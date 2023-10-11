Contributor: Lifehacker Australia

Do you consider yourself a bit of a bookworm? Have you been thinking about making the switch from hardback to Kindle but haven’t yet taken the plunge? Well, Amazon Prime’s Big Deal Days has got you covered.

The online shopping event is in full swing with huge sales across tech, homewares, fashion, beauty and more. But the deals we want to focus on, as book lovers, are the sweet, sweet deals on Kindles.

Depending on which model you’re after, you can score up to 17 per cent off for the next few hours. Let’s unpack what’s on offer, shall we?

Our pick: The Kindle Paperwhite. It’s Amazon’s thinnest, lightest Kindle yet, with a sleek, modern design so you can read comfortably for hours. It features a signature 300 PPI, a glare-free Paperwhite display, laser-quality text, and twice the storage of the previous generation. A single battery charge lasts weeks, not hours, so you can binge your books without worrying about a dead battery. The best part is that this Kindle is built to withstand accidental immersion in water, so you’re good from the beach to the bath.

Other Kindle sales include:

This massive online shopping event also includes price slashes across hundreds of books, ranging from autobiography and self-help to inspirational cooking and bestselling fiction. If you’ve been lusting for a book (or 20) to add to your reading pile, this is the perfect opportunity.

If you’re a Prime member and you haven’t tried Kindle Unlimited yet, you can also get a 3-month Kindle Unlimited free trial thanks to a sweet early deal. After that, it’s $13.99 a month, and you can cancel anytime.

To access all of the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sales, you’ll need to get yourself a Prime account. It’s free to trial for the first 30 days but will cost you $9.99 per month after the trial’s up. You might find that you already have one since a Prime subscription includes access to Prime Video, Prime Music and Prime Reading. Plus, once you’re signed up, you get free, fast delivery on any items purchased through Amazon.

If you’re not planning on using Prime after the sale’s done and dusted, just remember to cancel your subscription.

Keen to learn more about Amazon Prime Big Deal Days 2023, including some more deals, you can check it out here.

