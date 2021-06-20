The Best Homewares and Kitchen Appliance Sales You Can Shop Right Now

If over the last few months you’ve been walking around your home and noticing all the things that probably need replacing, now is the time. Thanks to Amazon Prime Day 2021, you can score huge savings on a bunch of different homewares and kitchen appliances like air fryers, instant hot pots, and more.

The mammoth online shopping event kicks off today and runs until midnight AEST of June 22 for local deals and until 5pm AEST on June 23 for international deals. That’s a full 65 hours to get your hands on the best deals this year’s Prime Day has to offer.

Before you nab any great deals, you’ll need to get yourself a Prime account. It’s free to trial for the first 30 days but will cost you $6.99 per month after the trial’s up.

Ahead, we unpack some of the best homewares and kitchen appliance sales you can snap up this Amazon Prime Day.

The best home and kitchen appliance sales

Shop our picks