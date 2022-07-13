A Running List of the Best Amazon Prime Day Deals

Clear your schedules and warn your savings account because Amazon Prime Day 2022 is here.

The official shopping event has kicked off with a bunch of sweet deals on Amazon Echo devices, Fire TV sticks, Kindles, Beats headphones, Nikon Cameras, and more.

The event runs until 5pm AEST on July 14 and is essentially a workout for your credit card (and your fingers). It’s filled with more sales and deals than you could ever possibly get your hands on. You can check out some of the best deals on offer below.

Here are some of the best Prime Day deals from Amazon

Amazon Devices

Headphones and speakers

JBL — Up to 55% off select JBL speakers and headphones

— Up to 55% off select JBL speakers and headphones Sennheiser headphones — Up to 60% off select products

— Up to 60% off select products Yamaha — Up to 40% off select audio and home theatre bundles

— Up to 40% off select audio and home theatre bundles JBL — Up to 50% off on JBL Quantum 300 gaming headset

— Up to 50% off on JBL Quantum 300 gaming headset Sony — Up to 40% off select headphones, soundbars and DVD players

— Up to 40% off select headphones, soundbars and DVD players Beats — Up to 40% off Beats Studio 3 headphones

Razor — Up to 40% off on select Razer laptops, earbuds and keyboards

Cameras and camera gear

Olympus — Up to 42% off on select cameras and lenses

Canon : Up to 30% off select cameras

: Up to 30% off select cameras FujiFilm : Save on select Instax cameras

: Save on select Instax cameras GoPro : Save on select HERO9 Black products

: Save on select HERO9 Black products Kodak : Save on select cameras and film

: Save on select cameras and film Nikon : Save up to 30% on select cameras and lenses

: Save up to 30% on select cameras and lenses Panasonic: Save on select camera

PC

Asus — Up to 30% off select Asus Monitors

— Up to 30% off select Asus Monitors Lenovo — U p to 40% off on select notebooks, monitors and accessories

— U on select notebooks, monitors and accessories Dell — Save on select products

— Save on select products HP — Up to 30% off select HP laptops and printers

— Up to 30% off select HP laptops and printers LG — Up to 30% off select laptops and monitors

— Up to 30% off select laptops and monitors SanDisk — Up to 60% off select SanDisk and WD

— Up to 60% off select SanDisk and WD Anker — Up to 50% off on select Anker accessories

— Up to 50% off on select Anker accessories Razor — Up to 40% off on select Razer laptops, earbuds and keyboards

Mini Projectors

XGIMI — Up to $600 off select projectors

— Up to $600 off select projectors JMGO — Up to $600 off select projectors

Video Games

Nintendo — Save on select Switch games

Save on select Switch games Nintendo — Save on select games and consoles

Save on select games and consoles PlayStation — Save on select PlayStation games

Save on select PlayStation games PlayStation 4 — Save on select PlayStation 4 Hits titles

— Save on select PlayStation 4 Hits titles PlayStation 5 — Save on select DualSense controllers

— Save on select DualSense controllers PlayStation 5 — Save on the Pulse 3D Headsets

Save on the Pulse 3D Headsets Xbox — Save on select Xbox games

Home & Kitchen

Woolcomfort — 40% off select merino wool quilts

— 40% off select merino wool quilts Sunbeam — Save on select Sunbeam kitchen appliances

— Save on select Sunbeam kitchen appliances Tontine — Save on select Tontine bedding essentials

— Save on select Tontine bedding essentials Instant Pot — Up to 45% off select multi-cooker

— Up to 45% off select multi-cooker Breville — Save on select Breville home and kitchen range products

— Save on select Breville home and kitchen range products Philips — Save on select Philips Hue smart lights

— Save on select Philips Hue smart lights Eufy — Save on select Eufy smart home products

— Save on select Eufy smart home products ASAKUKI — Save on select ASAKUKI oil diffusers

— Save on select ASAKUKI oil diffusers Ecovacs — Save on select Ecovacs robot vacuums cleaners

— Save on select Ecovacs robot vacuums cleaners iRobot — Save on select iRobot robot vacuums

— Save on select iRobot robot vacuums Philips — Save on select products in the Philips kitchen range

— Save on select products in the Philips kitchen range Bosch — Up to 30% off select Bosch products

— Up to 30% off select Bosch products Black+Decker — Up to 35% off select products

— Up to 35% off select products Stanley — Up to 35% off select products

— Up to 35% off select products Coleman — Save on select tents, sleeping bags, camping accessories and more

Lifestyle

LEGO — Save on select LEGO sets.

