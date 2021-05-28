Dig in to These Tasty Cookware Deals From Amazon’s Mid-Year Sale

Whether you’re someone who loves spending time in the kitchen or a complete beginner, you’ll love the huge cookware sales currently taking place for Amazon’s end of financial year.

There are huge discounts across brands like GreenPan, Tefal and Springform, that’ll see you score a range of pots and pans on the cheap. This means you can finally replace that pan that’s got god knows what burnt into it that you managed to snag back in your share house days.

And if you’re still in said share house days, you can replace an entire set for just over $100, and they’ll be matching, unlike the random assortment you have now.

Ahead, we’ve rounded up the best cookware sales so far

Not just stackable, this collection features unique nesting lids that make sure everything stays together. Each pan also features a Diamond-infused ceramic nonstick coating that makes each extremely durable and easy to cook on and clean. Only 9. 75″ Tall stacked The levels collection uses 30% less cabinet space than traditional sets. Set includes: 10” fry pan, 11” round grill pan, 3. 2Qt covered saucepan, 6Qt covered stockpot.

Buy the GreenPan Stackable Cookware Set from Amazon here.

Get baking with this 4 piece cake pan set from Springform. The set includes a 4″ heart-shaped cake pan, a 7″ round cake pan, a 9″ round cake pan and a 10″ round cake pan. Each tin also comes with a spring latch on the side, so it’s easy to open and close the detachable pan collar and remove the cake from the mould.

Buy the Springform Cake Pan Tin 4 Piece Set from Amazon here.

This 9-piece set with detachable handles is an extremely versatile cookware set designed to allow you to cook, bake, and store in a single cookware vessel. Just when you thought the original Midas couldn’t get any better, the Midas Plus improves on the previous design with a touch of silicone finishing on the glass lid, adding both stylistic and conventional benefits to the cookware. Plus, this set is dishwasher-friendly for easy cleaning.

Buy the Neoflam Midas Plus 9-Piece Ceramic Nonstick Cookware Set from Amazon here.

This collection of eye-catching, high-quality cookware includes all the essentials for creating flawless traditional favourites, whipping up fun and easy weeknight family dinners or making a serious signature statement on new recipes for brunches, date night, or holiday get-togethers. Featuring saucepans in two sizes, a covered Dutch oven, and two skillets, gourmets and beginner chefs alike will be prepped and prepared to cook anything.

Buy the Ayesha Home Collection Porcelain Enamel Cookware Set from Amazon here.

The ultra-durable range will serve you well in the kitchen for many years to come and take cooking to the next level. Hard anodised is a super-durable material that ensures the pan heats evenly while staying non-stick. It’s so easy to clean, too.

Buy the Jamie Oliver by Tefal Cooks Classic Anodised Wok from Amazon here.

And if you love a good cookware sale, this is just one of the many huge sales across the Tefal range on Amazon right now, you can check out more here.