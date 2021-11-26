Level Up Your Life

3 Easy and Tasty Ways to Cook Fries in an Air Fryer

Published 2 hours ago: November 27, 2021 at 10:00 am -
Filed to:air fryer
chipscookingfoodfriesrecipes
Chippies! (Image: Getty)

Nothing beats hot chips. Nothing. Fries, chippies, call them what you will, they are the best. And the blessed air fryer has meant they’re even easier to make at home now. These three styles of air fryer fries are a must to try!

The team at Philips have created these recipes to get the most out of your air fryer, and they could not be easier.

Healthy French Fries recipe

What you’ll need:

  • 800 g potatoes, peeled
  • Oil of choice

Directions:

  1. Peel the potatoes and slice into neat fries. Place the sliced potatoes in cold water for half an hour. Blot dry with a clean towel.
  2. Put the fries in a bowl and add a spoonful of oil. Mix well.
  3. Preheat the oven and place the fries in the air fryer. The cooking time for the air fryer is 25 minutes at 185 degrees.

Cheeseburger Loaded Pub Fries

Cheeseburger loaded pub fries in air fryer
Load ’em up! (Image: supplied)

What you’ll need:

  • 100g beef mince
  • 2 tsp onion powder
  • 750g bag of frozen pub style fries
  • ¼ cup grated mozzarella
  • 1 large dill pickle, thinly sliced
  • Tomato ketchup (or sauce) and American mustard, to serve

Directions:

  1. Combine mince and onion powder in the baking tray accessory, breaking it up into small pieces. Place it in the air fryer basket. Set temperature to 200C and time to 6 minutes. Press the dial in to begin cooking. Once cooked, break it up again into bite-size pieces. Transfer to a bowl, cover with foil to keep warm.
  2. Place fries in the air fryer basket. Set temperature to 200C and time to 15 minutes. Press the dial in to begin cooking.
  3. Spoon mince over cooked fries, then scatter with cheese. Set temperature to 200C and time to 3 minutes. Press the dial in to begin cooking.
  4. Transfer fries on to a serving platter or board. Scatter with pickles. Serve with ketchup and mustard on the side, for dipping.

Mexican Pub Style Chippies

Mexican loaded pub fries in air fryer
Hot fries! (Image: supplied)

What you’ll need:

  • 750g bag of frozen pub style fries
  • 2 teaspoons taco seasoning
  • ½ cup sliced jalapeños
  • 1 long red chilli, thinly sliced
  • ¼ cup coriander leaves
  • Sour cream and guacamole, to serve

Directions:

  1. Cut open one corner of the bag of fries and add seasoning. Hold the bag closed, and then shake to coat the fries. Place fries in the air fryer basket. Set temperature to 200C and time to 15 minutes. Press the dial in to begin cooking.
  2. Transfer hot fries to a serving platter or board.
  3. Scatter with jalapeños, chilli and coriander. Serve with sour cream and guacamole on the side, for dipping.

If you want even more potato recipes — who can get enough?! — we’ve compiled this handy potato handbook with the best recipes for baked, roasted, fried and mashed potatoes.

