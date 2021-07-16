ALDI’s Foodie Specials Buys Sale Is A Dream For Wannabe MasterChefs

As we’re sure you’ve noticed by now, we love a good ALDI Special Buys here at Lifehacker Australia. The next iteration of this glorious shopping event is kicking off on Wednesday 21, 2021 and is focused on elevating your kitchen set-up.

The collection will include a range of kitchenware, with frypans, saucepans and sauté pans ranging from $14.99 and $29.99, a slow cooker for $69.99 and a pressure cooker for $89.99, among a whole lot of other sweet deals.

And if you’d like to get your new kitchen gear to work right away, you can get prepared with a whole heap of spices and sauces as well. The perfect recipe for a lengthy winter cooking project, if you ask me.

You can check out the full list of kitchen deals available during ALDI’s next Special Buys sale below.

ALDI’s foodie Special Buys sale:

Food Products

Assorted garlic 230g/240g $1.99

Develey mustard 268g/270g $2.99

Maggie beer gourmet liquid stock 500ml $3.99

Chef’s choice dried mushrooms 10g-50g $3.99

Gran costera anchovy fillets in olive oil 160g $4.99

Truffle sauce or truffle pesto 180g $4.99

Casa barellli Italian truffles 25g/45g $6.99

Queen Madagascar vanilla bean paste 50g $6.99

Maggie beer dark chocolate & vino cotto caramel or salted brandy caramel 250g $7.99

100% Australian organic honey 335g $7.99

Salt and pepper grinders xl 285g-120g $9.99

Gourmet collection spice blend trio set 505g $9.99

Appliances and accessories

Jumbo tea towel 2pk $4.99

Digital kitchen thermometer $9.99

Premium knife sharpener $9.99

Microflame torch and gas $14.99

Vacuum food sealer bags $14.99

Vacuum food sealer rolls $14.99

Professional chopping board and tray system $24.99

German steel knife set 6pc $29.99

Combo chef $49.99

4-blade stick mixer set $49.99

Vacuum food sealer with on-board storage $59.99

3-in-1 slow cooker $69.99

Sous vide stick $79.99

Tefal 6l pressure cooker $89.99

Pans and accessories

Felt pot and pan protectors 2pk $3.99

Hard anodised frypan 20cm $14.99

Hard anodised frypan 24cm $17.99

Hard anodised frypan 30cm $19.99

Hard anodised individual saucepan with lid 18cm or 20cm $19.99

Hard anodised casserole or sauté pan 24cm $24.99

Hard anodised wok with lid 32cm $29.99

Kitchen trolley $149.00

Before heading across to your local ALDI store for the upcoming deals, you can check available stock online here.

It should also be noted that if you are in an area of Australia that is under lockdown presently you can complete some of your ALDI shopping here. Please follow the local government COVID-19 restrictions by only leaving your home when absolutely necessary.

