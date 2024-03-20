ALDI’s Gigantic 75-Inch 4K TV is Back at a Bargain

ALDI’s next major Special Buys deal has been announced, and it’s an old favourite: ALDI’s 75-inch TV.

From Saturday, March 30, ALDI will once again be selling its 75″ 4K Ultra HD webOS Smart TV – this time for $849, which is actually a $50 discount on last year’s pricing.

Image supplied

Another stand-out item in the sale is the JBL 5.0 Multibeam Soundbar at $299 (which is kind of the perfect accompaniment to the ALDI TV, if you ask us).

Intrigued? We sure are. Here’s everything else that’s set to be included in the ALDI TV Special Buys release.

ALDI TV Special Buys sale: What’s on offer?

ALDI 75″ 4K Ultra HD webOS Smart TV $849

Built-in speaker

USB media playback

Ports include 3 x HDMI, 2 x USB, 1 x LAN, 1 x optical, 1 x AV, 1 x audio and 1 x antenna

Resolution: 3840 x 2160

JBL 5.0 Multibeam Soundbar $299

ALDI’s TV special buys. Image supplied JBL speaker.

Dolby Atmos and Multibeam surround sound

Chromecast and Alexa built-in

Bluetooth wireless streaming

Voice control recognition

Remote control included

1 x HDMI cable

Wall brackets with screws included

Philips Compact Party Speaker $79.99

Bluetooth 5.2

Multiple speaker connectivity

Dynamic bass boost function

Various light modes

Karaoke mic input

6-Way Surge Protector Powerboard with Wi-Fi and Meter Reading $49.99

6 wide-spaced outlets

2 x USB-C ports and 2 x USB-A ports

Ability to monitor energy and remotely control all outlets via Wi-Fi

Surge and overload protection

1.5m cord

Available in Black or White

If you’re keen to get your hands on a new TV or some entertainment tech at a solid price, you can check out the full ALDI range here. And be sure to take a peek at the ALDI Special Buys Delay page to see if your nearest store has any delays on the products you’re hoping to buy.

Lead Image Credit: iStock/Supplied