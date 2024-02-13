BAFTA Awards 2024: Here Are the Nominated Films and Who Is Predicted to Win

We are in the middle of awards season, and the major films of the year are all battling it out for the chance at a golden trophy at the 2024 BAFTA Awards.

What are the BAFTA Awards?

Earlier in the year, we had the Golden Globes ceremony, and next month we have the glitz and glamour of the Oscars to look forward to. But on the other side of the pond, we also have the BAFTAs, where the British Film Academy crowns its top films and performances from 2023.

Similar to Australia’s AACTA awards, the BAFTAs are a celebration of primarily British films (or those who have starred in British-made films) and awards are voted on by members of the British Film Academy.

Who is nominated in the 2024 BAFTA Awards?

The nominees have been announced for this year, so let’s take a look at who is up for a trophy, shall we?

Best Film

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Best British film

All of Us Strangers

How to Have Sex

Napoleon

The Old Oak

Poor Things

Rye Lane

Saltburn

Scrapper

Wonka

The Zone of Interest

Best Director

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest

Andrew Haigh, All of Us Strangers

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

Alexander Payne, The Holdovers

Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall

Best Lead Actress

Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple

Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall

Carey Mulligan, Maestro

Vivian Oparah, Rye Lane

Margot Robbie, Barbie

Emma Stone, Poor Things

Best Lead Actor

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Colman Domingo, Rustin

Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

Barry Keoghan, Saltburn

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Teo Yoo, Past Lives

Best Supporting Actress

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple

Claire Foy, All of Us Strangers

Sandra Hüller, The Zone of Interest

Rosamund Pike, Saltburn

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Best Supporting Actor

Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer

Jacob Elordi, Saltburn

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Paul Mescal, All of Us Strangers

Dominic Sessa, The Holdovers

EE Rising Star Award

Phoebe Dynevor

Ayo Edebiri

Jacob Elordi

Mia McKenna-Bruce

Sophie Wilde

Debut by a British writer, director or producer

Lisa Selby, Rebecca Lloyd-Evans and Alex Fry, Blue Bag Life

Christopher Sharp, Bobi Wine: The People’s President

Savannah Leaf, Shirley O’Connor and Medb Riordan, Earth Mama

Molly Manning Walker, How To Have Sex

Ella Glendining, Is There Anybody Out There?

Film not in the English language

20 Days in Mariupol

Anatomy of a Fall

Past Lives

Society of the Snow

The Zone of Interest

Documentary

20 Days in Mariupol

American Symphony

Beyond Utopia

Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie

Wham!

Animated film

The Boy and the Heron

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget

Elemental

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Original score

Robbie Robertson, Killers of the Flower Moon

Ludwig Göransson, Oppenheimer

Jerskin Fendrix, Poor Things

Anthony Willis, Saltburn

Daniel Pemberton, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Casting

All of Us Strangers

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

How to Have Sex

Killers of the Flower Moon

Cinematography

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Editing

Anatomy of a Fall

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Production design

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Costume design

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Makeup and hair

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Sound

Ferrari

Maestro

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer

The Zone of Interest

Special visual effects

The Creator

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Napoleon

Poor Things

British short animation

Crab Day

Visible Mending

Wild Summon

British short film

Festival of Slaps

Gorka

Jellyfish and Lobster

Such a Lovely Day

Yellow

Who is predicted to win at the 2024 BAFTA Awards?

When it comes to the BAFTA winners this year, nothing is set in stone until that envelope is read out on stage. However, we have consulted some experts online and pulled together their top picks.

According to the experts on Gold Derby, Oppenheimer is the top pick for Best Film this year at the BAFTAs. Similarly, they expect Christopher Nolan to win for his direction of the film.

In the acting categories, it’s a toss-up between Emma Stone for Poor Things and Sandra Huller for Anatomy of a Fall in the Lead Actress race, while Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer) and Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers) are the favourites for Best Actor.

Stay tuned for the winners!

What were the biggest snubs and surprises from the BAFTAs 2024 nominations?

As always, not everyone who made a good film last year can be nominated for an award, which means there were inevitably some snubs at the BAFTAs.

Some of the major names include Greta Gerwig and Celine Song for Best Director and Barbie missing out completely for a Best Film nom. Also, an absolutely criminal move is the omission of Lily Gladstone from the BAFTA Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role category for her performance in Killers of the Flower Moon.

That being said, a nice surprise was the love for Saltburn, which saw Barry Keoghan, Rosamund Pike, and Aussie Jacob Elordi gain nominations.

When can you watch the 77th British Academy Film Awards?

The 2024 BAFTA awards will take place on February 19, starting early at 7:00 am AEDT in Australia due to the British time zone. You’ll be able to stream the awards on BINGE.

Following this, stay tuned for the BAFTA TV awards, which will be happening mid-year.

This article has been updated since its original publication date.