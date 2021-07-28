From Annihilation to Slender Man, The 16 Best Scary Movies On Netflix Australia

Alright, let me set the scene: you’re stuck at home and want to watch a scary movie on Netflix that will creep your socks off. But, where do you start? How do you find a flick on Netflix for your Friday Fright Night sesh? Don’t worry, we got you covered.

From hiking trips gone horrifically wrong to ride-share drivers turned serial killers, here are the best scary movies on Netflix Australia. Heads up pals, you’ll probably want a blanket to hide under with these.

The best scary movies on Netflix Australia

Annihilation

A biologist joins an army of soldiers as they investigate a terrifying supernatural zone called the Shimmer. Potentially one of the best movies on Netflix Australia. Stars Natalie Portman, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Gina Rodriguez, Tessa Thompson, Tuva Novotny, and Oscar Isaac.

The Babadook

A young boy and his mother are haunted by a demon named the Babadook. An Aussie film on a list of best horror movies on Netflix? You love to see it.

Bone Tomahawk

A group of men heads out to the Wild West to rescue people captured by cave-dwelling cannibals. The film features perhaps one of the most horrifying pieces of violence in cinema. This scary movie stars Kurt Russell and Patrick Wilson.

CAM

A sex work streamer begins to disassociate from herself when a doppelganger starts streaming on her channel.

Creep

A found footage film about a guy suffering from a brain tumour who hires someone to record his final weeks for his unborn son—before things get weird.

Eli

A young boy, suffering from an auto-immune disease, moves into an isolated facility with his parents and is haunted by “hallucinations”.

Fear Street

Perhaps the best scary movies on Netflix are the ones from its own slasher horror trilogy. Set in three different decades—the ’90s, ’70s, and ’60s respectively—the Fear Street films each play with conventions of horror associated with films from their in-film era. Stars Stranger Things star Sadie Sink.

Hush

A deaf woman in a remote cabin is stalked by a killer. I cannot stress this film enough; this list of best horror movies on Netflix isn’t ranked but if it were, this would be at the top of it. The film features John Gallagher Jr., Kate Siegel and Michael Trucco.

His House

A young couple from South Sudan seek asylum in England and are haunted by a mysterious being in their own home. Stars Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù, Wunmi Mosaku and Matt Smith.

Run

A stay-at-home teenager begins to suspect her overprotective mother (and carer) is hiding secrets from her and keeping her inside. Stars American Horror Story‘s Sarah Paulson. Easily one of the top scary movies on Netflix.

Ma

Teenagers are haunted by a mysterious woman named Ma after she invites them into her home. Stars Octavia Spencer.

Spree

A ride-sharing app driver makes a social media career recording his serial killings on the job. Stars Stranger Things star Joe Keery.

The Ritual

This Netflix movie showcases a classic scary film formula. Four hikers lose their grip on reality after they decide to take a shortcut through the woods.

Polaroid

A teenager discovers a polaroid possessed by a spirit that hunts people featured in its photos.

Slender Man

A film based on the internet famous Slender Man, a suit-wearing human-like figure without a face who follows people when they’re not looking. Stars Kissing Booth‘s Joey King.

The Silence

A deaf 16-year-old girl and her family find refuge from terrifying monsters that hunt by sound, only to learn that their safe haven is home to a cult keen on using her hearing abilities. Stars an ensemble cast including Stanley Tucci, Kiernan Shipka, Miranda Otto, and John Corbet.

