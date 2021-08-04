The Best Air Fryer and Pressure Cooker Deals So You Can Just Get Cooking

If you’re currently back in lockdown or looking for ways to beat the winter blues, cooking up a few classic comfort dishes with a new appliance is a surefire way to lift your spirits. Even if you don’t consider yourself an amazing cook, a pressure cooker or air fryer is guaranteed to help you whip up something mouth-watering without too much hassle.

Multicooker brand Instant Pot sells a range of stainless steel appliances that’ll take your home cooking game to the next level. Those meals will taste even more delicious when you’re able to grab one of these appliances for a bargain price.

Instant Pot’s Air Fryer Oven is currently on sale for $199, which is a considerable $150 discount off of its usual retail price. This isn’t the only Instant Pot deal you can grab today, either. We’ve also included discounts for some of Instant Pot’s pressure cookers and air fryers that currently come with a nice discount on top.

You’re probably thinking, “Well, I already have an oven. Why do I need another, smaller one?” That’s a fair question, but thinking about it this way – what if you had an oven that can heat up faster, is easy to clean, and can help you cook healthier versions of your favourite meals because it needs little to no oil?

That’s what the Instant Pot Vortex Plus Air Fryer Oven can do for you, and you can currently pick it up for $199 instead of $349.

This oven comes preloaded with seven smart cooking programs – air fry, roast, grill, bake, reheat, dehydrate and rotisserie – which makes cooking a delicious meal to perfection as simple as pressing the right button. While it is smaller than a traditional oven, the Vortex Plus’ 10L is still big enough to let your cook a whole chicken.

If you don't want to miss out on this deal, Amazon lets you make purchases with buy-now pay later services like Zip Pay*, which will let you pay back your purchase over time, interest-free.

The Instant Pot Vortex Plus Air Fryer Oven is available for $199 here.

If you’re someone who loves crispy food, the Instant Pot Vortex Plus Air Fryer XXL is available for $169. There’s a lot that you can make with an air fryer, and this particular appliance comes with six built-in smart programs that allow you to air fry, roast, broil, bake, reheat or dehydrate.

If you’re not one for making big meals, an air fryer isn’t a bad choice for making quick snacks, either.

If you’re someone who loves the taste of deep-fried meals but also strives to make healthier food options, the Vortex Plus Air Fryer will give you the crispiness you crave, but with 95% less oil. This Instant Pot air fryer is designed to cook evenly to help make sure you’ll get a consistent crunch across whatever you make.

As its name suggests, this XXL air fryer has quite a large capacity – there’s enough room in the basket to fit a 1.8kg chicken. But if you want something smaller, Instant’s 2L Vortex Mini Air Fryer is also on sale for $94, down from $149.

Start cooking with the Instant Pot Vortex Plus Air Fryer XXL here.

Pressure cookers are a great addition to any kitchen and have been lauded for their versatility in helping home chefs and cooking novices alike dish out juicy ribs, soups and dessert dishes all in one appliance. There are plenty of great recipe options out there.

Instant Pot has quite the reputation when it comes to pressure cookers, and you can currently pick up the 3L Duo Nova Electric Multi-Use Pressure Cooker for $151.20, down from $189.

This 3L pressure cooker is overflowing with features that’ll help you cook delicious meals. It has 14 one-touch smart auto cook programs, a new easy-seal lid that automatically seals your Instant Pot for pressure cooking, and an advanced steam release system that you can control with the quick-release button. It can help speed up the cooking process of a meal by 70%.

The LED display also makes cooking with the pressure cooker a little easier as you can see the cooker settings, pressure status and meal progress indicators listed on the screen. Oh, and if you’re one of those folks who can’t for the life of you decide what to eat every night, they have an app that’s fitted with over 1,000 recipes for pressure cookers.

Check out the 3L Instant Pot Duo Nova Multi-Use Pressure Cooker here.