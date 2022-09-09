Here’s Every iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max Preorder Plan From Telstra, Optus and Vodafone

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

The new iPhone has finally been revealed. Alongside the Apple Watch Series 8 and the AirPods Pro 2, Apple announced the latest iteration of its long-running smartphone line, which includes the standard iPhone 14, the new Plus model, the Pro and the Pro Max.

If you’re someone who prefers a beefed-up smartphone, you won’t be disappointed by the Pro and Pro Max. Both of these iPhones will be running on Apple’s new A16 Bionic Chip and come with souped-up cameras (48MP Main, 12MP Ultra-Wide, 12MP 2x Telephoto, 12MP 3x Telephoto).

Here are all of the preorder plans available for the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max through Telstra, Optus and Vodafone.

You can also find Lifehacker Australia’s roundup of preorder plans for the standard iPhone 14 and Plus here.

iPhone 14 Pro specs

Size : 147.5 mm x 71.5 mm x 7.85 mm

: 147.5 mm x 71.5 mm x 7.85 mm Weight : 206 grams

: 206 grams Display : 6.1-inch (OLED) [HDR display/True Tone/Wide colour (P3) & 800 nits max brightness (typical); 1,200 nits peak brightness (HDR)]

: 6.1-inch (OLED) [HDR display/True Tone/Wide colour (P3) & 800 nits max brightness (typical); 1,200 nits peak brightness (HDR)] Resolution : 2556×1179-pixel resolution at 460 ppi

: 2556×1179-pixel resolution at 460 ppi Prosessor : A16 Bionic chip

: A16 Bionic chip Camera : 48MP Main, 12MP Ultra-Wide, 12MP 2x Telephoto, 12MP 3x Telephoto

: 48MP Main, 12MP Ultra-Wide, 12MP 2x Telephoto, 12MP 3x Telephoto Battery life : Up to 23 hours of video playback (up to 20 hours streamed)

: Up to 23 hours of video playback (up to 20 hours streamed) Fast-charge–capable : Up to 50 per cent charge in 30 minutes

: Up to 50 per cent charge in 30 minutes Water resistance : Rated IP68 (maximum depth of 6 metres for up to 30 minutes)

: Rated IP68 (maximum depth of 6 metres for up to 30 minutes) Safety : Emergency SOS & Crash Detection

: Emergency SOS & Crash Detection Storage : 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB

: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB Colours: Space Black, Silver, Gold, Deep Purple

iPhone 14 Pro Max specs

Size : 160.7 mm x 77.6 mm x 7.85 mm

: 160.7 mm x 77.6 mm x 7.85 mm Weight : 240 grams

: 240 grams Display : 6.7-inch (OLED) [HDR display/True Tone/Wide colour (P3) & 800 nits max brightness (typical); 1,200 nits peak brightness (HDR)]

: 6.7-inch (OLED) [HDR display/True Tone/Wide colour (P3) & 800 nits max brightness (typical); 1,200 nits peak brightness (HDR)] Resolution : 2796×1290-pixel resolution at 460 ppi

: 2796×1290-pixel resolution at 460 ppi Prosessor : A16 Bionic chip

: A16 Bionic chip Camera : 48MP Main, 12MP Ultra-Wide, 12MP 2x Telephoto, 12MP 3x Telephoto

: 48MP Main, 12MP Ultra-Wide, 12MP 2x Telephoto, 12MP 3x Telephoto Battery life : Up to 29 hours of video playback (up to 25 hours streamed)

: Up to 29 hours of video playback (up to 25 hours streamed) Fast-charge–capable : Up to 50 per cent charge in 35 minutes

: Up to 50 per cent charge in 35 minutes Water resistance : Rated IP68 (maximum depth of 6 metres for up to 30 minutes)

: Rated IP68 (maximum depth of 6 metres for up to 30 minutes) Safety : Emergency SOS & Crash Detection

: Emergency SOS & Crash Detection Storage : 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB

: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB Colours: Space Black, Silver, Gold, Deep Purple

iPhone 14 release date and pricing in Australia

Preorders for the iPhone 14 Pro and the Pro Max will open at 10pm (AEST) Friday, 9 September, and both phones will be available in stores from Friday, 16 September.

Here’s how the iPhone 14 Pro is being priced in Australia:

The 128GB iPhone 14 Pro will cost RRP $1,749

The 256GB iPhone 14 Pro will cost RRP $1,899

The 512GB iPhone 14 Pro will cost RRP $2,249

The 1TB iPhone 14 Pro will cost RRP $2,599

Here’s how the iPhone 14 Pro Max is being priced in Australia:

The 128GB iPhone 14 Pro Max will cost RRP $1,899

The 256GB iPhone 14 Pro Max will cost RRP $2,099

The 512GB iPhone 14 Pro Max will cost RRP $2,419

The 1TB iPhone 14 Pro Max will cost RRP $2,769

If you’re someone who prefers to buy their new smartphones outright, you can preorder your new iPhone directly through Apple here. Apple is also offering some trade-in deals if you want to get rid of your old handset.

iPhone 14 Pro preorder plans

Note: if the tables below haven’t loaded, please check back soon as they’ll update once they’re available.

Telstra iPhone 14 Pro preorder plans

24-month 128GB plans

36-month 128GB plans

24-month 256GB plans

36-month 256GB plans

24-month 512GB plans

36-month 512GB plans

24-month 1TB plans

36-month 1TB plans

Vodafone iPhone 14 Pro preorder plans

24-month 128GB plans

36-month 128GB plans

24-month 256GB plans

36-month 256GB plans

24-month 512GB plans

36-month 512GB plans

24-month 1TB plans

36-month 1TB plans

Optus iPhone 14 Pro preorder plans

24-month 128GB plans

36-month 128GB plans

24-month 256GB plans

36-month 256GB plans

24-month 512GB plans

36-month 512GB plans

24-month 1TB plans

36-month 1TB plans

iPhone 14 Pro Max preorder plans

Note: if the tables below haven’t loaded, please check back soon as they’ll update once they’re available.

Telstra iPhone 14 Pro Max preorder plans

24-month 128GB plans

36-month 128GB plans

24-month 256GB plans

36-month 256GB plans

24-month 512GB plans

36-month 512GB plans

24-month 1TB plans

36-month 1TB plans

Vodafone iPhone 14 Pro Max preorder plans

24-month 128GB plans

36-month 128GB plans

24-month 256GB plans

36-month 256GB plans

24-month 512GB plans

36-month 512GB plans

24-month 1TB plans

36-month 1TB plans

Optus iPhone 14 Pro Max preorder plans

24-month 128GB plans

36-month 128GB plans

24-month 256GB plans

36-month 256GB plans

24-month 512GB plans

36-month 512GB plans

24-month 1TB plans

36-month 1TB plans