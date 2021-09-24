3 Gin Cocktails That Feel Like Spring

I don’t know about you, but as soon as the weather warms up even a little, my mind starts going to gin. It’s one of those spirits that lends itself particularly well to fresh and floral flavours and so, to me, spring is the perfect time to play with gin-based cocktail recipes.
If you too are a gin fan looking for some fun cocktail recipes to try out, you’re in luck because the team at Bombay Sapphire has gone ahead and shared a selection of spring-inspired cocktails using the Bombay Bramble gin.
This particular type of gin is infused with fresh blackberries and raspberries and although it kind of looks like a bottle of cordial, the spirit is completely free of artificial flavours, colours or added sugar. It’s a delicate fruit infusion, and it works incredibly well with simple, crisp flavours. I know – I’ve tried it out.
Anyway, if this weekend sees you keen to reach for a berry-based cocktail, here are a few recipes to keep in mind.
3 gin recipes perfect for spring
Bombay Bramble and Tonic recipe
What you’ll need:
- 50ml Bombay Bramble
- 100ml premium tonic water
- Lemon wedge
Directions:
- Build over ice in a white wine glass
- Garnish with a lemon wedge; squeeze and dropped in
Bombay Bramble recipe
What you’ll need:
- 50ml Bombay Bramble
- 25ml freshly pressed lemon juice
- 12.5ml sugar syrup
- Lemon wedge & blackberry
Directions:
- Build over ice in a rocks glass
- Garnish with a blackberry and lemon wedge; squeezed and dropped in
Bombay Bramble Spritz
What you’ll need:
- 30ml Bombay Bramble
- 10ml St Germain
- 20ml fresh lemon juice
- 70ml premium grapefruit soda
- 10ml honey water
- Pinch of sea salt
- Fresh mint
Directions:
- Build over ice in a white wine glass
- Garnish with a mint sprig and grapefruit wedge; squeezed and dropped in
