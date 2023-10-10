If your kitchen is looking a little worse for wear and you’re in desperate need of new appliances, we’ve got some good news for you. The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sales are here, and they’re good — real good!
Kicking off early this morning on Tuesday, October 10 and running until 11:59pm on Wednesday, October 11 the massive online shopping event is absolutely brimming with bargains. Just make sure you’re a Prime member, or at least signed up for your 30-day free trial, so you can unlock all the big savings the next few hours will yield.
If you love cooking up a storm in the kitchen then it might be worth pulling together your wish list now. Amazon Australia is slashing prices on big-name brands like Instant Pot, Philips, Breville, Sunbeam and more.
To give you a head start, we’ve gone ahead and rounded up some of the best Amazon Prime Day kitchen sales so far.
Table of contents
The best Prime Day fryers and multi-cooker deals
- Instant Pot Vortex Plus Air Fryer Oven – now $189 (down from $349)
- Instant Pot Duo Electric Multi-Use Pressure Cooker – now $110 (down from $269)
- Philips Airfryer – now $89 (down from $199)
- Philips All in One Multi-Cooker – now $277 (down from $349)
- Sunbeam Pie Magic 4 Up – now $59 (down from $89)
- Tefal Easy Fry Grill & Steam XXL Air Fryer – now $299 (down from $549.95)
- Tefal Easy Rice & Slow Cooker Plus – now $115.99 (down from $189.95)
- Tefal FR5181 Filtra Pro Deep Fryer – now $112.99 (down from $189.95)
The best kettle and toaster deals
- Breville Crystal Clear Kettle – now $119 (down from $159.95)
- De’Longhi Icona Metallics Toaster – now $99 (down from $139)
- De’Longhi Livenza Electric Kettle – now $89 (down from $168.37)
- Sunbeam Sandwich Toaster – now $39 (down from $59.95)
The best Prime Day kitchen cookware deals
- Billord Cast Iron Pan, Cast Iron Skillet – now $32.29 (down from $42.99)
- Jamie Oliver by Tefal, Cooks Classic Induction Non-Stick Hard Anodised Twin Pack – now $146.99 (down from $389.99)
- Wiltshire Bakeware Smart Stack Set – now $40.95 (down from $90)
- Sensarte Nonstick Deep Frying Pan – now $39.99 (down from $59.99)
- Tefal Generous Cook Induction Non-Stick Frypan 28cm – now $49.99 (down from $99.99)
- Billord Cast Iron Grill Pan – now $28.04 (down from $35.99)
The best coffee machine deals
- Breville Nespresso Essenza Mini Bundle Coffee Machine – now $279 (down from $309)
- Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine – now $679 (down from $999)
- De’Longhi Magnifica Automatic Coffee Machine – now $499 (down from $649)
- De’Longhi Nespresso Citiz Solo – now $229 (down from $369)
- De’Longhi Nespresso Vertuo Next with Aeroccino Milk Frother – now $169 (down from $389)
- De’Longhi Nespresso Vertuo Next Automatic Coffee Maker – now $159 (down from $299)
- Philips Series 4300 LatteGo Fully Automatic Espresso Coffee Machine – now $799 (down from $1,199)
- Philips 2200 LatteGo Fully Automatic Espresso Coffee Machine – now $549 (down from $899)
- Sunbeam Barista Max Coffee Machine – now $399.99 (down from $549)
