Level Up Your Life

Here Are The Best Sales You Can Expect For Afterpay Day 2021

Lucy Cocoran

Lucy Cocoran

Published 3 hours ago: August 16, 2021 at 11:54 am -
Filed to:afterpay day 2021
deals
Here Are The Best Sales You Can Expect For Afterpay Day 2021
At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Afterpay Day 2021 officially kicks off at 7 am this Thursday, August 19, so it’s time to start clearing out your Wishlist.  The four-day shopping event offers Aussies up to 70% off top retailers across fashion, tech, homewares and more. It officially ends at 11:59 pm on Sunday, August 22. That said, some retailers choose to extend their sale dates, so be sure to check in with individual brands to see if their Afterpay Day sales are still available.

With 1,000 retailers participating, there’s never any shortage of amazing deals to take advantage of during Afterpay Day 2021. Shoppers can enjoy a huge range of savings across fashion, beauty, tech, homewares and more. Luckily for us, Afterpay has given us a sneak peek at the deals that will be available on Thursday, and they’re good. Real good. 

Scroll to check out some of the best deals available for Afterpay Day 2021.

READ MORE
Everything You Need to Know about Afterpay Day 2021

Fashion

Designer Fashion

Beauty

Homewares / Tech & Travel

We’ll constantly be updating this list on the day, so be sure to check back for even more amazing deals.

More From Lifehacker Australia

About the Author

Lucy Cocoran

Lucy Cocoran

Lucy Cocoran is the E-Commerce Editor at PEDESTRIAN.TV, Business Insider, Gizmodo, Kotaku and Lifehacker. She primarily covers lifestyle content, using her industry experience to discuss topics that are of genuine interest to her readers.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Lifehacker to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.