

Who else is competing this year?

There are 40 countries slated to compete in the contest for 2022. You can check out the list of competitors on the Eurovision website.

How do I watch this year’s event in Australia?

As per usual SBS will broadcast Eurovision in Australia in 2022. The network will be covering the events from May 13-15.

Comedian Joel Creasey and Myf Warhurst will be some of the Australian hosts for SBS’ coverage of Eurovision.

SBS is yet to release its coverage schedule but there are the events in Italian times so far (subject to change):

Tuesday 10 May, 21:00 CEST: Eurovision Song Contest, First Semi-Final

Thursday 12 May, 21:00 CEST: Eurovision Song Contest, Second Semi-Final

Saturday 14 May, 21:00 CEST: Eurovision Song Contest, Grand Final

In Australian times this roughly translates to:

Wednesday 11 May, 7:00 am AEST: Eurovision Song Contest, First Semi-Final

Friday 13 May, 7:00 am AEST: Eurovision Song Contest, Second Semi-Final

Sunday 15 May, 7:00 am AEST: Eurovision Song Contest, Grand Final

The countdown is officially on, but in the interim, you can watch Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams in Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga on Netflix to get a taste of that classic Eurovision energy.

We’ll keep you posted on Eurovision 2022 news as we get closer to the event.

This article has been updated since its original publish date.