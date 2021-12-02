Level Up Your Life

This Air Fryer Crispy Chicken Is Perfect for Bring-A-Plate Parties

Stephanie Nuzzo

Published 42 mins ago: December 2, 2021 at 2:55 pm -
Filed to:cooking
foodrecipes
Getty
At this point, we all know that air fryers are a huge part of the Aussie cooking experience. People are, frankly, obsessed with these appliances. So, when you come across a solid air fryer recipe, it’s your civic duty to share it with your Aussie comrades. That’s the case with this chicken wings slash chicken drumstick recipe.

Along with healthier takes (kind of) on hot chips and fish and chips, the team at Philips has passed on a recipe for air fried chicken wings, and well… we think you may enjoy it a little.

So, let’s dig in, yeah?

Air fried chicken recipe

chicken wings and drumsticks Recipe
Air fried chicken wings and drumsticks recipe. Image supplied

This recipe serves 4-6

What you’ll need:

  • ½ cup buttermilk
  • 2 tablespoons Dijon mustard
  • ¾ cup plain flour
  • 2 tablespoons smoked paprika
  • 2 tablespoons ground coriander seeds
  • 1 tablespoon garlic powder
  • salt, to season
  • 500g chicken wings
  • 500g chicken drumsticks
  • extra virgin olive oil cooking spray
  • chipotle mayo and lemon wedges, to serve

Directions:

  1. In one large bowl, whisk together buttermilk and mustard. In another large bowl, stir together flour, paprika, coriander and garlic powder.
  2. Sprinkle salt over chicken wings and drumsticks, then add to the buttermilk mixture. Mix well until chicken is evenly coated. 
  3. Transfer the chicken to the flour bowl and toss again until evenly coated. Remove chicken from the bowl onto a tray, and spray all over with olive oil. 
  4. Place chicken into the XXL Philips Smart Airfryer basket. Select the chicken drumsticks program from the smart chef programs, and press the dial to begin cooking.
    Hot tip: To check that your chicken wings and drumsticks are cooked through, either cut one open and ensure there is no pink chicken remaining or use a meat thermometer and check the temperature has reached at least 70C. 
  5. Serve with chipotle mayo and lemon wedges

I mean, if that’s not the ideal recipe for your next group dinner, I don’t know what is. Oh, and if you don’t have an air fryer and would like to check out the Philips option, you can do that on Amazon.

And if you’re in need of plant-based or vegan friendly dishes instead, check out these tasty holiday plates to prepare for the vegan folks in your life.

