lh-headerlogo-01

Level Up Your Life

Subscribe

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Iconic’s Slashing up to 40% off Everything From Clothes to Homewares Right Now

Bree Grant Avatar
Bree Grant
The Iconic’s Slashing up to 40% off Everything From Clothes to Homewares Right Now
At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If you spend your weekends staring desperately at your wardrobe and begging for something to wear to jump out at you, we’ve got good news. The Afterpay Day sales kicked off earlier this week, so you’ll be able to shop everything from clothes and shoes to homewares, sex toys, beauty products and more. One of the biggest sales comes via THE ICONIC who have slashed a whopping 40 per cent off a whole bunch of gear.

From now until August 20, everything from men’s and women’s clothing and accessories to beauty products and homewares will be discounted, so you’re bound to find some fresh outfits to fill your wardrobe with.

Here’s exactly what you can expect from THE ICONIC’s big sale:

Let’s check out a few of our top picks, shall we?

Shop THE ICONIC’s Afterpay Day Sale

Shop THE ICONIC’s Afterpay Day Women’s Sale: Up to 40 per cent off

THE ICONIC afterpay day sale
Rolla’s Chicago Skirt, $111.96 (usually $159.95)
Prada 0PR 26ZS, $624 (usually $436.80)
THE ICONIC afterpay day sale
Shona Joy Impala One Shoulder Midi Dress, $294 (usually $420)

Shop THE ICONIC’s Afterpay Day Men’s Sale: Up to 40 per cent off

THE ICONIC afterpay day sale
Lee Classic Embroidery Tee, $59.95 (usually $41.96)
Nike Court Legacy Next Nature, $70 (usually $100)
THE ICONIC afterpay day sale
Nudie Jeans Lean Dean Jeans, $175 (usually $250)

Shop THE ICONIC’s Afterpay Day Beauty Sale: Up to 40 per cent off

THE ICONIC afterpay day sale
Benefit Cosmetics 24 Hour Brow Setter, $38.40 (usually $48)
Olaplex No. 3 Hair Perfector, $43.20 (usually $54)
THE ICONIC afterpay day sale
Ultra Violette Supreme Screen SPF50+, $41.60 (usually $52)

Shop THE ICONIC’s Afterpay Day Sport Sale: Up to 30 per cent off

THE ICONIC afterpay day sale
Nike Dri-FIT Go High-Rise Tights, $84 (usually $120)
Adidas Ultraboost Ligh, $196 (usually $280)
THE ICONIC afterpay day sale
P.E Nation Rally Score Tee, $90.30 (usually $129)

Shop THE ICONIC’s Afterpay Day Home Sale: Up to 30 per cent off

THE ICONIC afterpay day sale
ECO. Modern Essentials ECO. Coastal Diffuser, $77 (usually $110)
Kip&Co Daisy Bunch Mustard Printed Terry Bath Towel, $35.40 (usually $59)
THE ICONIC afterpay day sale
Linen House Raquelle Quilt Cover Set, $188.99 for a double (usually $269.99)

Of course, these are just a few of our favourite pieces from the sale, you can find the full lineup here.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Advertisement