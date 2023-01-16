3 Iced Coffee Recipes That Are More Than Just Cold Milk

In case you weren’t already aware, summer is here, and the weather is (finally) warming up. While for some of you, a hot day has no bearing on the way you enjoy your coffee, for others, higher temps call for a refreshing iced coffee instead of your standard brew.
Nespresso gets this and so, has dropped a fresh Brazilian-inspired collection, with iced coffee recipes in mind. Barista Creations for Ice are an easy option for folks who want a fun, flavourful take on the standard iced coffee, blending flavours like coconut (and now lime) into the mix.
So, if you’re a Nespresso fan who is desperate for a cool caffeinated beverage, here is a list of recipes to help you elevate your iced coffee game this year.
3 impressive iced coffee recipes that are perfect for summer
Table of Contents
Coconut ice cubes with Tropical Coconut Flavour Over Ice coffee
What you’ll need for this iced coffee recipe:
- 1 x Tropical Coconut Flavour Over Ice (230ml)
- 150ml Milk
Directions:
- The night before, brew Tropical Coconut Flavour Over Ice into a jug and wait to cool. Carefully pour into the ice cube tray and freeze overnight.
- Place 3 coffee ice cubes into a glass.
- Froth the milk using the hot cappuccino setting and pour over the coffee ice cubes.
- Serve and enjoy!
Coconut iced coffee With Tropical Coconut Flavour Over Ice recipe
What you’ll need for this iced coffee recipe:
- 90g Ice cubes
- 1 x 40 ml Original Coconut Over Ice
- 90 ml Milk (Dairy or Oatly)
Directions:
- Add 90 g of ice cubes into glass.
- Extract 1 x 40 ml of the Original Coconut capsule over the ice.
- Pour 90 ml of milk into the glass.
- Serve.
Iced Macchiato with a Caramel Foam and Ice Leggero
What you’ll need for this iced coffee recipe:
- 80ml Ice Leggero
- 4 Ice cubes
- 10ml Monin Caramel Syrup
- 100ml oat drink
Equipment
- Nespresso Vertuo machine
- Ice Cube Tray
- Nespresso Reveal Glass
- Nespresso Barista Device
Directions:
- Pour the oat drink and caramel syrup into the Barista device. Close the lid and froth using the Espresso on ice Macchiato function.
- In a glass, add the ice cubes and brew over the Iced Leggero.
- Pour over the cold froth.
- Serve and enjoy!