Hasbro — Save on select Hasbro products.

Pioneer DJ — Up to 30% off on select studio monitors, turntables and DJ controllers

Health & Fitness Accessories

Garmin — Up to 47% off RRP on select Garmin smartwatches

— Up to 47% off RRP on select Garmin smartwatches Renpho — Up to 45% off select massage devices

— Up to 45% off select massage devices Withings — Up to 45% off select devices

— Up to 45% off select devices Theragun — Up to 30% off select massagers

Fashion

The North Face — Up to 40% off select jackets, apparel, shoes, luggage and more

— Up to 40% off select jackets, apparel, shoes, luggage and more Calvin Klein — Up to 50% off select men’s and women’s underwear

— Up to 50% off select men’s and women’s underwear Champion — Up to 60% off select women’s, men’s and children’s apparel

— Up to 60% off select women’s, men’s and children’s apparel CRZ — Save on select yoga pants

— Save on select yoga pants Bonds — Save on select women’s, men’s and kid’s apparel

— Save on select women’s, men’s and kid’s apparel Fila — Save on select apparel and accessories

— Save on select apparel and accessories Nike — Save on select apparel and accessories

— Save on select apparel and accessories Brixton — Save on select hats and clothing

Beauty, Health & Personal Care

GHD — Save on select styling tools

— Save on select styling tools Philips — Up to 40% off select shavers and trimmers

— Up to 40% off select shavers and trimmers Sonicare — Up to 40% off select toothbrushes

— Up to 40% off select toothbrushes Neutrogena — Save on select skincare

— Save on select skincare Aveeno — Save on select skincare

— Save on select skincare Sukin — Save on select skincare

— Save on select skincare L’Oréal Paris — Save on select beauty favourites

— Save on select beauty favourites Maybelline — Save on select beauty favourites

— Save on select beauty favourites Garnier — Save on select beauty favourites

— Save on select beauty favourites NYX — Save on select beauty favourites

— Save on select beauty favourites Thayers — Save on select beauty favourites

— Save on select beauty favourites OPI Nail — Save on select OPI Nail products

— Save on select OPI Nail products La Roche-Posay — Save on select active skincare

— Save on select active skincare Rimmel — Save on select makeup

— Save on select makeup Sally Hansen — Save on select nail polishes

All Prime Day Deals are as marked.

You can sign up for a 30-day free trial for Amazon Prime here.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

The first official Amazon Prime Day was back in 2018 when the Prime service was first launched in Australia. It saw huge sales across shopping categories like home, tech, health & fitness, beauty and more. Since it was such a success the first time around, they now bring it back every year.

It’s the perfect time to grab a bargain on that product you’ve been eyeing for weeks or just spoil yourself because you damn well deserve it.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2022?

Amazon Prime Day 2022 will kick off at midnight AEST on the 12th of July, with local deals running for 48 hours and expiring at 11:59pm AEST on the 13th of July. Deals from the UK and US will be available on Amazon Australia through the Amazon Global Store until 5pm AEST on the 14th of July, meaning Australian Prime members have access to a whopping 65 hours of epic deals.

How do I get access to Amazon Prime?

Before you nab any great deals, you’ll need to get yourself a Prime account. It’s free to trial for the first 30 days but will cost you $6.99 per month after the trial’s up. You might even already have one since a Prime subscription includes access to Prime Video, Prime Music and Prime Reading. Plus, once you’re signed up, you get free, fast delivery on any items purchased through Amazon.

If you’re not planning on using Prime after the sale’s done and dusted, just remember to cancel your subscription ASAP after you’ve milked your free trial for all it’s worth.

This article has been updated since its original publication.