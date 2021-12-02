This Air Fryer Crispy Chicken Is Perfect for Bring-A-Plate Parties

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

At this point, we all know that air fryers are a huge part of the Aussie cooking experience. People are, frankly, obsessed with these appliances. So, when you come across a solid air fryer recipe, it’s your civic duty to share it with your Aussie comrades. That’s the case with this chicken wings slash chicken drumstick recipe.

Along with healthier takes (kind of) on hot chips and fish and chips, the team at Philips has passed on a recipe for air fried chicken wings, and well… we think you may enjoy it a little.

So, let’s dig in, yeah?

Air fried chicken recipe

This recipe serves 4-6

What you’ll need:

½ cup buttermilk

2 tablespoons Dijon mustard

¾ cup plain flour

2 tablespoons smoked paprika

2 tablespoons ground coriander seeds

1 tablespoon garlic powder

salt, to season

500g chicken wings

500g chicken drumsticks

extra virgin olive oil cooking spray

chipotle mayo and lemon wedges, to serve

Directions:

In one large bowl, whisk together buttermilk and mustard. In another large bowl, stir together flour, paprika, coriander and garlic powder. Sprinkle salt over chicken wings and drumsticks, then add to the buttermilk mixture. Mix well until chicken is evenly coated. Transfer the chicken to the flour bowl and toss again until evenly coated. Remove chicken from the bowl onto a tray, and spray all over with olive oil.

Place chicken into the XXL Philips Smart Airfryer basket. Select the chicken drumsticks program from the smart chef programs, and press the dial to begin cooking. Hot tip: To check that your chicken wings and drumsticks are cooked through, either cut one open and ensure there is no pink chicken remaining or use a meat thermometer and check the temperature has reached at least 70C. Serve with chipotle mayo and lemon wedges

I mean, if that’s not the ideal recipe for your next group dinner, I don’t know what is. Oh, and if you don’t have an air fryer and would like to check out the Philips option, you can do that on Amazon.

And if you’re in need of plant-based or vegan friendly dishes instead, check out these tasty holiday plates to prepare for the vegan folks in your life.