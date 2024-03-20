ALDI’s Gigantic 75-Inch 4K TV is Back at a Bargain

ALDI’s next major Special Buys deal has been announced, and it’s an old favourite: ALDI’s 75-inch TV.
From Saturday, March 30, ALDI will once again be selling its 75″ 4K Ultra HD webOS Smart TV – this time for $849, which is actually a $50 discount on last year’s pricing.
Another stand-out item in the sale is the JBL 5.0 Multibeam Soundbar at $299 (which is kind of the perfect accompaniment to the ALDI TV, if you ask us).
Intrigued? We sure are. Here’s everything else that’s set to be included in the ALDI TV Special Buys release.
ALDI TV Special Buys sale: What’s on offer?
ALDI 75″ 4K Ultra HD webOS Smart TV $849
- Built-in speaker
- USB media playback
- Ports include 3 x HDMI, 2 x USB, 1 x LAN, 1 x optical, 1 x AV, 1 x audio and 1 x antenna
- Resolution: 3840 x 2160
JBL 5.0 Multibeam Soundbar $299
- Dolby Atmos and Multibeam surround sound
- Chromecast and Alexa built-in
- Bluetooth wireless streaming
- Voice control recognition
- Remote control included
- 1 x HDMI cable
- Wall brackets with screws included
Philips Compact Party Speaker $79.99
- Bluetooth 5.2
- Multiple speaker connectivity
- Dynamic bass boost function
- Various light modes
- Karaoke mic input
6-Way Surge Protector Powerboard with Wi-Fi and Meter Reading $49.99
- 6 wide-spaced outlets
- 2 x USB-C ports and 2 x USB-A ports
- Ability to monitor energy and remotely control all outlets via Wi-Fi
- Surge and overload protection
- 1.5m cord
- Available in Black or White
If you’re keen to get your hands on a new TV or some entertainment tech at a solid price, you can check out the full ALDI range here. And be sure to take a peek at the ALDI Special Buys Delay page to see if your nearest store has any delays on the products you’re hoping to buy.
