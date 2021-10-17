How To Make The Perfect Aperol Spritz For Summer Sessions

As soon as Daylight Saving time rolls around, and the weather begins warming up, people tend to be overcome with a desire for two things: gin cocktails and Aperol Spritzes.

If you’re keen on the first option, you’ll be happy to know we have a collection of options for you here. But if you’re interested in learning how to make a perfect Aperol Spritz – which, assumedly, you are because that’s the whole point of this article – we’re going to show you precisely that.

The team at Aperol has shared a recipe for a perfect serve Aperol Spritz. Check it out below.

Perfect serve Aperol Spritz recipe:

What you’ll need and directions (in one)

In a large wine glass full of ice add:

3 parts Prosecco (90mls)

2 parts Aperol (60mls)

1 part soda (30mls, just a dash)

Garnish with an orange wedge

That’s it. Ridiculously easy.

If you’re a big old Aperol Spritz fan, but can’t be stuffed making one yourself, you’ll be happy to know that Aperol has announced it’s shouting Australia 100,000 Aperol Spritz in bars, restaurants and venues across the country this summer.

The booze brand has shared that as of October 18, “Aussies can order a pair of Aperol Spritz to share with a friend at their favourite bar, venue or restaurant, and Aperol will cover the cost of one of them up to the value of $20″.

To take advantage of the promotion, here’s what you need to do:

Register here by 2 January 2022 and receive a confirmation email

Purchase two Aperol Spritz cocktails at any bar, restaurant or venue nationwide or two Aperol Spritz Ready to Serve packs at a bottle shop

Redeem the cost of one spritz up to the value of $20 for on-premise purchases or up to the value of $24 for Ready to serve packs by following the link in the confirmation email and uploading a photo of the itemised receipt

Receive your refund.

Note that this promo will run until January 2 or until 100,000 serves have been accepted for refund.

Happy sipping, pals.