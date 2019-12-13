What To Watch On Netflix This Weekend [Updated]

Image: Netflix

Not sure what to watch on Netflix tonight? We've got you covered - here's everything that will be appearing on the servers this Friday and over the weekend. We've also included the very best TV shows and movies from the past few weeks. That's you binge list sorted!

As we reported earlier in the week, Netflix Australia isn't releasing much content this weekend. Aside from two standup comedies, a kids show and a documentary, there aren't any Netflix Originals at all.

With that in mind, we've included some older titles below which you may not have gotten around to watching yet.

Here are the official synopses and trailers for each film and TV show.

New Netflix Movies

Licensed

Sucker Punch (15 December)

A young girl is institutionalized by her abusive stepfather, retreating to an alternative reality as a coping strategy, envisioning a plan to help her escape.

Rabbit (15 December)

After a vivid dream, Maude Ashton returns to Adelaide, certain she now knows the whereabouts of her missing twin sister.

Netflix Documentary & Comedy

Amit Tandon: Family Tandoncies (streaming now)

From the death of romance in marriage to the injustices of modern-day parenting, Amit Tandon shares wisdom and wisecracks as a battle-scarred family guy.

Michelle Wolf: Joke Show (streaming now)

Michelle Wolf performs a new stand-up comedy special for 2019 shot in New York City.

Jack Whitehall: Christmas with my Father (streaming now)

Jack Whitehall attempts to get his notoriously stodgy father into the holiday spirit in this comedy-variety Christmas extravaganza.

Kids & Anime

A Family Reunion Christmas (streaming now)

M'Dear and her sisters struggle to keep their singing act together before a church Christmas pageant while Grandpa teaches the kids a valuable lesson.

Recent recommendations

None of the above take your fancy? Here are some recently added titles you may have missed or not got around to watching.

The Irishman (streaming now)

Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci star in Martin Scorsese’s THE IRISHMAN, an epic saga of organized crime in post-war America told through the eyes of World War II veteran Frank Sheeran, a hustler and hitman who worked alongside some of the most notorious figures of the 20th century. Spanning decades, the film chronicles one of the greatest unsolved mysteries in American history, the disappearance of legendary union boss Jimmy Hoffa, and offers a monumental journey through the hidden corridors of organized crime: its inner workings, rivalries and connections to mainstream politics.

The Matrix Trilogy (streaming now)

A computer hacker learns from mysterious rebels about the true nature of his reality and his role in the war against its controllers.

Wu Assassins (streaming now)

The last in a line of Chosen Ones, a wannabe chef teams up with a homicide detective to unravel an ancient mystery and take down supernatural assassins.

The Family (streaming now)

Investigative journalists expose The Fellowship, a Christian fundamentalist organization quietly operating in the corridors of power in Washington, D.C.

Better Than Us (streaming now)

Set in Moscow in a not-so-distant future where human beings coexist with robots, a man finds himself entangled in the first murder committed by an experimental humanoid.

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power: Season 4 (streaming now)

Catra vows to conquer Etheria before Horde Prime arrives, Glimmer struggles with a new role, and Adora and the princesses face treachery old and new.

Daybreak (streaming now)

Navigating a post-apocalyptic world full of zombies and Mad Max-style gangs, a teenage outcast searches for his lost love in this humorous drama series.

Dolemite Is My Name (streaming now)

Academy Award nominee and Golden Globe winner Eddie Murphy portrays real-life legend Rudy Ray Moore, a comedy and rap pioneer who proved naysayers wrong when his hilarious, obscene, kung-fu fighting alter ego, Dolemite, became a 1970s Blaxploitation phenomenon.

Love, Death + Robots (streaming now)

An animated anthology series presented by Tim Miller and David Fincher.