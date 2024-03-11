Afterpay Day Sales Start This Week, Here’s What You Need to Know

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

It’s official, the Afterpay Day 2024 sales are almost here! The major online shopping event kicks off this Thursday, March 14 and will run until Sunday, March 17. That means you can snag a bargain on a colossal range of fashion, tech, homewares and more during the four-day shopping extravaganza.

Typically, there’s never any shortage of amazing Afterpay Day deals to take advantage of, so let’s dive right into our comprehensive list of the best bargains, shall we?

What is Afterpay Day?

Afterpay Day is one of Australia’s biggest online shopping events. The most recent sale happened back in August of last year and was a huge hit. The four-day shopping event saw Aussies save up to 70 per cent on top brands both online and in-store. This year is no different.

When is Afterpay Day 2024?

Afterpay Day 2024 starts Thursday, March 14 and will run until Sunday, March 17, giving shoppers four full days to shop the best deals and sales from around Australia.

The best early Afterpay Day Sales for 2024

Image: The Iconic

The Best Afterpay Day Early Beauty Sales

MCoBeauty — 50 per cent off sitewide

— 50 per cent off sitewide Oz Hair & Beauty — Up to 65 per cent off selected brands

— Up to 65 per cent off selected brands Foreo — Up to 25 per cent off at THE ICONIC

— Up to 25 per cent off at THE ICONIC The Beauty Chef — Up to 25 per cent off storewide

The Best Afterpay Day Early Fashion Sales

THE ICONIC — Up to 30 per cent off on select products

— Up to 30 per cent off on select products Cotton On —30 per cent off almost everything

—30 per cent off almost everything PUMA — 30 per cent off the lowest marked price using the code ‘FASHIONFRENZY’

— 30 per cent off the lowest marked price using the code ‘FASHIONFRENZY’ Forever New — Up to 50 per cent off select pieces

— Up to 50 per cent off select pieces General Pants — 30 per cent off everything

— 30 per cent off everything City Beach — Buy one, get one 50 per cent off using the code ‘AFTERPAYDAY’

— Buy one, get one 50 per cent off using the code ‘AFTERPAYDAY’ Rebel Sport — Up to 50 per cent off select pieces

— Up to 50 per cent off select pieces Wittner — 50 per cent off signature styles using the code ‘SIGNATURE50’

— 50 per cent off signature styles using the code ‘SIGNATURE50’ P.E Nation — 30 per cent off select styles

The Best Afterpay Day Early Homewares Sales

Emma Sleep — Up to 37 per cent off select sleep products

— Up to 37 per cent off select sleep products Dyson — Save up to $550 on select vacuum cleaners

— Save up to $550 on select vacuum cleaners Koala — Up to 25 per cent off everything

— Up to 25 per cent off everything Hommey — Up to 40 per cent off storewide

— Up to 40 per cent off storewide I Love Linen — Bundle and save up to 25 per cent

— Bundle and save up to 25 per cent Ecosa — Up to 35 per cent off sitewide

— Up to 35 per cent off sitewide House — Everything up to 75 per cent off + an extra 20 per cent off sitewide

— Everything up to 75 per cent off + an extra 20 per cent off sitewide Sheridan — Up to 40 per cent off select items

— Up to 40 per cent off select items Petbarn — Up to 40 per cent off selected pet products

— Up to 40 per cent off selected pet products Antler — Up to 50 per cent off select luggage

The Best Afterpay Day Early Wellness Sales

Lovehoney — Up to 50 per cent off best-sellers

— Up to 50 per cent off best-sellers Wild Secrets — Up to 60 per cent off on select products

The Best Afterpay Day Early Tech Deals

Mwave — Up to 60 per cent off select products

These are just the early sales, more will drop over the coming days, so be sure to keep checking back and we’ll update you with the latest.

How does Afterpay work?

If you’ve never heard of Afterpay, it’s a buy now, pay later service where you simply pay one instalment on the actual day of purchase and then pay the same amount fortnightly over six weeks (four instalments total). Plus, you don’t pay any interest or fees as long as you make your repayments on time. However, if you’re late on a payment, you’ll get a $10 fee and a further fee of up to $7 will be charged if the payment remains unpaid seven days after the due date.

Who has Afterpay?

According to Afterpay, around 63,000 small and large businesses now offer Afterpay as a payment option, so it’s a safe bet that most of your favourite major retailers have joined the party. That said, if you’re not 100 per cent sure your favourite brand offers it, you can always check out their website for payment options or check the list of businesses on Afterpay’s store directory.

This post has been updated since its original publication.