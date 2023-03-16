From Choccies to a Bun Bag, Here’s What ALDI’s Got Going for Easter

If there is one thing I know to be true, it’s that ALDI is the best place to get your Easter shopping done (in my world, at least). Not only does it have the best chocolate, but you can also find a whole range of hot cross bun varieties – and now, you can also shop yourself a bizarrely adorable Bun Bag.

To celebrate the return of the Easter hot cross bun range at ALDI Australia, the team has launched a limited edition Bun Bag, designed to be the ideal hot cross bun holder for the hungry Aussie.

According to a statement from ALDI, this is how this odd little contraption works:

With two insulated compartments to keep two mouth-watering hot cross buns snug, the Bun Bag is designed to keep your buns at that perfect toasty temperature, even when you’re on-the-go. All you need to do is toast your buns, slab on your butter and any other spreads you like, and pop them in their compartments for the most heavenly hot cross bun wherever you go this Easter (and beyond!).

ALDI fans can head to the Facebook page (@ALDIAustralia) for a chance to win one of these tasty-looking bags, with 20 Bun Bags available to win for 10 days as of March 14. You just need to explain why you’re Australia’s biggest hot cross bun fan for a shot.

ALDI Easter treats to snack on

While a cute little Bun Bag is all well and good, what we really care about is the tasty stuff. If you’re wondering what’s included in ALDI’s Easter hot cross bun range, we’ve got the full collection for you to check out below:

Bakers Life Chocolate Hot Cross Buns 450g/6pk $3.49

Bakers Life Mini Fruit Hot Cross Buns 450g/9pk $3.49

Bakers Life Fruit Hot Cross Buns 450g/6pk $3.49

Bakers Life Fruitless Hot Cross Buns 410g/6pk $3.49

Bakers Life Indulgent Traditional Fruit Hot Cross Buns 320g/4pk $3.49

Bakers Life Indulgent Brioche Style Hot Cross Buns 320g/4pk $3.49

Bakers Life Indulgent Apple & Cinnamon Hot Cross Buns 320g/4pk $3.49

Bakers Life Indulgent Salted Caramel & Choc Fudge Hot Cross Buns 320g/4pk $3.49

And if you’re after Easter chocolate from ALDI (you should be), here’s the available range for you:

Easter eggs and bunnies

Dairy Fine Chocolate Speckled Eggs 100g – $1.89

Dairy Fine Mini Filled Egg Bag 120g – $2.29

Caramel or Strawberry Popping Candy

Dairy Fine Mini Egg Bag 120g – $2.29

Moser Roth Mini Easter Eggs 105g – $2.99

Milk Chocolate, 70% Dark Chocolate or Hazelnut Crème

Moser Roth Finest Easter Eggs 105g – $2.99

Dairy Fine Milk Chocolate Bunny 110g – $1.49

Dairy Fine Chocolate Novelty Nets 150g – $2.49

Easter eggs and bunnies – on sale from March 22

Dairy Fine Mini Egg Bag 120g – $2.29

Choceur Mini Easter Milk Chocolates (Bunnies or Chicks) 125g – $4.99

Dairy Fine Caramel Crunch Eggs 350g or Milk Chocolate Eggs 500g – $5.99

Dairy Fine Caramel Chocolate or White Chocolate Cookies & Cream Bunny 125g/150g – $2.99

Choceur Luxury Dark, White or Milk Chocolate Bunny 100g – $3.49

Choceur Premium Easter Bunny 160g – $6.99

Choceur Chocolate Flame Egg 325g – $9.99

You can start shopping the range here. And you can check out other ALDI special buys deals here.