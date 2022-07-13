Level Up Your Life

A Running List of the Best Amazon Prime Day Deals

Bree Grant

Published 2 days ago: July 13, 2022 at 5:15 pm -
A Running List of the Best Amazon Prime Day Deals
Clear your schedules and warn your savings account because Amazon Prime Day 2022 is here

The official shopping event has kicked off with a bunch of sweet deals on Amazon Echo devices, Fire TV sticks, Kindles, Beats headphones, Nikon Cameras, and more.

The event runs until 5pm AEST on July 14 and is essentially a workout for your credit card (and your fingers). It’s filled with more sales and deals than you could ever possibly get your hands on. You can check out some of the best deals on offer below. 

Here are some of the best Prime Day deals from Amazon

Amazon Devices

Image: Amazon

Headphones and speakers

Image: Sony / Amazon
  • JBL — Up to 55% off select JBL speakers and headphones
  • Sennheiser headphones — Up to 60% off select products
  • Yamaha — Up to 40% off select audio and home theatre bundles
  • JBL  — Up to 50% off on JBL Quantum 300 gaming headset
  • Sony — Up to 40% off select headphones, soundbars and DVD players
  • Beats — Up to 40% off Beats Studio 3 headphones
  • Razor Up to 40% off on select Razer laptops, earbuds and keyboards

Cameras and camera gear

Image: Amazon / Nikon
  • Olympus — Up to 42% off on select cameras and lenses
  • Canon: Up to 30% off select cameras
  • FujiFilm: Save on select Instax cameras
  • GoPro: Save on select HERO9 Black products
  • Kodak: Save on select cameras and film
  • Nikon: Save up to 30% on select cameras and lenses
  • Panasonic: Save on select camera

PC

  • Asus — Up to 30% off select Asus Monitors
  • Lenovo — Up to 40% off on select notebooks, monitors and accessories
  • Dell — Save on select products
  • HP — Up to 30% off select HP laptops and printers
  • LG — Up to 30% off select laptops and monitors
  • SanDisk — Up to 60% off select SanDisk and WD
  • Anker — Up to 50% off on select Anker accessories
  • Razor Up to 40% off on select Razer laptops, earbuds and keyboards

Mini Projectors

  • XGIMI — Up to $600 off select projectors
  • JMGO — Up to $600 off select projectors

Video Games

Image: PlayStation / Amazon

Home & Kitchen

Image: Sunbeam / Amazon
  • Woolcomfort — 40% off select merino wool quilts
  • Sunbeam — Save on select Sunbeam kitchen appliances
  • Tontine — Save on select Tontine bedding essentials
  • Instant Pot — Up to 45% off  select multi-cooker
  • Breville — Save on select Breville home and kitchen range products
  • Philips — Save on select Philips Hue smart lights
  • Eufy — Save on select Eufy smart home products
  • ASAKUKI — Save on select ASAKUKI oil diffusers
  • Ecovacs — Save on select Ecovacs robot vacuums cleaners
  • iRobot — Save on select iRobot robot vacuums
  • Philips — Save on select products in the Philips kitchen range
  • Bosch — Up to 30% off select Bosch products
  • Black+Decker — Up to 35% off select products
  • Stanley — Up to 35% off select products
  • Coleman — Save on select tents, sleeping bags, camping accessories and more

Lifestyle

Image: Amazon / Pioneer
  • LEGO — Save on select LEGO sets.
  • Hasbro — Save on select Hasbro products.
  • Pioneer DJ — Up to 30% off on select studio monitors, turntables and DJ controllers

Health & Fitness Accessories

Image: Garmin / Amazon
  • Garmin — Up to 47% off RRP on select Garmin smartwatches
  • Renpho — Up to 45% off select massage devices
  • Withings —  Up to 45% off select devices
  • Theragun — Up to 30% off select massagers

Fashion

Image: Amazon / Calvin Klein
  • The North Face — Up to 40% off select jackets, apparel, shoes, luggage and more
  • Calvin Klein — Up to 50% off select men’s and women’s underwear
  • Champion — Up to 60% off select women’s, men’s and children’s apparel
  • CRZ — Save on select yoga pants
  • Bonds — Save on select women’s, men’s and kid’s apparel
  • Fila — Save on select apparel and accessories
  • Nike — Save on select apparel and accessories
  • Brixton — Save on select hats and clothing

Beauty, Health & Personal Care

Image: Amazon / Maybelline
  • GHD — Save on select styling tools
  • Philips — Up to 40% off select shavers and trimmers
  • Sonicare — Up to 40% off select toothbrushes
  • Neutrogena — Save on select skincare
  • Aveeno — Save on select skincare
  • Sukin — Save on select skincare
  • L’Oréal Paris — Save on select beauty favourites
  • Maybelline — Save on select beauty favourites
  • Garnier — Save on select beauty favourites
  • NYX — Save on select beauty favourites
  • Thayers — Save on select beauty favourites
  • OPI Nail — Save on select OPI Nail products
  • La Roche-Posay — Save on select active skincare
  • Rimmel — Save on select makeup
  • Sally Hansen — Save on select nail polishes

All Prime Day Deals are as marked. 

You can sign up for a 30-day free trial for Amazon Prime here.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

The first official Amazon Prime Day was back in 2018 when the Prime service was first launched in Australia. It saw huge sales across shopping categories like home, tech, health & fitness, beauty and more. Since it was such a success the first time around, they now bring it back every year. 

It’s the perfect time to grab a bargain on that product you’ve been eyeing for weeks or just spoil yourself because you damn well deserve it. 

When is Amazon Prime Day 2022?

Amazon Prime Day 2022 will kick off at midnight AEST on the 12th of July, with local deals running for 48 hours and expiring at 11:59pm AEST on the 13th of July. Deals from the UK and US will be available on Amazon Australia through the Amazon Global Store until 5pm AEST on the 14th of July, meaning Australian Prime members have access to a whopping 65 hours of epic deals.

How do I get access to Amazon Prime?

Before you nab any great deals, you’ll need to get yourself a Prime account. It’s free to trial for the first 30 days but will cost you $6.99 per month after the trial’s up. You might even already have one since a Prime subscription includes access to Prime Video, Prime Music and Prime Reading. Plus, once you’re signed up, you get free, fast delivery on any items purchased through Amazon. 

If you’re not planning on using Prime after the sale’s done and dusted, just remember to cancel your subscription ASAP after you’ve milked your free trial for all it’s worth.

This article has been updated since its original publication. 

