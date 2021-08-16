Here Are The Best Sales You Can Expect For Afterpay Day 2021

Afterpay Day 2021 officially kicks off at 7 am this Thursday, August 19, so it’s time to start clearing out your Wishlist. The four-day shopping event offers Aussies up to 70% off top retailers across fashion, tech, homewares and more. It officially ends at 11:59 pm on Sunday, August 22. That said, some retailers choose to extend their sale dates, so be sure to check in with individual brands to see if their Afterpay Day sales are still available.
With 1,000 retailers participating, there’s never any shortage of amazing deals to take advantage of during Afterpay Day 2021. Shoppers can enjoy a huge range of savings across fashion, beauty, tech, homewares and more. Luckily for us, Afterpay has given us a sneak peek at the deals that will be available on Thursday, and they’re good. Real good.
Scroll to check out some of the best deals available for Afterpay Day 2021.
Fashion
- THE ICONIC — 25% off Afterpay Day at THE ICONIC
- Cotton On — 30% off sitewide and instore
- Adidas — 25% off Catalogue offers. Some exclusions apply. Participating stores only
- ASOS — Extra 15% off, up to 70% off Everything
- Country Road — Up to 40% off selected styles
- Lululemon — 15% off sitewide
- Levi Straus — 25% off Storewide
- Peppermayo — 25% off sitewide
Designer Fashion
- PE Nation — Up to 40% off
- David Jones — Up to 30% on selected fashion, shoes, accessories and homewares
- Furla — 15% off the Afterpay edit with code AFTERPAY15
- Charles & Keith — 15% Off applied at checkout
- Manning Cartell — 25% Off exclusive to Afterpay
- Fossil AU — Code AFTERPAY30 for 30% off selected items
Beauty
- Sephora — 15% off Storewide (ex Dyson) – Use code AFTERPAY
- Adore Beauty — Up to 20% off selected products*
- Go to Skincare — A free Skin Party with orders over $59 use code: AFTERYAY
- Napoleon Perdis — 20% off with code AFTERPAY20
- Frank Body — Up to 30% off selected products
- Sand & Sky — 25% off storewide
Homewares / Tech & Travel
- The Good Guys — (THURS ONLY) 10-15% off a huge range + Door Buster deals. (FRI-SUN) Door Buster deals
- Webjet — Receive a $50 Webjet eGift Card when you checkout with Afterpay
- eBay — 15% off millions of products
- West Elm — Extra 15% off clearance
- Dyson — Up to $300 off selected Dyson technology
- Shaver Shop — Up To 65% Off + Free standard shipping on orders $50+
- Kitchenaid — Save up to 20% on the RRP on selected products
- Myer — Up to 50% off the original price of bed linen, towels, quilts, pillows and more
We’ll constantly be updating this list on the day, so be sure to check back for even more amazing deals.
