Drink Your Coffee and Eat it Too: Nespresso Recipes That Aren’t Just Coffee

I recently bought a Nespresso machine and it’s become the most-used appliance in my household. I’m still addicted to coffee, but at least it’s not costing me $4.70 a day.

In my caffeine haze, I thought, what if I could use my Nespresso machine for other beverages, or even food?

Here are some amazing non-coffee recipes that use Nespresso pods.

Nespresso Cocktails

If you’re a fan of the classic espresso martini, you’ll love these Nespresso recipes for shaking things up.

Ingredients:

A refreshing, bubbly cocktail that will go perfectly with Christmas dinner.

1 Infiniment Fruité Nespresso pod

10ml rose syrup

120ml champagne

Ice

Rose petals and raspberries to garnish

Method:

Brew 40 ml of Infiniment Fruité and add one ice cube into your Barista device, or in a shaker. Close the lid, select the “Iced Nitro” recipe and press the start button. If using a shaker, shake vigorously. Pour 10 ml of Rose syrup and 60 ml of Champagne Brut in a Champagne cocktail glass. Stir gently. Pour another 60 ml of Champagne Brut. Stir gently again. Add the Infiniment Fruité on top of the champagne gently to avoid overflowing. Add fresh raspberries on a stick and an edible bio rose petal as a garnish.

The classic Negroni with a caffeinated twist.

Ingredients:

1 Ristretto capsule

15ml Campari

15ml Gin

15ml Vermouth

Zest from 1 orange

Ice

Method:

In a glass, add the campari, gin and vermouth and stir well with a spoon. Add ice cube, orange zest and stir more. Extract your Nespresso coffee in 10 ml in a separate container and cool with an ice cube. Add your Nespresso coffee on the drink, and serve.

Simple, sweet and bitter, this cocktail not only tastes good, but looks fabulous, too.

Ingredients:

10ml vanilla syrup

5 dried thyme leaves

100ml grapefruit juice

5 coriander leaves

1 Robusta Uganda Capsule

Ice

Method:

Put the vanilla syrup in the glass. Put some dried, previously crushed, thyme leaves, the grapefruit juice and 2 ice cubes in a shaker and shake for a few seconds. Pour in the glass. Separately, make an espresso (40ml) and shake it with a couple of ice cubes. Pour the coffee in the glass. Decorate with a dried thyme sprig and serve.

Nespresso Desserts

Caffeinated sweets that are perfect for sharing, or not.

A dense cake that will pair perfectly with your 3pm coffee.

Ingredients:

1 Capsule of Grand Cru Livanto

2 tsp yeast

150g butter

150g flour

160g sugar

3 eggs

Method:

Preheat the oven at 180°C (fan forced) Mix the eggs with sugar and butter Add the flour and the yeast Add the coffee to the dough and whisk very well Put the dough in a baking form and put it in the oven for 35min Let cool and serve

An easy dinner party dessert that will please any coffee lover.

Ingredients:

1 capsule of Ristretto or Ristretto Decaffeinato

Crushed biscuit

1 scoop ice cream

250ml milk

Grated chocolate for garnish

Method: