A Running List of The Best Deals From Amazon’s Massive Prime Day Sale

Wallets at the ready, folks – the massive online shopping event that is Amazon Prime Day 2023 has officially kicked off.
Now running for a total of 65 hours, you’ll be able to shop almost everything on your wishlist, from cult-favourite beauty products to some new PC gear. What better way to spend this year’s tax return.
Here’s everything you need to know about the massive sale event.
Table of Contents
The best deals from Amazon’s Prime Day 2023 Sale
The best Prime Day home and appliance deals
- Arovec: Save on select Air Purifiers, Dehumidifiers, Filters and Home Products
- Ausclimate: Save on dehumidifiers.
- Black+Decker: Save on select tools and home appliances
- Bosch : Save on select Bosch home and garden products
- Breville: Save on select Breville home and kitchen range products
- Coleman: Save on select tents, sleeping bags, camping accessories and more
- Crosley: Get 22 per cent off Portable Bluetooth Turntables
- De’Longhi: Save up to 62 per cent off coffee machines, kettles and toasters
- Dreame: Save 30 per cent off L10 Ultra robot vacuum.
- Dyson: Save up to 16 per cent off stick vacuum cleaners
- ECOVACS: Save on robotic window cleaners and vacuums.
- Ember: Save 30 per cent off temperature-controlled smart mugs
- ErgoTune: Save 30 per cent on the Supreme Ergonomic Office Chair.
- Eufy: Save on select Eufy smart home products
- iRobot: Save on select iRobot robot vacuums
- Koala: Save on select Mattresses and Bedding
- Linen House: Save on selected bedding styles
- Miele: Save on selected cordless and bagged vacuum cleaners
- Nespresso: Save up to 42 per cent off the Vertuo coffee machine
- Philips: Save up to 50 per cent off select 4K LED TVs
- Roborock: Up to 33 per cent robot vacuums cleaners
- Samsonite: Up to 46 per cent off suitcases and travelling gear
- Sunbeam: Save up to 30 per cent on the Barista Max Coffee Machine
- Tineco: Save on select vacuums and steam mops.
- ViewSonic: Save up to 46 per cent off portable projectors
- Weber: Save on select grills, pizza ovens and BBQs
- XGIMI: Save up to 36 per cent off portable projectors
- Yamaha: Save on select audio, including soundbars, speakers and turntables
The best Prime Day fashion deals
- Adidas: Save up to 50 per cent on apparel
- Birkenstock: Up to 51 per cent on Birkenstock sandals, as well as Hoka and Converse
- Bonds: Up to 60 per cent off
- Calvin Klein: Up to 40 per cent off
- Champion: Save up to 56 per cent off select apparel and accessories
- Clarks: Up to 52 per cent off selected shoe styles
- Crocs: Save on select Clogs
- CRZ YOGA: Save on select activewear
- Ecco: Up to 55 per cent off footwear
- Fila: Up to 31 per cent off apparel, footwear and accessories
- Hush Puppies: Up to 52 per cent off selected shoe styles
- Julius Marlowe: Up to 52 per cent off selected shoe styles
- Lacoste: Save on select styles
- Modibodi: Up to 30 per cent off period underwear
- New Balance: Save on select shoes and apparel
- Nike: Up to 36 per cent off
- The North Face: Up to 42 per cent off selected styles
- Salomon: Up to 58 per cent off hiking, trail running and outdoor shoes
- Tommy Hilfiger: Up to 60 per cent off selected apparel
- Ugg Boots: Up to 42 per cent off Grosby, Ozwear and Yellow Earth boots
The best Prime Day beauty and wellness deals
- Aveeno: Save on selected products
- Bondi Boost: Save on select haircare products
- Braun: Save up to 30 per cent off epilators and trimmers
- Cetaphil: Save on selected skincare
- Garnier: Take up to 60 per cent off scrubs and skincare
- ghd: Save up to 33 per cent off RRP on select hair dryers, hot brushes and hair styling tools
- La Roche Posay: Up to 36 per cent off skincare
- L’Oreal: Save on select L’Oreal make-up, including face serums and more
- MANSCAPED: 30 per cent off men’s trimmers
- Maybelline: Save up to 54 per cent on mascara and foundation
- Mermade: Take up to 52 per cent off hair styling products
- Neutrogena: Up to 64 per cent off skincare
- Nivea: Save up to 60 per cent on skincare
- Oral-B: Up to 60 per cent off electric toothbrushes
