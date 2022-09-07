Everything We Know About the iPhone 14 So Far

It’s September, and you know what that means? New iPhone time. Leaks and rumours about Apple’s next smartphone have been trickling in all year and we’re here to go through them all and see what we really know about the iPhone 14.

What will the new iPhone look like?

As always, we can expect a few different models of the iPhone 14 this year. Apple will apparently ditch the Mini model after it didn’t perform well with the latest iPhone 13 Mini.

It’s expected the Pro models will remain and that these will receive a bit of an overhaul in the design department with no notch. According to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo (via MacRumors), the iPhone 14 may instead have a hole punch for the front camera and a pill-shaped cutout to house the Face ID projector.

Another bonus that the Pro models of the new iPhone may have is a Pro Motion 120Hz display that provides the Always-On feature many Android devices are known for.

The standard iPhone 14 models are likely to still have the notch design.

Size-wise, we could be looking at four models of the iPhone 14 ranging in size from 6.1-inches to 6.7-inches. In absence of the iPhone Mini, it seems like Apple might be going larger with an iPhone 14 Max as well as a Pro Max version.

As for colours, there are rumours that the iPhone Pro could come in a purple shade alongside the traditional graphite, gold and silver this year.

Specs and camera

Apple has increased its camera specs in the iPhone every year, and it looks like that’s set to continue this year.

According to Kuo (via 9to5Mac) the rear cameras on the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max will be boosted up to 48 megapixels. The rumours also indicate that the filming capabilities of the iPhone 14 may increase up to 8K quality for the first time.

As far as processing power goes, each new generation of iPhone generally comes with a new chip. For this year’s iPhone, we’ll be up to the A16 bionic chip.

However, one major change that is expected this year is that only the iPhone Pro and Pro Max models will receive the A16 chip, further widening the difference between the iPhone 14 and the Pro models.

iPhone 14: Rumoured pricing and release date

We won’t have all the details about the iPhone 14 until Apple chooses to reveal them, which is traditionally in September each year.

It’s been confirmed Apple’s 2022 iPhone event will take place on September 7 (so September 8 here in Aus at a fresh 3:00 am AEST). This means we can possibly expect the release date of the new iPhone to be around a week later, on September 16.

As for pricing, we don’t have much to go off except for last year’s iPhone 13 prices. If you need a reminder of those, they were:

iPhone 13 (128GB) – $1,349

iPhone 13 Pro (128GB) – $1,699

iPhone 13 Pro Max (128GB) – $1,849

The iPhone 13 ranged from 128GB up to 512GB, while the Pro and Pro Max ranged between 128GB and 1TB in storage size.

Some rumours point to the top-tier new iPhone Pro Max pushing $2000, but we’ll have to wait to see if that holds true. If you’d like to see what we’re hoping to get out of the next iPhone, you can find that here. And if you’re keen to read about the rumours surrounding the next Apple Watch, read here.

This article has been updated since its original publish date. We’ll keep you posted about details of the new iPhone 14 models as they are announced.