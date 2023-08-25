Air Fried Tortilla Garlic Bread Is TikTok’s Latest Treat

We’ve seen some incredible food creations come from TikTok (everyone remember feta pasta?) and some ones that were better left unseen (ahem, honeycomb pasta). But when it comes to air fried tortilla garlic bread I think you can safely say we have another winner on our hands.

If you’re sold on the premise of tortilla garlic bread alone, let’s take a look at the recipe currently taking over TikTok.

Air Fryer Tortilla Garlic Bread recipe

It’s no secret air fryers are pretty capable appliances. They’re useful for a lot more than reheating chips and this idea for tortilla garlic bread proves it.

This recipe comes from Bailey Campbell (@basicswithbails) who claims the results are “seriously so good”.

Tortilla garlic bread does seem to nail the golden duo of something being made with minimal ingredients and in an air fryer. So let’s see how it’s done.

What you’ll need as per Campbell’s recipe are:

Tortillas

Butter

Mozzarella cheese

Garlic powder

Italian seasoning

You can follow the method as shown below in the TikTok recipe, or find the full instructions on Campbell’s website.

As you can see, it’s a pretty simple process of slathering a couple of tortillas with butter, layering them with cheese and herbs and then stacking them on top of each other in the air fryer.

The results are some absolutely drool-worthy air-fried garlic bread. According to Campbell, the recipe trend does live up to the hype. The video also has upward of 4 million views on TikTok, and that many people can’t be wrong, right?

It does, however, put us in a tight spot because we’ve already claimed to have found the best garlic bread recipe on the internet. But maybe, after trying this one, we’ll have to rethink that.

If you give this tortilla garlic bread a try let us know how it turns out in the comments.