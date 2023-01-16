3 Iced Coffee Recipes That Are More Than Just Cold Milk

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

In case you weren’t already aware, summer is here, and the weather is (finally) warming up. While for some of you, a hot day has no bearing on the way you enjoy your coffee, for others, higher temps call for a refreshing iced coffee instead of your standard brew.

Nespresso gets this and so, has dropped a fresh Brazilian-inspired collection, with iced coffee recipes in mind. Barista Creations for Ice are an easy option for folks who want a fun, flavourful take on the standard iced coffee, blending flavours like coconut (and now lime) into the mix.

So, if you’re a Nespresso fan who is desperate for a cool caffeinated beverage, here is a list of recipes to help you elevate your iced coffee game this year.

3 impressive iced coffee recipes that are perfect for summer

Coconut ice cubes with Tropical Coconut Flavour Over Ice coffee

What you’ll need for this iced coffee recipe:

1 x Tropical Coconut Flavour Over Ice (230ml)

150ml Milk

Directions:

The night before, brew Tropical Coconut Flavour Over Ice into a jug and wait to cool. Carefully pour into the ice cube tray and freeze overnight. Place 3 coffee ice cubes into a glass. Froth the milk using the hot cappuccino setting and pour over the coffee ice cubes. Serve and enjoy!

Coconut iced coffee With Tropical Coconut Flavour Over Ice recipe

What you’ll need for this iced coffee recipe:

90g Ice cubes

1 x 40 ml Original Coconut Over Ice

90 ml Milk (Dairy or Oatly)

Directions:

Add 90 g of ice cubes into glass. Extract 1 x 40 ml of the Original Coconut capsule over the ice. Pour 90 ml of milk into the glass. Serve.

Iced Macchiato with a Caramel Foam and Ice Leggero

What you’ll need for this iced coffee recipe:

80ml Ice Leggero

4 Ice cubes

10ml Monin Caramel Syrup

100ml oat drink

Equipment

Nespresso Vertuo machine

Ice Cube Tray

Nespresso Reveal Glass

Nespresso Barista Device

Directions: