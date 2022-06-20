You Can Score Up To 55% Off Emma Sleep Mattresses Right Now

If twenty-something years of life have taught me anything, it’s that sleeping on an ol’ lumpy mattress is the easiest way to ruin a good night’s sleep. If you’ve been putting off getting a new mattress because of how expensive it is to upgrade, we have good news for you. The good folks over at Emma are slashing prices by up to 55% as a part of their end of financial year sale. But you’ve got to be quick, you only have around seven days (and counting) to shop the EOFY deals.

You can currently score the Emma Comfort mattress from $474.50 (usually $949), the Diamond Mattress from $809.55 (usually, $1,799), the Emma Signature Bed for $499.50 (usually, $999), the Emma foam pillow for $100 (usually, $200), the Emma Flip topper for $201.75 (usually $269) and the Emma mattress protector for $126.75 (usually $169).

Scroll to check out the huge Emma Sleep EOFY 2022 sale.

Emma Comfort Mattress from $474.50 (usually $949)

The Emma Comfort Mattress is like sleeping on a big, fluffy cloud. It’s designed with three layers of high quality, high-density memory foam, Airgocell technology (to help regulate temperature) and zero motion transfer technology. Yep, that means if your partner is a restless sleeper, you won’t feel a thing.

Emma Diamond Hybrid Mattress from $809.55 (usually, $1,799)

The Emma Sleep’s Diamond Hybrid mattress is truly top tier. Designed with Diamond Degree patented technology, it filters out excess heat while you sleep, so you’ll never wake up sweating again. It’s also got everything else you need for a good sleep like multi-layer foam support and cushioning, as well as spring enhanced layers to isolate motion and provide extra durability.

Emma Signature Bed from $499.50 (usually, $999)

This Box Bed from Emma Sleep is the upgrade your bedroom desperately needs. Designed with FlexiSlats for excellent pressure relief and an AirFlow bed base for maximum breathability, it was made for hot sleepers.

Emma Foam Pillow, $100 (usually, $200)

Don’t let some old, life-less pillows mess with your beauty sleep. Invest in a good one like Emma’s Foam Pillow. Its ergonomic design means it caters to every sleep position while being breathable, hypoallergenic, and, of course, comfortable.

This article has been updated since its original publication.