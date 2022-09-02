Save Your Tears for People Who Aren’t Using a Mini Vegetable Chopper to Dice Onions

Friends, I cannot think of a worser punishment than chopping onions. It is the one part of kitchen prep that I will outright avoid. On the one hand, onions taste pretty damn delicious. On the other hand, I’m a weepy mess every time I tangle with one. So rather than avoid onions altogether, I decided to give the humble vegetable chopper a go and it instantly saved a lot of tears.

What is a vegetable pull chopper?

While you can follow this TikTok trick to learn how to efficiently mince onions, it won’t save you from the peril of stinging, red eyes during the chopping process.

A vegetable pull chopper is a small, plastic container with a sharp, stainless steel blade in the centre. When you fasten its lid and pull the small handle back and forth, it causes the blades to spin around and effectively mince whatever is inside.

The veggie chopper doesn’t even have to be full in order to work. I’ve thrown in a few cloves of garlic and it still managed to mince them down to size. However, you should refrain from chucking the whole onion in there, despite how impatient you might be.

Whenever I need to mince onions, I tend to peel off the outer layers, chop off the ends then cut the remaining bulb into fours. Next, I place two pieces of onion in at a time and work on those before swapping it to a bowl and starting on the next lot.

I refuse to mince vegetables, especially onions, without my trusty vegetable pull chopper. Because the onion is sealed inside the container, you won’t have to worry about those cheeky enzymes forcing your eyes to tear up.

Obviously, this pull chopper isn’t reserved for just onions. You can also use it to mince up carrot, bits of apple and even nuts.

But one of my favourite parts about these pull choppers (aside from the fact they’re pretty cheap), is that they’re dishwasher-safe, baby.

The best vegetable pull choppers in Australia

Anko by Kmart Pull Chopper

The OG pull chopper. The one that changed the whole game just a few short years ago. Chop up everything you need while barely breaking a sweat.

Where to buy

Catch ($6) | Kmart ($6.50)

Geedel Manual Pull Chopper

Ah, the classic. You can’t go wrong with this bad boy. It’ll allow you to finely chop any vegetables in a matter of seconds.

Where to buy

Amazon ($11.99) | Catch ($17.50) | eBay ($18.95)

Tefal Onion Pull Chopper

Throwing a last minute movie night, maybe to host a House of the Dragon screening? Whip up some quick hummus with one of these Tefal vegetable choppers.

Where to buy

Amazon ($63.88)

ZOIC veggie chopper

Designed with plenty of gripping angles, this is a strong option if you’re worried about mincing a thick onion.

Where to buy

Amazon ($25.99) | Catch ($21.69) | eBay ($16.39)

ZYLISS Easy Pull Vegetable Chopper

This tall pull chopper sports a whopping 4,400 reviews on Amazon. Perfect for making a big batch of guacamole for Taco Tuesdays or chopping some walnuts to adorn some carrot cake.

Where to buy

Amazon ($56) | eBay ($49.69)

Kleva Sumo Veggie Chopper

If you’re more a pusher than a puller when it comes to doors, maybe the same goes for veggie choppers. In any case, try one of these Kleva Sumo vegetable choppers.

Where to buy

Amazon ($29.99) | eBay ($59.99)