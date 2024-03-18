55 of the Best Sales to Shop During Amazon’s Big Smile Sale

Contributor: Tiffany Forbes, Chris Neill

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If you’re looking for a deal, then you’re in luck. The Amazon Big Smile Sale has started, meaning you can save on tech, fashion, beauty, homewares, gaming and more. The sales run until midnight on March 24, so you have just under a week to check out the deals and score yourself some massive bargains.

During this sale, you can save on big brands, including Amazon Echo, Sennheiser, Ecovacs, Sunbeam, Adidas, GHD, PlayStation, Nintendo and more.

So, let’s get into it. Here’s a roundup of the best Amazon Big Smile Sale deals that are available.

READ MORE Amazon’s Big Smile Sale Has Hefty Discounts on Everything From Robo Vacs and Coffee Machines to TVs

Image: iStock/Daria Nipot

The Best Amazon Big Smile Sale Deals 2024

The Best Amazon Big Smile Sale Homewares and Appliance Deals

Image: Breville

Bosch — Up to 35 per cent off on select Bosch products

— Up to 35 per cent off on select Bosch products Breville — Up to 33 per cent off select Breville kitchen appliances

— Up to 33 per cent off select Breville kitchen appliances De’Longhi — Up to 62 per cent off on DeLonghi kitchen and cooling appliances

— Up to 62 per cent off on DeLonghi kitchen and cooling appliances Dreame — Up to 43 per cent off vacuum cleaners and accessories

ECOVACS Robot Vacuums — Up to 45 per cent off on select robot vacuums

— Up to 45 per cent off on select robot vacuums Ergotune — Up to 15 per cent off select office chairs

— Up to 15 per cent off select office chairs Eufy — Up to 46 per cent off Eufy smart home security and robot vacuums

— Up to 46 per cent off Eufy smart home security and robot vacuums Instant Brands — Up to 56 per cent off select appliances

— Up to 56 per cent off select appliances Koala — Up to 25 per cent off select Koala pillows

— Up to 25 per cent off select Koala pillows Miele — Save up to 38 per cent off select vacuum cleaners

— Save up to 38 per cent off select vacuum cleaners Nutribullet — Up to 50 per cent off on select appliances

— Up to 50 per cent off on select appliances Philips — Up to 56 per cent off on select kitchen and home appliances

— Up to 56 per cent off on select kitchen and home appliances Roborock Robot Vacuums — Up to 29 per cent off select robot vacuums

— Up to 29 per cent off select robot vacuums Russell Hobbs — Up to 47 per cent off on select Russell Hobbs appliances

— Up to 47 per cent off on select Russell Hobbs appliances Sunbeam — Up to 46 per cent off on select Sunbeam appliances

— Up to 46 per cent off on select Sunbeam appliances Tefal — Up to 64 per cent off select appliances and cookware

Tineco — Up to 38 per cent off floor washers

You can shop more of the Amazon Prime Big Smile Sale homewares and appliance deals below.

The Best Amazon Big Smile Sale Tech and Gaming Deals

Image: Nintendo

Amazon Echo devices — Up to 51 per cent off on select Amazon Echo devices

— Up to 51 per cent off on select Amazon Echo devices Apple — Up to 19 per cent off AirPods, iPhones, iPads and more

Bose — Up to 45 per cent off on select Bose speakers, headphones and earbuds

— Up to 45 per cent off on select Bose speakers, headphones and earbuds Corsair — Up to 35 per cent off on select Corsair products

— Up to 35 per cent off on select Corsair products DELL — Up to 30 per cent off select laptops and PC accessories

— Up to 30 per cent off select laptops and PC accessories LEGO — Save up to 67 off select LEGO sets, including Marvel, Star Wars and more

— Save up to 67 off select LEGO sets, including Marvel, Star Wars and more Lenovo — Save on select Lenovo laptops and accessories

— Save on select Lenovo laptops and accessories LG — Save on select LG monitors

— Save on select LG monitors Logitech — Save on select Logitech products

— Save on select Logitech products PlayStation, Xbox, Switch games — Up to 65 per cent off on select video games

— Up to 65 per cent off on select video games Razer — Save on select Razer products

— Save on select Razer products Ring — Up to 45 per cent off on Ring home security systems

— Up to 45 per cent off on Ring home security systems Samsung — Up to 48 per cent off on select products from Samsung

— Up to 48 per cent off on select products from Samsung SanDisk — Save up to 57 per cent off select storage solutions

— Save up to 57 per cent off select storage solutions Sennheiser — Up to 58 per cent off on select Sennheiser products

— Up to 58 per cent off on select Sennheiser products Sony — Save on select Sony headphones and earbuds

— Save on select Sony headphones and earbuds Yamaha — Up to 54 per cent off on select Yamaha electronics and speakers

You can shop more of the Amazon Prime Big Smile Sale tech and gaming deals below.

The Best Amazon Big Smile Sale Fashion Deals

Image: Nike

Adidas — Save on select Adidas apparel

— Save on select Adidas apparel Birkenstock — Save on select Birkenstock products

— Save on select Birkenstock products Bonds — Up to 55 per cent off a range of Bonds products

— Up to 55 per cent off a range of Bonds products Calvin Klein — Save on select CK clothing, shoes and more

— Save on select CK clothing, shoes and more Champion — Up to 58 per cent off select Champion clothing

Crocs — Save on select Crocs styles

— Save on select Crocs styles Fossil — Save on select Fossil watches

— Save on select Fossil watches Lacoste — Save on select Lacoste apparel, shoes and more

— Save on select Lacoste apparel, shoes and more New Balance — Save on a range of New Balance shoes

— Save on a range of New Balance shoes Nike — Save on select Nike sneakers

— Save on select Nike sneakers The North Face — Save on select North Face clothing, shoes and accessories

— Save on select North Face clothing, shoes and accessories Step One — Up to 40 per cent off Step One men’s and women’s underwear

Tommy Hilfiger — Up to 50 per cent off select Tommy Hilfiger apparel, shoes and accessories

You can shop more of the Amazon Big Smile Sale fashion deals below.

The Best Amazon Big Smile Sale Beauty and Wellness Deals

Image: Sand & Sky

Braun — Save on select Braun products

— Save on select Braun products COSRX — Up to 53 per cent off select COSRX skincare

Garmin — Save on select Garmin smartwatches and fitness trackers

— Save on select Garmin smartwatches and fitness trackers GHD — Up to 26 per cent off on select GHD products

— Up to 26 per cent off on select GHD products Remington — Up to 53 per cent off on select Remington products

— Up to 53 per cent off on select Remington products Renpho — Save on select Renpho products

Sand & Sky — Up to 20 per cent off select Sand & Sky skincare products

Wahl — Up to 44 per cent off select personal grooming products

You can shop more of the Amazon Big Smile Sale Beauty and Wellness deals below.

When is Amazon Big Smile Sale 2024 in Australia?

Amazon Big Smile Sale 2024 kicked off on Monday, March 18, with deals running for until 11:59pm (AEDT) on Sunday, March 24.

You can follow Lifehacker Australia’s coverage of the best Amazon Big Smile Sale 2024 deals here.

Image credit: Russell Hobbs/Sand & Sky