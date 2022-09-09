Here’s Every iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max Preorder Plan From Telstra, Optus and Vodafone

The new iPhone has finally been revealed. Alongside the Apple Watch Series 8 and the AirPods Pro 2, Apple announced the latest iteration of its long-running smartphone line, which includes the standard iPhone 14, the new Plus model, the Pro and the Pro Max.
If you’re someone who prefers a beefed-up smartphone, you won’t be disappointed by the Pro and Pro Max. Both of these iPhones will be running on Apple’s new A16 Bionic Chip and come with souped-up cameras (48MP Main, 12MP Ultra-Wide, 12MP 2x Telephoto, 12MP 3x Telephoto).
Here are all of the preorder plans available for the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max through Telstra, Optus and Vodafone.
You can also find Lifehacker Australia’s roundup of preorder plans for the standard iPhone 14 and Plus here.
Table of Contents
iPhone 14 Pro specs
- Size: 147.5 mm x 71.5 mm x 7.85 mm
- Weight: 206 grams
- Display: 6.1-inch (OLED) [HDR display/True Tone/Wide colour (P3) & 800 nits max brightness (typical); 1,200 nits peak brightness (HDR)]
- Resolution: 2556×1179-pixel resolution at 460 ppi
- Prosessor: A16 Bionic chip
- Camera: 48MP Main, 12MP Ultra-Wide, 12MP 2x Telephoto, 12MP 3x Telephoto
- Battery life: Up to 23 hours of video playback (up to 20 hours streamed)
- Fast-charge–capable: Up to 50 per cent charge in 30 minutes
- Water resistance: Rated IP68 (maximum depth of 6 metres for up to 30 minutes)
- Safety: Emergency SOS & Crash Detection
- Storage: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
- Colours: Space Black, Silver, Gold, Deep Purple
iPhone 14 Pro Max specs
- Size: 160.7 mm x 77.6 mm x 7.85 mm
- Weight: 240 grams
- Display: 6.7-inch (OLED) [HDR display/True Tone/Wide colour (P3) & 800 nits max brightness (typical); 1,200 nits peak brightness (HDR)]
- Resolution: 2796×1290-pixel resolution at 460 ppi
- Prosessor: A16 Bionic chip
- Camera: 48MP Main, 12MP Ultra-Wide, 12MP 2x Telephoto, 12MP 3x Telephoto
- Battery life: Up to 29 hours of video playback (up to 25 hours streamed)
- Fast-charge–capable: Up to 50 per cent charge in 35 minutes
- Water resistance: Rated IP68 (maximum depth of 6 metres for up to 30 minutes)
- Safety: Emergency SOS & Crash Detection
- Storage: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
- Colours: Space Black, Silver, Gold, Deep Purple
iPhone 14 release date and pricing in Australia
Preorders for the iPhone 14 Pro and the Pro Max will open at 10pm (AEST) Friday, 9 September, and both phones will be available in stores from Friday, 16 September.
Here’s how the iPhone 14 Pro is being priced in Australia:
- The 128GB iPhone 14 Pro will cost RRP $1,749
- The 256GB iPhone 14 Pro will cost RRP $1,899
- The 512GB iPhone 14 Pro will cost RRP $2,249
- The 1TB iPhone 14 Pro will cost RRP $2,599
Here’s how the iPhone 14 Pro Max is being priced in Australia:
- The 128GB iPhone 14 Pro Max will cost RRP $1,899
- The 256GB iPhone 14 Pro Max will cost RRP $2,099
- The 512GB iPhone 14 Pro Max will cost RRP $2,419
- The 1TB iPhone 14 Pro Max will cost RRP $2,769
If you’re someone who prefers to buy their new smartphones outright, you can preorder your new iPhone directly through Apple here. Apple is also offering some trade-in deals if you want to get rid of your old handset.
iPhone 14 Pro preorder plans
Telstra iPhone 14 Pro preorder plans
24-month 128GB plans
36-month 128GB plans
24-month 256GB plans
36-month 256GB plans
24-month 512GB plans
36-month 512GB plans
24-month 1TB plans
36-month 1TB plans
Vodafone iPhone 14 Pro preorder plans
24-month 128GB plans
36-month 128GB plans
24-month 256GB plans
36-month 256GB plans
24-month 512GB plans
36-month 512GB plans
24-month 1TB plans
36-month 1TB plans
Optus iPhone 14 Pro preorder plans
24-month 128GB plans
36-month 128GB plans
24-month 256GB plans
36-month 256GB plans
24-month 512GB plans
36-month 512GB plans
24-month 1TB plans
36-month 1TB plans
iPhone 14 Pro Max preorder plans
Telstra iPhone 14 Pro Max preorder plans
24-month 128GB plans
36-month 128GB plans
24-month 256GB plans
36-month 256GB plans
24-month 512GB plans
36-month 512GB plans
24-month 1TB plans
36-month 1TB plans
Vodafone iPhone 14 Pro Max preorder plans
24-month 128GB plans
36-month 128GB plans
24-month 256GB plans
36-month 256GB plans
24-month 512GB plans
36-month 512GB plans
24-month 1TB plans
36-month 1TB plans
Optus iPhone 14 Pro Max preorder plans
24-month 128GB plans
36-month 128GB plans
24-month 256GB plans
36-month 256GB plans
24-month 512GB plans
36-month 512GB plans
24-month 1TB plans
36-month 1TB plans
