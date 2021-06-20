The Best Homewares and Kitchen Appliance Sales You Can Shop Right Now

If over the last few months you’ve been walking around your home and noticing all the things that probably need replacing, now is the time. Thanks to Amazon Prime Day 2021, you can score huge savings on a bunch of different homewares and kitchen appliances like air fryers, instant hot pots, and more.
The mammoth online shopping event kicks off today and runs until midnight AEST of June 22 for local deals and until 5pm AEST on June 23 for international deals. That’s a full 65 hours to get your hands on the best deals this year’s Prime Day has to offer.
Before you nab any great deals, you’ll need to get yourself a Prime account. It’s free to trial for the first 30 days but will cost you $6.99 per month after the trial’s up.
Ahead, we unpack some of the best homewares and kitchen appliance sales you can snap up this Amazon Prime Day.
The best home and kitchen appliance sales
- De’Longhi — Save on select De’Longhi appliances.
- Dyson Save on select Dyson V8, V10 and V11 Dyson Animal Stick Vacuums.
- Tefal Cookware — Save on select cookware.
- Philips — Save up to 38% off RRP on select Philips Series 2000 Air Purifiers.
- Arovec — Save on select Arovec products.
- Ecovacs — Save on select Ecovacs Vacuum cleaners.
- Samsung — Save up to 33% off RRP on select Samsung Smart Door Lock products.
- Philips — Save up to 33% off RRP on Philips Hue Smart lighting.
Shop our picks
Philips Air Fryer Premium, $239.95
If you’re yet to get your hands on an Air Fryer, this premium one from Philips is a pretty solid investment. It’s 1.5 times faster than an oven, comes with fat removal technology, and can cook up to six portions at any time.
Buy the Philips Air Fryer Premium ($239.95) from Amazon here.
Instant Pot Duo Nova 3L, $119
This 3L pressure cooker is overflowing with features that’ll help you cook delicious meals. It has 14 one-touch smart auto cook programs, a new easy-seal lid that automatically seals your Instant Pot for pressure cooking, and an advanced steam release system that you can control with the quick-release button. It can help speed up the cooking process by up to 70%.
Buy the Instant Pot Duo Nova 3L, $119 from Amazon here.
Philips Hue Smart Tap Switch, $44.85
Change the way you control light at home with the Philips Hue Tap Switch. You can remotely recall your four favourite Philips Hue light scenes at the press of a button simply by selecting a setting from scenes you’ve created or scenes created by Philips. Mount the Hue Tap anywhere with the included mounting plate, or detach it and carry it with you as you move through your home.
Buy the Philips Hue Smart Tap Switch ($44.85) from Amazon here.
Tefal Ingenio Emotion Induction Non-Stick Stainless Steel 4pc Frypan Set, $157.49
If you’re looking for a pan set that will take up minimal room in your cupboard but still give you amply cooking space, this Tefal set is the perfect addition to your kitchen. It comes with a 100% safe, removable handle, so you can switch from one pan to another in a single click. The removable handle means you can cook on the hob, move to the oven, serve directly on the table and store leftovers in the fridge without worrying about space. Rounding it all off, its space-saving, stackable design ensures easy storage in your cupboards.
Buy the Tefal Ingenio Emotion Induction Non-Stick Stainless Steel 4pc Frypan Set, $157.49 (save 45%) from Amazon here.
Panasonic Stainless Steel 3-in-1 Stick Blender, $69
When it comes to homewares and kitchen appliances, everyone needs a good stick blender. This 3-in-1 stick blender from Panasonic comes with a powerful 600-watt motor so you can blend, chop and whisk with ease. The easy-to-grip handle snugly fits the hand, and the stainless steel shaft, beaker and chopper bowl are all dishwasher-safe for easy cleanup.
Buy the Panasonic Stainless Steel 3-in-1 Stick Blender ($69) from Amazon here.
ECOVACS DEEBOT N8 Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $579
The ECOVACS Deebot N8 provides you with the value of an all-in-one cleaning robot that mops and vacuums simultaneously. It has strong 2300Pa suction power that extracts hard-to-reach dirt and dust from any floor, while the OZMO Mopping System leaves hard floors sparkling. The N8 uses advanced laser navigation and mapping to accurately map your home, creating efficient cleaning paths for thorough coverage with fewer missed spots.
Buy the ECOVACS DEEBOT N8 Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $579 (save $220) from Amazon here.
Keep checking back as we will update you as more deals drop.
Check out all of the best Amazon Prime Day 2021 deals here on Lifehacker.
Log in to comment on this story!Log in