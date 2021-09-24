Level Up Your Life

3 Gin Cocktails That Feel Like Spring

Published 12 mins ago: September 24, 2021 at 11:20 am
Image supplied: Bombay

I don’t know about you, but as soon as the weather warms up even a little, my mind starts going to gin. It’s one of those spirits that lends itself particularly well to fresh and floral flavours and so, to me, spring is the perfect time to play with gin-based cocktail recipes.

If you too are a gin fan looking for some fun cocktail recipes to try out, you’re in luck because the team at Bombay Sapphire has gone ahead and shared a selection of spring-inspired cocktails using the Bombay Bramble gin.

This particular type of gin is infused with fresh blackberries and raspberries and although it kind of looks like a bottle of cordial, the spirit is completely free of artificial flavours, colours or added sugar. It’s a delicate fruit infusion, and it works incredibly well with simple, crisp flavours. I know – I’ve tried it out.

Anyway, if this weekend sees you keen to reach for a berry-based cocktail, here are a few recipes to keep in mind.

3 gin recipes perfect for spring

Bombay Bramble and Tonic recipe

gin cocktail recipes
Image supplied. Bramble Gin & Tonic recipe

What you’ll need:

  • 50ml Bombay Bramble
  • 100ml premium tonic water
  • Lemon wedge

Directions:

  1. Build over ice in a white wine glass
  2. Garnish with a lemon wedge; squeeze and dropped in

Bombay Bramble recipe

Image supplied. Gin cocktail recipe.

What you’ll need:

  • 50ml Bombay Bramble
  • 25ml freshly pressed lemon juice
  • 12.5ml sugar syrup
  • Lemon wedge & blackberry

Directions:

  1. Build over ice in a rocks glass
  2. Garnish with a blackberry and lemon wedge; squeezed and dropped in

Bombay Bramble Spritz

Gin cocktail recipes
Image supplied: Gin cocktail recipes

What you’ll need:

  • 30ml Bombay Bramble
  • 10ml St Germain
  • 20ml fresh lemon juice
  • 70ml premium grapefruit soda
  • 10ml honey water
  • Pinch of sea salt
  • Fresh mint

Directions:

  1. Build over ice in a white wine glass
  2. Garnish with a mint sprig and grapefruit wedge; squeezed and dropped in

If you’d like more gin cocktail recipes to experiment with, check out our list of Negroni recipes here.