- Philips: Up to 50 per cent off electric shavers, toothbrushes and accessories
- Remington: Up to 60 per cent off shavers and hair styling tools
- Renpho: Up to 44 per cent off massage puns
- Revlon: Up to 24 per cent off blow out brushes
- Swisse: 20 per cent off Ultiboost Multi Vitamins
- We-Vibe:
- 30 per cent off the We-Vibe Chorus
- 30 per cent off the We-Vibe Melt
The best Prime Day tech deals
- Acer: Save on select monitors and laptops
- AfterShokz: Up to 54 per cent off OpenRun Pro Bone Conduction Sports Headphones
- Alienware: Save on select laptops and monitors
- Anker: Save up to 48 per cent off charging adapters, wireless chargers and USB hubs
- Apple: Save up to 19 per cent off select Apple electronics, including the iPad (2021)
- ASUS: Up to 59 per cent off select routers and networking devices and up to 42 per cent off select gaming accessories
- Amazon: Save up to 50 per cent on Amazon devices:
- Echo Dot (5th Gen) – now $49 (down from $99)
- Echo Dot (5th Gen, 2022 release) with clock – now $59 (down from $119)
- Echo Pop – now $29 (down from $79)
- Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen, 2021 release) – now $99 (down from $229)
- Fire TV Cube – now $109 (down from $219)
- Fire TV Stick Lite – now $29 (down from $59)
- Beats: Up to 43 per cent off Beats Studio3 headphones
- Belkin: Save up to 60 per cent off power banks, wireless chargers and AirTag accessories
- Bose: Save up to 44 per cent off select speakers and soundbars
- Canon: Up to 29 per cent off select cameras
- Dell: Save up to 28 per cent off select laptops and up to 32 per cent off select monitors
- ELEGOO: 30 per cent off Saturn 2 MSLA 2 3D Printer
- Furbo: Up to 39 per cent off 360º dog camera
- Garmin: Up to 58 per cent off smart watches
- Jabra: Save up to 41 per cent off select wireless earbuds
- JBL: Save up to 62 per cent off select portable speakers and earbuds
- Kindle: Up to 30 per cent ereaders
- Kindle (2022 release) – now $139 (down from $179)
- Kindle Oasis – now $299 (down from $429)
- Kindle Paperwhite (16 GB) – now $187 (down from $269)
- Kindle Scribe – now $439 (down from $549)
- Kodak: Save on select cameras and film
- Lenovo: Save on select monitors and accessories
- LIFX: Get the LIFX Smart LED light bulb for $45, down from $64.99
- LG: Up to 28 per cent off TV and sound system bundles and up to 40 per cent off select monitors
- Logitech: Save on select accessories, including mice, keyboards and racing wheels
- Meross: Save on select smart home devices, including bulbs and plugs
- MSI: Save on select gaming laptops and monitors
- Nanoleaf: Save on select Nanoleaf smart lights.
- Netgear: Save on select routers and networking devices
- Nikon: Save up to 44 per cent on select cameras and lenses
- Olympus: Up to 38 per cent off on select lenses
- Panasonic: Save on select home entertainment, headphones, phones, and cameras
- Philips Hue: Save on select Philips Hue smart lights
- Prism+: Save on select monitors and TVs
- Ring: Up to 50 per cent off Ring Home Security
- ROMOSS: Save up to 36 per cent off select power banks and portable chargers
- Sabrent: Save up to 55 per cent off select PC memory components
- Samsung: Save up to 44 per cent off select Galaxy products, including smartphones, watches and Buds2
- Samsung: Save on select monitors and storage devices, including portable SSDs and MicroSDs
- SanDisk: Save up to 59 per cent off select storage solutions
- Sennheiser: Up to 45 per cent off select headphones and earbuds, including the Momentum 3 and CX Plus
- Sony: Save up to 49 per cent on select earbuds and Bluetooth speakers and up to 49 per cent on select cameras and lenses
- Plus, save up to 20 per cent off on the Sony 55” X90K Bravia TV
- SteelSeries: Save up to 48 per cent off select gaming gear
- Thermaltake: Save on select PC components, including tower cases, cooling fans and power supply units
- TP-Link: Save on select networking devices
- Ultimate Ears: Save on select UE speakers
- Western Digital: Save on select storage solutions
- Xencelabs: 20 per cent off tablets.
