10 Cold Brew Coffee Makers to Satisfy Your Inner Coffee Snob

There’s nothing more satisfying than being prepared for an upcoming heat wave by having a big pot of cold brew coffee ready in the fridge. Whether or not you already have a dedicated cold brew coffee maker, it’s hard to deny the convenience, and deliciousness of a good cold brew at home. Also, it tastes way better than any home-made iced coffee you make from capsules or the instant stuff.

But it can be hard to find a cold brew coffee maker that fits in seamlessly with your routine. Some require extra preparation, while others are easy to use, but hard to clean. To help you out, we’ve rounded up some of the best cold brew coffee makers right here.

The best cold brew coffee makers in Australia

Healthy Choice digital cold brew coffee maker

If pouring water over your coffee grounds is your least favourite part of making cold brew, you aren’t alone. It can take a long time, and staring at the bloom isn’t exactly a hobby. This digital cold brew maker not only makes cold brew in 10 minutes, but it also has four different strength settings. Perfect for if you prefer a really strong (or weak) cup of joe.

Toddy cold brew system

Toddy was one of the first DIY cold brew maker brands, and its classic cold brew system is still a popular choice amongst coffee lovers. This set comes with two reusable filters, so you won’t need to keep buying more.

OXO Good Grips cold brew coffee maker

If you want to feel like a scientist while you make your cold brew, this OXO coffee maker is ideal. Separated into the brewer and the carafe, you’ll need to make sure you have the space for it. It also requires paper coffee filters, but each brew makes around 3L of coffee, so the extra cost is worth it.

Bodum Bean cold brew french press

French press cold brew? Say no more. If you want to take a plunge into the world of cold brew coffee, this french press maker is the best of both worlds. It has a 1.5L capacity so you’ll have cold brew for days.

OXO compact cold brew coffee maker

If you’re tight for space, this OXO compact cold brew maker is an excellent choice thanks to its small size, especially compared to the OXO Good Grips version above. The filtered coffee drains into the carafe, which can also fit inside the brewing section for storage.

Sambangan cold brew glass coffee maker

If your least favourite part about cold brew is getting coffee grounds in the finished product, this glass cold brew maker is the solution. It features a dual mesh filter to keep the coffee grounds in their place.

Hario cold brew filter coffee bottle

This cult-favourite Hario cold brew maker is beloved by many, with thousands of reviews that can attest to its damn good filter. It’s super simple to use and once filled, all it needs is a good shake to begin the extraction process.

It’s available in three colours and can provide up to 650mL of freshly steeped coffee.

Hario cold brew pot

Alternatively, if you’re not into the bottle, you can go for this Hario cold brew pot maker instead. Unlike the bottle, it features a nifty spout to ensure a steady pour, but it still works exactly the same.

It comes in two sizes – 600mL or 1L – and in a few different colours.

Takeya Patented Deluxe Cold Brew Bottle

Available either in 900mL or 1.89L, this filter-in coffee bottle features an insulated glass wall that will keep your brew perfectly cool all morning. That way, you won’t have to keep taking it in and out of the fridge as you’re caffeinating up in the first three hours of work. It also features an airtight lid and heavy duty handle that can better support a big jug full of cold brew.

SOMA Tea and Coffee Cold Brew Bottle

The easiest way to take your cold brew on the go is with this travel-sized, double walled, insulated SOMA coffee bottle. It sports a mini filter that you can remove at any time, or use to infuse with tea if you choose. As part of your new nightly routine, let it brew while you sleep then in the morning, throw the filter in the dishwasher, whack in some milk and off you go to catch the bus.

What is a cold brew coffee maker?

An excellent question. But first, let’s address what makes cold brew different to regular coffee. You might be surprised to know that cold brew isn’t the same as iced coffee. Cold brew is ground coffee that’s steeped in chilled water for between 12 and 24 hours. Since cold brew doesn’t have any milk added to it, it often has a stronger caffeine level.

So, aside from the lack of milk, how is that any different to iced coffee, you scream. Well, iced coffee always starts out hot since it’s brewed with hot water and becomes cooled when it’s poured over milk and ice. As a result, it only takes a matter of minutes to produce an iced coffee, but it’ll maintain its bitter flavour (unless you attack it with sugar).

Therefore, a cold brew maker is an easy-to-use brewing device that allows you to create cold brew coffee just by leaving it overnight in your fridge. It’s one of the most fuss-free ways to create coffee, since it relies on the waiting game. So long as you don’t forget to prep it before you go to bed, you’ll always be able to wake up to a delicious cup of coffee with your breakfast.

Keep in mind that cold brew makers come in a variety of forms. The most common features a removable filter attached to the lid that you fill with ground coffee before plunging it into cold water. However, there are some coffee makers that make the pouring process easier.

The neat thing though is that cold brew makers aren’t just reserved for coffee. You can also use one as a fruit infuser by packing it full of chopped lemons, strawberries or oranges to flavour your water.

How to use a cold brew coffee maker

Measure at least 60g (about four tablespoons) of ground coffee. Feel free to experiment with portion sizes depending on the size of your bottle, or if you like a stronger cup. Assemble the maker according to its instructions. This may involve detaching the filter from the lid or filling the bottle with water first. Once the filter is in place and the bottle is filled with cold water (filtered works best), pop it in your refrigerator. Leave overnight or for 24 hours. Come back later to enjoy your delicious cup of chilled coffee.

