The Iconic’s Slashing up to 40% off Everything From Clothes to Homewares Right Now

If you spend your weekends staring desperately at your wardrobe and begging for something to wear to jump out at you, we’ve got good news. The Afterpay Day sales kicked off earlier this week, so you’ll be able to shop everything from clothes and shoes to homewares, sex toys, beauty products and more. One of the biggest sales comes via THE ICONIC who have slashed a whopping 40 per cent off a whole bunch of gear.
From now until August 20, everything from men’s and women’s clothing and accessories to beauty products and homewares will be discounted, so you’re bound to find some fresh outfits to fill your wardrobe with.
Here’s exactly what you can expect from THE ICONIC’s big sale:
- 30-40 per cent off Women’s: AERE, Atmos & Here, Cotton On, Dazie and Levi’s
- 30 per cent off Women’s Designer: Alemais, Blanca, Camilla & Marc, Kate Spade, Lover, Shona Joy
- 30-40 per cent off Mens: AERE, Assembly, Calvin Klein, Jac + Jack, Polo Ralph Lauren
- 30-40 per cent off Sport: Aim’n, Asics, adidas, Lorna Jane, Nike, P.E. Nation, The North Face
- 20-30 per cent off Beauty: Benefit, Estee Lauder, MAC, Ultra Violette
- 20-30 per cent off Home: Sheet Society (30 per cent off), 33mm Co (20 per cent off), Business & Pleasure Co (30 per cent off), Linen House (30 per cent off), Vonmahlen (30 per cent off) and Sheridan (40 per cent off)
- Up to 30 per cent off Kids: Gro To, Bonds Baby, Bonds Kids, Lil’ Atelier, Purebaby, Marks & Spencer
Let’s check out a few of our top picks, shall we?
Of course, these are just a few of our favourite pieces from the sale, you can find the full lineup here.
