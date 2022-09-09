Here’s Every iPhone 14 and Plus Preorder Plan From Telstra, Optus and Vodafone

During its recent ‘Far Out’ event, Apple finally unveiled the new iPhone 14 range, which consists of four models – the standard, the Plus, the Pro and the Pro Max. Alongside this new smartphone range, Apple also announced the Apple Watch Series 8 and the AirPods Pro 2.

In terms of features, the iPhone 14 and Plus share a lot of similarities. Both run on the A15 Bionic chip, OLED displays and come with two back-mounted cameras (12MP main, 12MP ultra-wide) with a 12MP TrueDepth front-facing camera. As its name suggests, the Plus is just a bigger version of the base model – it has a larger battery and a 6.7-inch screen, while the standard iPhone 14 has a 6.1-inch display. You can check out the full specs for each handset below.

Preorders for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus are now open in Australia, and we’ve collected all of the plans available through Telstra, Optus and Vodafone.

If you’re after preorders for the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max, you can find Lifehacker Australia’s plan roundup here.

iPhone 14 specs

Size : 146.7 mm x 71.5 mm x 7.8 mm

: 146.7 mm x 71.5 mm x 7.8 mm Weight : 172 grams

: 172 grams Display : 6.1-inch (OLED) [HDR display/True Tone/Wide colour (P3) & 800 nits max brightness (typical); 1,200 nits peak brightness (HDR)]

: 6.1-inch (OLED) [HDR display/True Tone/Wide colour (P3) & 800 nits max brightness (typical); 1,200 nits peak brightness (HDR)] Resolution : 2532×1170-pixel resolution at 460 ppi

: 2532×1170-pixel resolution at 460 ppi Processor : A15 Bionic chip

: A15 Bionic chip Camera : Dual-camera system (12MP main, 12MP ultra-wide), 12MP TrueDepth camera

: Dual-camera system (12MP main, 12MP ultra-wide), 12MP TrueDepth camera Battery life : Up to 20 hours of video playback (up to 16 hours streamed)

: Up to 20 hours of video playback (up to 16 hours streamed) Water resistance : Rated IP68 (maximum depth of 6 metres for up to 30 minutes)

: Rated IP68 (maximum depth of 6 metres for up to 30 minutes) Safety : Emergency SOS & Crash Detection

: Emergency SOS & Crash Detection Storage : 128GB, 256GB, 512GB

: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB Colours: Midnight, Purple, Starlight, (PRODUCT)RED, Blue

iPhone 14 Plus specs

Size : 160.8 mm x 78.1 mm x 7.8 mm

: 160.8 mm x 78.1 mm x 7.8 mm Weight : 203 grams

: 203 grams Display : 6.7-inch (OLED) [HDR display/True Tone/Wide colour (P3) & 800 nits max brightness (typical); 1,200 nits peak brightness (HDR)]

: 6.7-inch (OLED) [HDR display/True Tone/Wide colour (P3) & 800 nits max brightness (typical); 1,200 nits peak brightness (HDR)] Resolution : 2778×1284-pixel resolution at 458 ppi

: 2778×1284-pixel resolution at 458 ppi Prosessor : A15 Bionic chip

: A15 Bionic chip Camera : Dual-camera system (12MP main, 12MP ultra-wide), 12MP TrueDepth camera

: Dual-camera system (12MP main, 12MP ultra-wide), 12MP TrueDepth camera Battery life : Up to 26 hours of video playback (up to 20 hours streamed)

: Up to 26 hours of video playback (up to 20 hours streamed) Water resistance : Rated IP68 (maximum depth of 6 metres for up to 30 minutes)

: Rated IP68 (maximum depth of 6 metres for up to 30 minutes) Safety : Emergency SOS & Crash Detection

: Emergency SOS & Crash Detection Storage : 128GB, 256GB, 512GB

: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB Colours: Midnight, Purple, Starlight, (PRODUCT)RED, Blue

iPhone 14 release date and pricing in Australia

Preorders for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus will open at 10pm (AEST) Friday, 9 September. The iPhone 14 will be available in stores from Friday, 16 September, but you’ll have to wait a bit longer to get your hands on the iPhone 14 Plus, which won’t be available in stores until Friday, 7 October.

Here’s how much a new iPhone 14 will set you back:

The 128GB iPhone 14 will cost RRP $1,399

The 256GB iPhone 14 will cost RRP $1,579

The 512GB iPhone 14 will cost RRP $1,899

As for the iPhone 14 Plus, here’s how it’s being priced in Australia:

The 128GB iPhone 14 Plus will cost RRP $1,579

The 256GB iPhone 14 Plus will cost RRP $1,749

The 512GB iPhone 14 Plus will cost RRP $2,099

If you’re someone who prefers to buy their new smartphones outright, you can preorder your new iPhone directly through Apple here. Apple is also offering some trade-in deals if you want to get rid of your old handset.

iPhone 14 preorder plans

Telstra iPhone 14 preorder plans

24-month 128GB plans

36-month 128GB plans

24-month 256GB plans

36-month 256GB plans

24-month 512GB plans

36-month 512GB plans

Vodafone iPhone 14 preorder plans

24-month 128GB plans

36-month 128GB plans

24-month 256GB plans

36-month 256GB plans

24-month 512GB plans

36-month 512GB plans

Optus iPhone 14 preorder plans

24-month 128GB plans

36-month 128GB plans

24-month 256GB plans

36-month 256GB plans

24-month 512GB plans

36-month 512GB plans

iPhone 14 Plus preorder plans

Telstra iPhone 14 Plus preorder plans

24-month 128GB plans

36-month 128GB plans

24-month 256GB plans

36-month 256GB plans

24-month 512GB plans

36-month 512GB plans

Vodafone iPhone 14 Plus preorder plans

24-month 128GB plans

36-month 128GB plans

24-month 256GB plans

36-month 256GB plans

24-month 512GB plans

36-month 512GB plans

Optus iPhone 14 Plus preorder plans

24-month 128GB plans

36-month 128GB plans

24-month 256GB plans

36-month 256GB plans

24-month 512GB plans

36-month 512GB plans