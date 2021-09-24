3 Gin Cocktails That Feel Like Spring

I don’t know about you, but as soon as the weather warms up even a little, my mind starts going to gin. It’s one of those spirits that lends itself particularly well to fresh and floral flavours and so, to me, spring is the perfect time to play with gin-based cocktail recipes.

If you too are a gin fan looking for some fun cocktail recipes to try out, you’re in luck because the team at Bombay Sapphire has gone ahead and shared a selection of spring-inspired cocktails using the Bombay Bramble gin.

This particular type of gin is infused with fresh blackberries and raspberries and although it kind of looks like a bottle of cordial, the spirit is completely free of artificial flavours, colours or added sugar. It’s a delicate fruit infusion, and it works incredibly well with simple, crisp flavours. I know – I’ve tried it out.

Anyway, if this weekend sees you keen to reach for a berry-based cocktail, here are a few recipes to keep in mind.

3 gin recipes perfect for spring

Bombay Bramble and Tonic recipe

What you’ll need:

50ml Bombay Bramble

100ml premium tonic water

Lemon wedge

Directions:

Build over ice in a white wine glass Garnish with a lemon wedge; squeeze and dropped in

Bombay Bramble recipe

What you’ll need:

50ml Bombay Bramble

25ml freshly pressed lemon juice

12.5ml sugar syrup

Lemon wedge & blackberry

Directions:

Build over ice in a rocks glass Garnish with a blackberry and lemon wedge; squeezed and dropped in

Bombay Bramble Spritz

What you’ll need:

30ml Bombay Bramble

10ml St Germain

20ml fresh lemon juice

70ml premium grapefruit soda

10ml honey water

Pinch of sea salt

Fresh mint

Directions:

Build over ice in a white wine glass Garnish with a mint sprig and grapefruit wedge; squeezed and dropped in

If you’d like more gin cocktail recipes to experiment with, check out our list of Negroni recipes here.