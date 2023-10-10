52 Sales Worth Shopping During Amazon’s Massive Prime Deal Days

Contributor: Tiffany Forbes, Chris Neill

Friends, the online shopping event that is Amazon Prime’s Big Deal Days is finally here. Starting bright and early this morning (Tuesday, October 10) and running until midnight on Wednesday, October 11, you’ll have a short amount of time to shop almost everything on your wishlist, from cult-favourite beauty products to some new PC gear.

And honestly, what better way to spend this year’s tax return? There will be sales across each category across brands like Nintendo, PlayStation, Bose, ECOVACS, Eufy, Miele, Philips, Adidas, Bonds, Crocs, American Tourister, Samsonite, Bosch, Breville, DeLonghi, Sunbeam, Olaplex, GHD, L’Oreal Paris, Maybelline, Instax and Amazon Echo, Kindle and Fire TV devices.

Here’s everything you need to know about the massive sale event.

The Best Amazon Prime Big Deal Days Sales 2023

The Best Amazon Prime Big Deal Days Homewares & Appliance Sales

Breville

Instant Brands —Up to 49 per cent off select appliances

—Up to 49 per cent off select appliances DeLonghi — Up to 47 per cent off on DeLonghi kitchen and cooling appliances

— Up to 47 per cent off on DeLonghi kitchen and cooling appliances ECOVACS Robot Vacuums — Up to 50 per cent off on select robot vacuums

— Up to 50 per cent off on select robot vacuums Eufy — Up to 32 per cent off Eufy smart home security and robot vacuums

— Up to 32 per cent off Eufy smart home security and robot vacuums Philips —Up to 47 per cent off on select kitchen and home appliances

—Up to 47 per cent off on select kitchen and home appliances Sunbeam — Up to 47 per cent off on select Sunbeam appliances

— Up to 47 per cent off on select Sunbeam appliances Roborock Robot Vacuums — Up to 36 per cent off select robot vacuums

— Up to 36 per cent off select robot vacuums Nutribullet — Up to 32 per cent off on select appliances

— Up to 32 per cent off on select appliances Bosch — Up to 40 per cent off on select Bosch products

— Up to 40 per cent off on select Bosch products Koala — Up to 20 per cent off Koala mattresses, sofas and more

— Up to 20 per cent off Koala mattresses, sofas and more Russell Hobbs — Up to 37 per cent off on select Russell Hobbs appliances

— Up to 37 per cent off on select Russell Hobbs appliances Ergotune — Up to 20 per cent off select office chairs

— Up to 20 per cent off select office chairs Breville — Save on select Breville espresso machines and kitchen appliances

— Save on select Breville espresso machines and kitchen appliances Hoover — Save up to 35 per cent off select carpet washers

— Save up to 35 per cent off select carpet washers LEGO — Save up to 47 off select LEGO sets, including Marvel, Star Wars and more

— Save up to 47 off select LEGO sets, including Marvel, Star Wars and more Miele — Save up to 41 per cent off select vacuum cleaners

You can shop more of the Amazon Prime Big Deals Day homewares and appliance sales below.

The Best Amazon Prime Big Deal Days Tech and Gaming Sales

Nintendo

Amazon Echo devices — Up to 75 per cent off on select Amazon Echo devices with 2 for $40 on the Echo Pop, and over 50 per cent off on the Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen)

— Up to 75 per cent off on select Amazon Echo devices with 2 for $40 on the Echo Pop, and over 50 per cent off on the Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen) Fire TV devices — 50 per cent off on select Fire TV devices, including the brand-new Fire TV Stick 4K and the Fire TV Cube

— 50 per cent off on select Fire TV devices, including the brand-new Fire TV Stick 4K and the Fire TV Cube Apple — Up to 25 per cent off on select Apple products

— Up to 25 per cent off on select Apple products Bose — Up to 51 per cent off on select Bose Flex Bluetooth Portable Speaker, Wireless Waterproof Speaker

— Up to 51 per cent off on select Bose Flex Bluetooth Portable Speaker, Wireless Waterproof Speaker PlayStation — Up to 31 per cent off on select PlayStation products

— Up to 31 per cent off on select PlayStation products Sennheiser — Up to 55 per cent off on select Sennheiser products

— Up to 55 per cent off on select Sennheiser products Samsung — Up to 55 per cent off on select products from the Samsung

— Up to 55 per cent off on select products from the Samsung Sony — Up to 40 per cent off on select Sony Bravia LED 4K TVs, headphones, soundbars and more

— Up to 40 per cent off on select Sony Bravia LED 4K TVs, headphones, soundbars and more Ring — Up to 33 per cent off on Ring home security systems

— Up to 33 per cent off on Ring home security systems Corsair — Up to 40 per cent off on select Corsair products

— Up to 40 per cent off on select Corsair products Logitech — Up to 53 per cent off on select Logitech products

