Contributor: Bree Grant

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If your kitchen is looking a little worse for wear and you’re in desperate need of new appliances, we’ve got some good news for you. The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sales are here, and they’re good — real good!

Kicking off early this morning on Tuesday, October 10 and running until 11:59pm on Wednesday, October 11 the massive online shopping event is absolutely brimming with bargains. Just make sure you’re a Prime member, or at least signed up for your 30-day free trial, so you can unlock all the big savings the next few hours will yield.

If you love cooking up a storm in the kitchen then it might be worth pulling together your wish list now. Amazon Australia is slashing prices on big-name brands like Instant Pot, Philips, Breville, Sunbeam and more.

To give you a head start, we’ve gone ahead and rounded up some of the best Amazon Prime Day kitchen sales so far.

READ MORE 52 Sales Worth Shopping During Amazon’s Massive Prime Deal Days

The best Prime Day fryers and multi-cooker deals

Image: Instant Pot

The best kettle and toaster deals

Image: De’Longhi

The best Prime Day kitchen cookware deals

Image: Wiltshire

The best coffee machine deals

Image: Sunbeam

If you haven’t already got an Amazon Prime account to access these sweet deals, you can sign up here. Happy Shopping!

Check out all of the best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals here on Lifehacker.