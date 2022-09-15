Here’s How Much an iPhone 14 Trade-in Deal Will Save You

The release of the iPhone 14 is almost here. If you plan on grabbing Apple’s new handset, there’s a certain question that you need to answer: what are you going to do with your current smartphone?
If you don’t plan on passing on your old handset to a friend or family member, there are better options available than just tossing it into your tech junk drawer. Options that’ll let you save a few hundred dollars off your iPhone 14 plan.
If you’re looking to trade in your old smartphone for a brand new iPhone 14, here are all the trade-in deals being offered by Telstra and Vodafone.
Telstra’s iPhone 14 trade-in offer
If you trade in an eligible device to Telstra, the telco is advertising that it’ll give you up to $1,000 in credit. However, if you look at Telstra’s directory of trade-in estimates, it lists the iPhone 13 Pro Max (1TB) as having a value of up to $1,150. Before you trade in your old handset, it’s a good idea to get a confirmed quote before trading it in.
Here’s what Telstra will pay you if your old phone is in good working order:
- iPhone 13 Pro Max (1TB): up to $1,150
- iPhone 13 Pro Max (512GB): up to $1,075
- iPhone 13 Pro (1TB): up to $1,000
- iPhone 13 Pro (512GB): up to $925
- iPhone 13 (512GB): up to $725
- iPhone 13 (256GB): up to $675
- iPhone 13 Mini (512GB): up to $675
- iPhone 13 Mini (256GB): up to $625
- iPhone 12 Pro Max (512GB): up to $900
- iPhone 12 Pro Max (256GB): up to $800
- iPhone 12 Pro (512GB): up to $775
- iPhone 12 Pro (256GB): up to $700
- iPhone 12 (256GB): up to $600
- iPhone 12 (128GB): up to $525
- iPhone 12 Mini (256GB): up to $475
- iPhone 12 Mini (128GB): up to $425
- iPhone 11 Pro Max (512GB): up to $575
- iPhone 11 Pro Max (256GB): up to $525
- iPhone 11 Pro (512GB): up to $525
- iPhone 11 Pro (256GB): up to $475
- iPhone 11 (256GB): up to $400
- iPhone 11 (128GB): up to $375
This isn’t the full list of trade-in prices. You can check how much credit you’d receive for trading in eligible devices through Telstra here. This offer is available until 15 October.
Vodafone’s iPhone 14 trade-in offer
Vodafone is offering a similar trade-in deal as Telstra, but the telco will also throw in a bonus $150 credit on top of the value of your old handset.
Here’s what Vodafone will pay you if your old phone is in good working order:
- iPhone 13 Pro Max (1TB): up to $1,150
- iPhone 13 Pro Max (512GB): up to $1,075
- iPhone 13 Pro (1TB): up to $1,020
- iPhone 13 Pro (512GB): up to $940
- iPhone 13 (512GB): up to $740
- iPhone 13 (256GB): up to $710
- iPhone 13 Mini (512GB): up to $675
- iPhone 13 Mini (256GB): up to $625
- iPhone 12 Pro Max (512GB): up to $900
- iPhone 12 Pro Max (256GB): up to $800
- iPhone 12 Pro (512GB): up to $775
- iPhone 12 Pro (256GB): up to $700
- iPhone 12 (256GB): up to $600
- iPhone 12 (128GB): up to $530
- iPhone 12 Mini (256GB): up to $485
- iPhone 12 Mini (128GB): up to $435
- iPhone 11 Pro Max (512GB): up to $575
- iPhone 11 Pro Max (256GB): up to $525
- iPhone 11 Pro (512GB): up to $525
- iPhone 11 Pro (256GB): up to $475
- iPhone 11 (256GB): up to $400
- iPhone 11 (128GB): up to $375
Again, this isn’t the full list of trade-in prices. You can check all of Vodafone’s trade-in values here. This offer is available until 9 October.
The cheapest plans available from Telstra and Vodafone
You can find the cheapest iPhone 14 plans from Telstra and Vodafone in the table below.
iPhone 14 prices and release date
The standard iPhone 14 will be available from Friday, 16 September, along with the Pro and Pro Max models. The release date for the iPhone 14 Plus is staggered and won’t be available until Friday, 7 October.
Here are the starting retail prices for each iPhone 14 model:
- iPhone 14 (128GB): $1,399
- iPhone 14 Plus (128GB): $1,579
- iPhone 14 Pro (128GB): $1,749
- iPhone 14 Pro Max (128GB): $1,899
If you’re someone who prefers to buy their new phones outright, you can preorder the iPhone directly through Apple here, or through retailers like Amazon Australia.
