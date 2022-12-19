Drink Your Coffee and Eat it Too: Nespresso Recipes That Aren’t Just Coffee

I recently bought a Nespresso machine and it’s become the most-used appliance in my household. I’m still addicted to coffee, but at least it’s not costing me $4.70 a day.
In my caffeine haze, I thought, what if I could use my Nespresso machine for other beverages, or even food?
Here are some amazing non-coffee recipes that use Nespresso pods.
Nespresso Cocktails
If you’re a fan of the classic espresso martini, you’ll love these Nespresso recipes for shaking things up.
Fruité: Rasberry, Rose and Champagne Cocktail
Ingredients:
A refreshing, bubbly cocktail that will go perfectly with Christmas dinner.
- 1 Infiniment Fruité Nespresso pod
- 10ml rose syrup
- 120ml champagne
- Ice
- Rose petals and raspberries to garnish
Method:
- Brew 40 ml of Infiniment Fruité and add one ice cube into your Barista device, or in a shaker. Close the lid, select the “Iced Nitro” recipe and press the start button. If using a shaker, shake vigorously.
- Pour 10 ml of Rose syrup and 60 ml of Champagne Brut in a Champagne cocktail glass. Stir gently.
- Pour another 60 ml of Champagne Brut. Stir gently again.
- Add the Infiniment Fruité on top of the champagne gently to avoid overflowing.
- Add fresh raspberries on a stick and an edible bio rose petal as a garnish.
Negroni Coffee
The classic Negroni with a caffeinated twist.
Ingredients:
- 1 Ristretto capsule
- 15ml Campari
- 15ml Gin
- 15ml Vermouth
- Zest from 1 orange
- Ice
Method:
- In a glass, add the campari, gin and vermouth and stir well with a spoon.
- Add ice cube, orange zest and stir more.
- Extract your Nespresso coffee in 10 ml in a separate container and cool with an ice cube.
- Add your Nespresso coffee on the drink, and serve.
Grapefruit and Thyme Coffee Cocktail
Simple, sweet and bitter, this cocktail not only tastes good, but looks fabulous, too.
Ingredients:
- 10ml vanilla syrup
- 5 dried thyme leaves
- 100ml grapefruit juice
- 5 coriander leaves
- 1 Robusta Uganda Capsule
- Ice
Method:
- Put the vanilla syrup in the glass.
- Put some dried, previously crushed, thyme leaves, the grapefruit juice and 2 ice cubes in a shaker and shake for a few seconds. Pour in the glass.
- Separately, make an espresso (40ml) and shake it with a couple of ice cubes. Pour the coffee in the glass.
- Decorate with a dried thyme sprig and serve.
Nespresso Desserts
Caffeinated sweets that are perfect for sharing, or not.
Coffee Cake
A dense cake that will pair perfectly with your 3pm coffee.
Ingredients:
- 1 Capsule of Grand Cru Livanto
- 2 tsp yeast
- 150g butter
- 150g flour
- 160g sugar
- 3 eggs
Method:
- Preheat the oven at 180°C (fan forced)
- Mix the eggs with sugar and butter
- Add the flour and the yeast
- Add the coffee to the dough and whisk very well
- Put the dough in a baking form and put it in the oven for 35min
- Let cool and serve
Tiramisu Frappé
An easy dinner party dessert that will please any coffee lover.
Ingredients:
- 1 capsule of Ristretto or Ristretto Decaffeinato
- Crushed biscuit
- 1 scoop ice cream
- 250ml milk
- Grated chocolate for garnish
Method:
- Place a scoop of ice cream in the bottom of the glass
- Sprinkle crushed biscuits over the ice cream
- Prepare a coffee with a capsule of Ristretto, or Ristretto Decaffeinato in espresso (25ml)
- Pour milk over the ice cream and coffee in the glass and garnish with grated dark chocolate
