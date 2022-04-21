How to Make the Perfect Aperol Spritz, and Other Cocktails For Afternoon Sipping

The warmer months may be behind us right now, but that doesn’t mean you can’t still enjoy a summery afternoon cocktail or two. And when we think about afternoon sessions in the sun, it’s hard to go past the classic Aperol Spritz. If you’re interested in learning how to perfect the cocktail recipe – which, assumedly, you are because that’s the whole point of this article – we’re going to show you precisely that.

The team at Aperol has shared a recipe for a perfect serve Aperol Spritz, along with a couple of other sunny-feeling options.

Perfect serve Aperol Spritz recipe

What you’ll need and directions (in one)

In a large wine glass full of ice add:

3 parts Prosecco (90mls)

2 parts Aperol (60mls)

1 part soda (30mls, just a dash)

Garnish with an orange wedge

That’s it. Ridiculously easy.

Sunset Tommy recipe

What you’ll need:

Espolòn tequila

Guava

Lime

Agave

Directions:

Fill a shaker with ice cubes. Add 2 parts Espolòn tequila, 1/3 parts lime juice, 1/3 parts guava and 1/3 parts agave. Shake and strain into a rocks glass filled with ice cubes. Served with an aromatic bubble with mixed berry vaporised aroma.

If you’re fresh out of aromatic bubbles and vaporised aroma, don’t panic. The team from Maybe Sammy and the Empire Lounge can whip this one up for you at their pop up venue Casa Aperol, which is stacked with incredible cocktails, a tasty food menu and the option to take a seaplane ride around Sydney. Not too shabby, hey?

Sammy East 8 recipe

What you’ll need:

SKYY vodka

Frangelico hazelnut liqueur

Passionfruit cordial

Pineapple Prosecco

Directions:

Fill shaker with ice cubes Add 45mL of SKYY vodka, 15mL of Frangelico hazelnut liqueur, 15 mL of passionfruit cordial and 15mL of pineapple Prosecco. Shake very well and strain into a rocks glass filled with crystal-clear block ice, garnished with fresh passionfruit and mint.

Happy sipping, pals.

This article has been updated since its original publish date.