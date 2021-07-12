5 Thrillers on Netflix That Will Have You on the Edge of Your Seat

If the surge in true crime content is anything to go by it’s clear we love a thrilling story. Thankfully, there’s no shortage of thrillers on Netflix.

Whether they’re crime-oriented, psychological or borderline horror, these movies and TV shows on Netflix will ensure you’re on the edge of your seat the entire time.

Here are some of the best thrillers on Netflix you can watch right now.

Best Thrillers on Netflix

Bird Box

Bird Box throws us into a world where if you gaze upon the monster you’ll meet a quick death. Think A Quiet Place but with sight instead of sound and the same level of thrills.

Sandra Bullock leads the cast as a mother and survivor who embarks on a trek across the dangerous post-apocalyptic world to get her two children to safety, all while completely blindfolded.

Watch it here.

Mindhunter

Based on a true story, Mindhunter dives into the psyche of some of the most dangerous serial killers to ever live.

The gripping character study of these twisted killers, and the detectives who question them, comes from the master of thrillers: David Fincher (Zodiac).

You can watch both seasons here.

Awake

We’ve all imagined what life would be like if you didn’t need to sleep. No more reliance on coffee, no passing out at your desk after a late night, extra hours to spend the way you want – sounds great, right? Not so much in Netflix’s thriller Awake.

After a global event wipes out humanity’s ability to sleep, an ex-soldier must save her family all while spiralling from the effects of sleep deprivation.

Watch it here.

The Sinner

All three seasons of this police procedural anthology thriller on Netflix will have you hitting “play next episode”.

Each season of The Sinner sees detective Harry Ambrose (Bill Pullman) unwind the mystery behind perplexing crimes, with stars like Jessica Biel and Matt Bomer giving performances of a lifetime.

Watch all three seasons here.

The Platform

The Platform is a chilling look at greed and class in society. The Spanish-language film puts us in a futuristic prison where a slab of food descends through the floor each day and those on the top floors feast while those on the bottom floors starve.

It’s a dark and unique concept that you won’t be able to look away from.

Watch it here.

