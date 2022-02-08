The Hottest Air Fryer Deals on Offer Right Now

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Air fryers have become one of the hottest trends in cooking recently. If you don’t already own one, this kitchen appliance is a worthwhile investment. These sweet, (mostly) oil-free fryers are the easiest way to still enjoy all your favourite fried foods without feeling guilty.

Most air fryers are simple to use and maintain, with very little input you require while cooking your meal. No matter how skilled or hopeless you may be in the kitchen, it’s never been easier for you to cook up a delicious meal. In fact, you might be surprised by what exactly you can cook in one of these fryers.

To help you start preparing your next culinary masterpiece, we’ve rounded up the best air fryers that are on sale right now.

If you don’t think you need a particularly big air fryer, Amazon is currently offering 44% off Instant Pot’s Instant Vortex Mini. This 2L air fryer comes with four pre-set smart cooking options, so frying up a nice meal is a breeze.

What makes this Instant Pot air fryer stand out from others is that it’s available in red, which is a nice alternative to the usual black, white or steel grey that most other brands offer. Does the air fryer being red mean it’ll cook faster? The science there still isn’t confirmed.

Buy the Instant Vortex Mini Air Fryer was $141, now $79 (save $62).

This particular Tefal air fryer has a somewhat compact design but offers a sizeable capacity of 1.2kg. The Easy Fry Classic gives you four cooking options – fry, roast, grill and bake – which require little to no oil. This Tefal fryer uses hot cyclonic airflow to crisp up whatever dish you’ve got cooking, with a high precision temperature range from 80 to 200 degrees.

If you’re looking for a fryer that you can cook with every day while being easy to use, this might be the ending to your quest.

Buy the Tefal Easy Fry Classic air fryer (was $199, now $129 — save $70.95).

Enjoy your favourite fried food in a healthier way with the Sunbeam DuraCeramic air fryer. It uses 99.4% less oil than standard 4L Sunbeam deep fryers. This powerful fryer oven boasts a copper-infused DuraCeramic coating that ensures durability and excellent heat conduction.

It features a 30-minute timer, temperature control up to 200 degrees and an audible ready-to-eat alert. The detachable air frying basket can also be washed in warm, soapy water for fuss-free cleaning.

Buy the Sunbeam DuraCeramic air fryer (was $159, now $127.20 — save $31.80) from Amazon here.

Make all your family’s fried favourites without the oil and mess. Use the pre-set smart programs to easily air fry, roast, broil, bake, reheat or dehydrate your favourites. The Instant Pot Vortex Plus circulates super-hot air around your food, so it cooks evenly and retains moisture – giving you the crispy, golden texture and delicious taste of deep-fried food without the oil.

Simple touch controls are easy to use, and the Instant Pot Vortex Plus remembers your settings, so your favourites can be made with the touch of a button. The air fryer basket and cooking tray are both also removable and dishwasher safe, making cleaning up a breeze.

Buy the Instant Pot Vortex Plus (was $269, now $215.20 — save $53.80) from Amazon here.

This 18L Devanti Air Fryer not only air fries food but also roasts, grills, bakes, broils, toasts, dehydrates, reheats, and keeps it warm. It comes with 16 pre-set programs and an easy to use LCD with touch and rotary knob controls. Thanks to the tempered glass viewing window and built-in light, you can also monitor the cooking process.

You can buy the Devanti Air Fryer 18L Airfryer (was $571.95, now $183.95 — save $388) from eBay here.