— Up to 53 per cent off on select Logitech products Lenovo — Up to 46 per cent off on Lenovo laptops and accessories

— Up to 46 per cent off on Lenovo laptops and accessories SnapWireless — 25 per cent off SnapWireless travel electronics

— 25 per cent off SnapWireless travel electronics Razor — Up to 53 per cent off on select Razor products

— Up to 53 per cent off on select Razor products Yamaha — Up to 50 per cent off on select Yamaha electronics and speakers

— Up to 50 per cent off on select Yamaha electronics and speakers Nintendo — Save on select games

— Save on select games DELL — Up to 35 per cent off select laptops and PC accessories, along with 33 per cent off select monitors

— Up to 35 per cent off select laptops and PC accessories, along with 33 per cent off select monitors LG — Up to 41 per cent off select monitors

— Up to 41 per cent off select monitors SanDisk — Save up to 60 per cent off select storage solutions

You can shop more of the Amazon Prime Big Deals Day tech and gaming sales below.

The Best Amazon Prime Big Deal Days Fashion Sales

Nike

Nike —Up to 50 per cent off select Nike products

—Up to 50 per cent off select Nike products Birkenstock — Up to 50 per cent off select Birkenstock products

— Up to 50 per cent off select Birkenstock products Hoka — Up to 50 per cent off select Hoka products

— Up to 50 per cent off select Hoka products Bonds — Up to 52 per cent off a range of Bonds products

— Up to 52 per cent off a range of Bonds products Casio —Up to 59 per cent off select Casio watches

—Up to 59 per cent off select Casio watches Lacoste — Up to 54 per cent off select Lacoste apparel, shoes and more

— Up to 54 per cent off select Lacoste apparel, shoes and more Crocs — Up to 44 per cent off select Crocs styles

— Up to 44 per cent off select Crocs styles New Balance — Up to 40 per cent off a range of New Balance shoes

— Up to 40 per cent off a range of New Balance shoes Adidas — Up to 49 per cent off select Adidas apparel

— Up to 49 per cent off select Adidas apparel Calvin Klein — Up to 51 per cent off select CK clothing, shoes and more

— Up to 51 per cent off select CK clothing, shoes and more The North Face — Up to 36 per cent off select North Face clothing, shoes and accessories

You can shop more of the Amazon Prime Big Deals Day fashion sales below.

The Best Amazon Prime Big Deal Days Beauty and Wellness Sales

Mermade Hair

Garmin — Up to 54 per cent off on select Garmin smartwatches and fitness trackers

— Up to 54 per cent off on select Garmin smartwatches and fitness trackers GHD — Up to 49 per cent off on select GHD products

— Up to 49 per cent off on select GHD products Braun —Up to 49 per cent off on select Braun products

—Up to 49 per cent off on select Braun products Remington — Up to 49 per cent off on select Remington products

— Up to 49 per cent off on select Remington products Philips — Up to 49 per cent off on select Philips products

— Up to 49 per cent off on select Philips products Mermade Hair — Up to 38 per cent off on select Mermade Hair stylers

You can shop more of the Amazon Prime Big Deals Day Beauty and Wellness sales below.

When is Amazon Prime Deal Days 2023 in Australia?

Amazon Prime Day 2023 kicks off on Tuesday, October 10, with local deals running for 48 hours and expiring at 11:59pm (AEDT) on Wednesday, October 11.

Deals from the UK, US and Japan will also be available on Amazon Australia through the Amazon Global Store until 5pm AEDT on October 12, meaning Australian Prime members have access to a range of international deals for just a little bit longer.

What are Amazon Prime Deal Days?

For newcomers, the mammoth online shopping event is essentially a marathon of more sales and deals than you could ever possibly get your hands on. Australia’s first, official Prime Day was back in 2018 after Amazon’s Prime service was launched in the country. But, to give any new Amazon shoppers a rough idea of just how big it is now, let’s just call it Australia’s second Christmas.

So, think of Amazon Prime Deal Days as Prime Day lite, and the perfect time to grab a bargain or do some Christmas shopping.

How to Prepare for Amazon Prime Day 2023

Become an Amazon Prime member

Prime offers the best in shopping, savings, and entertainment. New customers can join Prime here with Amazon’s 30-day free trial. After the initial first month, you can cheekily cancel the subscription once you’ve got all your goods. Alternatively, you can pay $9.99 per month from there on out — or save with an annual membership price of $79 — to continue accessing the exclusive benefits.

Download the app

With the Amazon app, you can browse, search and shop millions of items from your fingertips, track your orders in real-time, and even get alerts when your saved items go on sale.

Amazon wishlist

You can create an Amazon wish list to help you map out what you need before the event. You can also turn on deal notifications to get the insider goss when a product from your wish list goes on sale.

Image credit: iStock