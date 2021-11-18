12 Sexy XXXmas Gifts for Those Who Love Being on the Naughty List

Christmas is well and truly on the horizon, folks, which means tis’ the season for present-hunting. If you’re a part of the organised gang, who started writing their gift-giving lists in July, then firstly you’re crazy, but God, I admire you. If you’re a part of the latter, who didn’t even realise we were already in November, then hey, join the club.

The good news? No matter what boat you’re in, we have a bunch of gift ideas to get you Secret Santa ready in no time. But while you’re shopping for all your nearest and dearest, don’t forget to nab a few things for the number 1 priority in your life: you! That’s why we’ve rounded-up a hot list of sexy Christmas gifts that are sure to put you on the naughty list.

Alternatively, if you’re coupled up and looking for a spicy way to show your affections this year, don’t doubt the power of a good ol’ sex toy that you can both enjoy.

So, if you’re hoping to have yourself a merry little Christmas (in more ways than one), check out our list of sexy gift options below. Keep in mind, most of these bad boys are also going at great prices thanks to the upcoming Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale events.

A wireless, wearable vibrator that you (or your partner) can control at the hands of an app. Time to spice up Christmas lunch, anyone?

You can buy the Lovense Lush Bullet Vibrator ($118) from Amazon here.

Talk about getting into the spirit of things. This Wild Weekend Couple’s Sex Toy Kit comes with 11 pieces of fun including, a range of vibrators, anal toys, cock rings and more for both parties to enjoy.

You can buy the Wild Weekend Couples Sex Toy Kit ($77.97) from Lovehoney here.

Using dual motors, this device claims to “massage with deeply satisfying sonic waves”, which is truly the ultimate act of self-love in my books. Nab yourself one now at this awesome sale price for a limited time only.

You can buy F1s Developer’s Kit ($277) from LELO now.

Described as “a whole new sensation for a whole new orgasm,” you’ll want this little device in your life. Cue some not so silent nights.

You can buy the SONA 2 Cruise ($149) from LELO here.

Enjoy clitoral or g-spot orgasms, independently or simultaneously, with this Womanizer Duo 8″ Rabbit Vibrator’s sucking and massaging capabilities in 12 intensity levels. Bonus points for its in-built Smart Silence technology that turns the device off when it’s no longer touching your skin for ultimate discretion.

You can buy the Womanizer Duo 8″ Rabbit Vibrator ($233.99) from Wild Secrets here.

This toy set for couples has been lined with 24K gold, so if you want to impress with your sexy gift (and bag a sweet $348 off), this is exactly how to do it, friends.

You can buy the TIANI 24k ($231) from LELO here.

What about this cute, but unassumingly powerful, bullet vibrator?!

You can buy Je Joue’s Rabbit Bullet Vibrator ($104) from The Iconic here.

Anything Abbie Chatfield (AKA the queen of orgasms) tells me to buy. I will buy – and I suggest you all do, too.

You can buy Vush X Abbie’s Rechargeable G-Spot Vibrator ($149.95) from The Iconic here.

This fancy-looking device is an oral sex simulator designed for women and people with vaginas. Literally mind-blowing.

You can buy the ORA 3 ($187) from The Iconic here.

This coconut-scented oil is designed to add an extra element of fun to your play. It also creates a warming sensation when you blow onto the skin. A great stocking-stuffer if you ask me.

You can buy the Slow Sex Warming Massage Oil ($49.95) from The Iconic here.

Now here’s some Christmas-themed lingerie that you’ll be able to use all-year-round thanks to this timeless red and white lace panty design, fitted with golden bells. Oh, and did we mention they’re crotchless? It’ll sure be a merry Christmas, alright.

You can buy the Escante Crotchless Briefs ($14.95) from Lovehoney here.

Bondage, but make it festive, baby!

You can buy the Bondage Boutique Red Hot Passion Bedroom Bondage Kit ($74.95) from Lovehoney here.

Happy sexy gift shopping, friends. May your days using these lil babies be merry and bright.

Oh, and if you need more (less x-rated) inspiration, we’ve also put together a last-minute gift guide, a guide to food gifts for your foodie friends, and a travel gift guide now that COVID-19 has taken a backseat. Enjoy!