- XGIMI: Up to 30 per cent off projectors
- yeedi:
- yeedi vac 2 Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo – now $299.99 (down from $549.99)
- yeedi vac 2 pro Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo – now $389.99 (down from $699.99)
The best Prime Day gaming deals
- Corsair: Save on select gaming peripherals, including keyboards, mice and mouse pads. You can also save up to 41 per cent off select PC components
- Elgato: Save on select streaming equipment, including the Wave:3 microphone and Stream Deck MK.2
- HyperX: Save on select gaming gear, along with up to 40 per cent off select headsets and microphones
- Nintendo: Save on select Switch games and consoles
- Nintendo Switch Console – now $349 (down from $469.95)
- Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes – now $39.95 (down from $79.95)
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – now $54.95 (down from $89.95)
- The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening – now $49.95 (down from $79.95)
- LEGO 2K Drive – now $59.95 (down from $89.95)
- Mario Party Superstars – now $49.95 (down from $79.95)
- Mario Strikers: Battle League Football – now $53.95 (down from $79.95)
- New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe – now $49.95 (down from $79.95)
- Pikmin 3 Deluxe – now $54.95 (down from $79.95)
- Super Mario Odyssey – now $49.95 (down from $79.95)
- 8BitDo Pro 2 Bluetooth gamepad – now $59 (down from $99.95)
- PlayStation: Up to 65 per cent off PS5 and PS4 games
- DualSense Wireless Controller (Galactic Purple) – now $99.95 (down from $119.95)
- DualSense Wireless Controller (White) – now $64.95 (down from $109.95)
- DualSense Wireless Controller (Cosmic Red) – now $79 (down from $119.95)
- DualSense Wireless Controller (Midnight Black) – now $89.95 (down from $109.95)
- DualSense Wireless Controller (Nova Pink) – now $79 (down from $119.95)
- DualSense Wireless Controller (Starlight Blue) – now $96.95 (down from $119.95)
- DualSense Wireless Controller (Gray Camouflage) – now $79 (down from $119.95)
- DualSense Charging Station – now $24.50 (down from $49.95)
- Pulse 3D Wireless Headset – now $109.95 (down from $159.95)
- PlayStation 5 Console – now $699 (down from $799.95)
- PlayStation 5 + Final Fantasy XVI Bundle – now $814 (down from $904.95)
- PlayStation 5 Console+ Two DualSense Controllers Bundle – now $799 (down from $889.95)
- PlayStation VR2 Horizon Call of the Mountain Bundle – now $899 (down from $959.95)
- Razer: Save up to 59 per cent off select gaming gear and up to 63 per cent off select PC peripherals
- Redragon: Save on select keyboards and mice
- Roccat: Save up to 48 per cent off select gaming accessories
- Xbox: Save on select Xbox games
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – now $28 (down from $49.95)
- LEGO 2K Drive – now $73.99 (down from $99.95)
- Marvel’s Midnight Suns – now $49 (down from $109.95)
- The Quarry (XSX) – now $19 (down from $59)
- Red Dead Redemption II – now $24 (down from $49.95)
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor – now $62.99 (down from $109.95)
- WWE 2K23 (Xbox One) – now $57 (down from $89)
- WWE 2K23 (XSX) – now $49.95 (down from $109)
- Xbox Series X/S Wireless Controller (White) – now $61.95 (down from $89.95)
- Xbox Series X/S Wireless Controller (Black) – now $81.95 (down from $109.95)
When is Amazon Prime Day 2023 in Australia?
Amazon Prime Day 2023 has kicked off today (AEST) on Tuesday, July 11, with local deals running for 48 hours and expiring at 11:59pm (AEST) on Wednesday, July 12.
Deals from the UK, US and Japan will also be available on Amazon Australia through the Amazon Global Store until 5pm AEST on July 13, meaning Australian Prime members have access to a whopping 65 hours of epic deals.
What is Amazon Prime Day?
For newcomers, the mammoth online shopping event is essentially a marathon of more sales and deals than you could ever possibly get your hands on. Australia’s first, official Prime Day was back in 2018 after Amazon’s Prime service was launched in the country. But, to give any new Amazon shoppers a rough idea of just how big it is now, let’s just call it Australia’s second Christmas.
In short, it’s the perfect time to grab a bargain on that household or fashion product you’ve been eyeing for weeks or just spoil yourself because you damn well deserve it.
How to Prepare for Amazon Prime Day 2023
Become an Amazon Prime member
Prime offers the best in shopping, savings, and entertainment. New customers can join Prime here with Amazon’s 30-day free trial. After the initial first month, you can cheekily cancel the subscription once you’ve got all your goods. Alternatively, you can pay $9.99 per month from there on out — or save with an annual membership price of $79 — to continue accessing the exclusive benefits.
Download the app
With the Amazon app, you can browse, search and shop millions of items from your fingertips, track your orders in real time, and even get alerts when your saved items go on sale.
Amazon wishlist
You can create an Amazon wish list to help you map out what you need before the event. You can also turn on deal notifications to get the insider goss when a product from your wish list goes on sale.
You can follow Lifehacker Australia’s coverage of the best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals here.