Everything You Need to Know about Afterpay Day 2021

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Afterpay Day 2021 is rumoured to be this August, however, the exact date is yet to be announced.

The major online shopping event typically runs for two full days, however, it’s not unusual for brands to jump on the bandwagon for longer than that, and sees big-name retailers slashing up to 70% off across everything from tech and homewares to beauty and fashion. So you have plenty of time to nab some bargains!

Keep reading for everything you need to know about Afterpay Day 2021.

What is Afterpay Day?

Afterpay Day is one of the biggest online shopping events in the country, so it generates a lot of excitement when it rolls around – typically twice a year. The most recent one happened back in March and was absolutely stacked with sweet, sweet sales.

Last Afterpay Day, some retailers offered up to 70% off items over two full days, so if I was you, I’d be making a wish list and having it ready. Another added bonus is that purchases made on the day are via Afterpay, which is essentially like a virtual lay-by, except you don’t have to wait until you’ve paid in full until you take your purchase home. Translation? You don’t need to pay the full amount upfront if you don’t want to or can’t afford to. Huge win!

When is Afterpay Day 2021?

Afterpay Day 2021 will likely be taking place very soon. While the exact date is still under wraps, previous years have seen it take place in August, which we’re almost half-way through already. If you do the math, that means it’ll be any day now, especially because Afterpay is notorious for dropping the info at a moment’s notice.

However, luckily for us, this Afterpay Day comes ahead of Father’s Day, so if you’re a savvy shopper you can make the most of the savings and still show dad why you’re his fave.

What deals can I expect from the After Day Sale?

There’s likely no shortage of amazing deals to take advantage of during Afterpay Day 2021. Last Afterpay Day there were huge deals on brands like Dyson, Microsoft, Samsung, Lelo, The Iconic, P.E Nation, Adore Beauty, Koala and more. There’s a list of all the last Afterpay Day sales here, so you can really get a feel for all the solid sales it usually has to offer.

If you’re looking for a complete round-up of deals on the day, bookmark this page as we’ll be bringing you a comprehensive list of the best sales and deals, from Father’s Day gifts to the best discounts you’ve been patiently waiting for.