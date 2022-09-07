Everything Apple Announced at Its ‘Far Out’ iPhone 14 Event

While you were sleeping, Apple held its annual September iPhone event. While the headlining the Apple ‘Far Out’ announcement was of course the iPhone 14 range, the tech giant snuck a few more goodies into the 1.5-hour event.

To save you some time, we’ve summarised everything Apple announced this morning at its ‘Far Out’ event.

iPhone 14 range: 14, Plus, Pro and Pro Max

Although part of the same range, each of the four phones are different, tailored to cover anyone’s needs (in true Apple form). When it comes to similarities, they all retain the same ‘Apple’ feel. But the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max have swapped the ‘notch’ for a ‘Dynamic Island’. It’s a pill-like space for Face ID that expands when you, for example, receive a call or notification.

The iPhone 14 and 14 Plus are also the same size as their Pro and Pro Max friends, 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch displays. The camera system across the range has been upgraded, but the 14 and 14 Plus will miss out on the 48MP camera the Pro pair have. They also don’t get the latest in Apple Silicon, with the A16 bionic chip reserved only for those opting for the Pro.

iPhone 14 & 14 Plus

The iPhone 14 boasts a 6.1-inch display, up to 20 hours of video playback (up to 16 hours streamed) and an upgraded camera system. The iPhone 14 Plus boosts this up to a 6.7-inch display, up to 26 hours of video playback (up to 20 hours streamed) and the same camera system as its little sister. Preorder opens September 10.

Read more about the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus over here.

iPhone 14 Pro & Pro Max

Definitely the highlight of Apple’s September ‘Far Out’ event, the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max deliver on the camera front.

The iPhone 14 Pro boasts a 6.1-inch display, up to 23 hours of video playback (up to 20 hours streamed) and an upgraded camera system – a whopping 48MP. The iPhone 14 Plus boosts this up to a 6.7-inch display, up to 29 hours of video playback (up to 25 hours streamed) and the same camera system as its little brother. Preorder opens September 10.

Read more about the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max over here.

A16 Bionic chip

Apple is touting the A16 Bionic chip as being “generations ahead of the competition”. It enables this Dynamic Island thing, is to thank for all-day battery life and is behind the computational power the new camera system has. With two high-performance cores and four high-efficiency cores, the new 6-core CPU, Apple said during its event, is up to 40 per cent faster than the competition. A16 Bionic features a 5-core GPU with 50 per cent more memory bandwidth than the A15. The new 16-core Neural Engine is apparently capable of nearly 17 trillion operations per second

iOS 16, Apple’s phone software

Apple first announced iOS 16 back in June at its annual WWDC developer conference. Some features of the new software shipping with the iPhone 14 range include the ability to unsend or edit texts sent via iMessage, (almost) complete Lock Screen customisation, Family sharing (think parental controls), the ability to share photo galleries with family and friends and makeovers to a few existing apps/features/settings.

We’ve had the iOS 16 Beta running on our phones for a while, and aside from the expected bugs that have been quickly fixed by updates, the new software is great (once you get used to it). The ‘Far Out’ Apple Event didn’t really touch on any new iOS 16 features, aside from the Dynamic Island and Crash detection.

AirPods Pro 2

Apple has announced round two of its premium earbuds, the AirPods Pro 2. They pack Apple’s H2 chip, boast spatial audio, active noise-cancellation and promise even more detail and clarity than their predecessors.

Read more about the Apple AirPods Pro 2 over here.

Apple Watch Series 8

The new Apple Watch Series 8 boasts a large, Always-On Retina display and a strong crack-resistant front crystal. Apple said you’ll get an 18-hour battery life out of the new smartwatch. It comes with a number of health and safety features such as the ECG app and fall detection, introducing temperature-sensing capabilities including retrospective ovulation estimates, and Crash Detection. It’s available in both 41mm and 45mm sizes.

Read more about the Apple Watch Series 8 here.

Apple Watch SE

The SE is touted as the perfect way to “get started with an Apple Watch”. You’ll get the core Apple Watch experience, including Activity tracking, high and low heart rate notifications and Emergency SOS, as well as the new Crash Detection feature. It comes in both 40mm and 44mm sizes.

Read more about the Apple Watch SE here.

Apple Watch Ultra

The Apple Watch Ultra is the company’s most rugged, capable Apple Watch yet. It has 36-hour battery life, has a beefy 49mm titanium case and boasts the brightest and largest screen featured on an Apple wearable. Said screen is protected by sapphire glass and also boasts a night mode with a high-contrast but monochrome red-on-black effect, ideal for adventures at night when users won’t want to throw off their night vision.

Read more about the Apple Watch Ultra here.

This article has been updated since it was first published.