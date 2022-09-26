Level Up Your Life

These $7 Finger Chopsticks Will Stop You From Getting Grubby Hands While Snacking

Tiffany Forbes

The bane of my actual existence is when I have a big bag of chips on-the-go while watching Netflix or scrolling through TikTok because it always ends with me finding my grubby prints (and a whole lot of crumbs) sprawled all over my laptop keyboard or phone screen closely after. That’s why, when my editor sent me this legendary device to prevent this monstrosity from becoming a regular occurrence, I audibly gasped — finger chopsticks are the future, folks.

These little kitchen gadgets are basically a tweezer and chopstick hybrid in the way that they are connected at the top and small enough to fit between your pointer and middle finger but also allow you to pick up ample chips and other small snacks without the food actually touching your hands. This means long gone are the days of having the tips of your fingers (and anything in a one-metre radius) go bright orange from a bag of Doritos.

I, personally, don’t game, but a bunch of people in the comments are also saying this dream gadget is the answer to gaming and snacking seamlessly — gaming chopsticks, if you will — but I’ll let you all be the judge of that because here’s where you can locate these godsends:

Snactiv Finger Snacking Tool

As seen on Shark Tank, this little baby is the official snacking tool on the market. It’s durable, sleek, and the ergonomic finger slot ensures comfortable wear for all users 13 and up. It’s also got rubber tips at each end to ensure they efficiently grip your snack of choice because nothing is worse than turning your snack session into that insufferable claw arcade game. The only issue is that they’re a bit pricey on Amazon, which we believe is the only retailer that stocks Snactiv in Australia currently.

Where to buy: Amazon ($43.80)

Free-Hands Finger Chopsticks

If you’re looking for a cheaper alternative that still does the job, this tool will be your best friend. While it’s not made from the same ergonomic materials as the Snactiv option, it still seamlessly allows you to snack on your munchies. The ends of these gaming chopsticks also don’t have rubber tips but boast a little cerated edge to ensure your snacks don’t just slip out of reach. This one retails for $7.16, but if you’re after a larger pack, so your mates can get in on this, you can get a four-pack for $11.32, which means you get one for just $2.83.

Where to buy: eBay ($7.16 with the code ‘SVE20’)

