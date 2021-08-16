What’s the Deal With the Split Final Season of Grace and Frankie?

Fans of the absolutely delightful Netflix series Grace and Frankie will be happy to hear that while the entirety of season 7 is still a way away, Netflix has decided to treat us to a small dose of what’s to come, in the shape of a partial season release.

Much like many of our best-loved shows, and highly-anticipated films, Grace and Frankie‘s production schedule for its seventh and final season was significantly delayed due to COVID-19. Four of 16 episodes had been completed when the series was put on pause in March 2020.

Netflix has decided to drop those first four episodes as a little gift to ever-patient fans (me).

Series leads (and total legends) Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin announced the news over the weekend with a sweet little clip filled with banter and ridiculousness.

Grace and Frankie fans, we have something special for you — four new episodes from Season 7 are now streaming! And more episodes are on the way! pic.twitter.com/XYPZuvyI9A — Netflix (@netflix) August 13, 2021

But when will we get the remaining episodes?

Sorry to say, friends. But we don’t appear to have a clear answer on that one, yet.

The cast of Grace and Frankie resumed production in June 2021, so we can assume there is still some time to go before they wrap. Fonda updated fans when they were given the green light, sharing that she had been “worrying about the possibility that in the 15 months since we were last filming Grace and Frankie, I may have lost the ability to act”.

“…But last Monday we went back to the set and, turns out, I can still do it and I’m happy doing it.”

As Newsweek writes, Fonda was clear that the extended wait on picking up production for Grace and Frankie was a health precaution she was happy to take. And while it has delayed the release of the final season, it was a necessary measure.

“A long time to wait but, given the age and vulnerability of the four leads, it’s best,” she wrote. “I’ll be headed into eighty-four by the time we’re done. Yikes!”

It’s been theorised that we’ll need to wait until the autumn months of 2022 to get episodes five through to 16 of Grace and Frankie season 7, so enjoy this taster.

How to watch Grace and Frankie seasons 1-6:

If you’re new to Grace and Frankie, the show covers the story of two senior ladies who couldn’t be less similar but are brought together when their husbands leave them for each other.

The pair, Grace (Fonda) and Frankie (Tomlin) build a rich and loyal friendship and the series follows their attempts to navigate singledom later in life – along with starting a (sexual health) business, working through their relationships with their exes, and managing their chaotic families.

It is one of the most heartwarming series around right now, and you can catch the first 6 seasons (along with a little of season 7) on Netflix.

We’ll keep you posted on any updates regarding the release of the remainder of Grace and Frankie season 7 here, so keep checking back!