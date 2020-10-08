See If Amazon Prime Day ‘Deals’ Are Actually Deals With These Browser Extensions

Amazon Prime Day 2020 is on the horizon. Given the range of deals we’ve seen in the past, there’s good chance you’ll be able to find some kind of discount for many items on your must-have list.

You’ll note I said some kind of discount rather than a great deal. There are plenty of Prime Day listings that are going to appear like they’re great deals, but they really aren’t. Discounts tend to fall into one of four categories:

A cheaper price that’s actually a discount on a marked-up item

A real discount on a crappy product

A honest-to-god discount on an item, but one that’s matched (or beaten) by another retailer looking to steal Amazon’s thunder

A great discount on a great product that’s worth considering

READ MORE Amazon Prime Day 2020: Everything You Need to Know

So how do you tell which Prime Day deals are actually deals? In a perfect world, you do your research. You know what you want to buy before you buy it, you have an idea of what others are selling it for, and you read reviews to know that it’s a legitimate product that works pretty well.

That’s not to say you should be stuck doing all the legwork by yourself. If I were shopping on Prime Day – I’d turn to four browser extensions to enhance my shopping experience and save me some cash. Here, I’ve outlined four browser extensions that’ll help you differentiate a mediocre deal from an absolute steal.

PriceBlink (Chrome, Firefox)

This one’s easy. Simply load a product on Amazon and a yellow PriceBlink bar will appear at the top of the product page to help you comparison-shop that item against a number of other retailers (including eBay). While I’d still do a quick manual search if obvious stores aren’t on the list (eBay, Target, etc.), PriceBlink is at least an easy way to spot-check an items price and alleged savings.

Wikibuy (Chrome, Firefox)

Screenshot: David Murphy

Wikibuy (like PriceBlink) helps you comparison shop. Instead of a toolbar, you get a little green button near a products price. If Wikibuy has found the item for cheaper elsewhere, you can go check out the results and see if Amazon’s offering is actually a steal.

The Camelizer (Chrome, Firefox)

If you shop on Amazon regularly and not just Prime Day, then this extension should be at the top of your list. It allows you to quickly take a peek at an items historical pricing, so you can see whether the deals you’re getting is actually the lowest it’s ever going to go. More importantly, you’ll be able to determine if a sale isn’t actually much of a sale at all because a seller bumped up the price seven days ago.

FakeSpot (Chrome, Firefox)

This one won’t save you money per se, but it’ll help you shop smarter. The ever-useful extension FakeSpot reviews Amazon reviews, which can help you decide whether someone paid to gussy up the product listing you’re viewing by goosing it with bogus reviews. It’s an extension worth exploring when you’ve think you have a steal on your hands, because it never hurts to get a second opinion about a products authenticity.

At the end of the day, these extensions won’t save you money, but they’ll make you feel a lot better about your Amazon shopping. Happy spending!