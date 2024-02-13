Here’s How You Can Save up to 49% off Nespresso Vertuo Coffee Machines

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Anyone who needs a good cup of coffee to wake up knows how hard it is to roll out of bed in the morning. While nothing beats the coffee brewed by your favourite local barista, a capsule coffee machine is a great idea for those who want to save a bit of time and money.

If you’ve been looking to add a capsule machine to your kitchen, then you’ll be happy to learn that a few De’Longhi Nespresso machines are currently on sale. Not only is the Nespresso Vertuo range extremely easy to use, but they’re much cheaper than what a barista-style coffee machine will set you back, and depending on which model you pick up, they don’t take up much space at all.

What Nespresso Vertuo coffee machines are currently on sale?

Here are the Nespresso coffee machines that are currently on sale:

If you’re after a cheap and simple pod coffee machine, then the Nespresso Vertuo Pop is your best bet. In Lifehacker Australia’s review of the De’Longhi Nespresso Vertuo Pop, we were pretty impressed by how convenient it is to use while taking up very little counter space:

“In a nutshell, in the short time I have been using the Nespresso Vertuo Pop, I have found it to be an easy-to-use coffee machine that looks great and won’t take up too much space in your kitchen. It’s an affordable price point (especially when you compare the machine to manual coffee makers) and it delivers what you want: a good coffee, quickly.”

There’s also the Vertuo Next, which does pretty much everything the Pop can do, but a bit better. It comes with a larger water tank and can make five different cup sizes, whereas the Pop can only do four.

Considering that a Nespresso Vertuo Next machine by itself is on sale for $199, while a Vertuo Next with Aeroccino 3 milk frother has also been discounted down to the same price, you may as well grab yourself the bundle while it’s cheap.

While you don’t have to froth your milk, it’s a good way to get as close as possible to a café experience. Frothed milk is foamier, airier and creamier to drink. It’s what helps make the difference between a cappuccino and a flat white. Using the Aeroccino3 is super simple, all you have to do is pour in your milk and hit the button. The experience takes only a minute, so you can set it up while your Vertuo machine extracts the coffee from the pod.

