BAFTA Awards 2024: Here Are the Nominated Films and Who Is Predicted to Win

We are in the middle of awards season, and the major films of the year are all battling it out for the chance at a golden trophy at the 2024 BAFTA Awards.
Table of contents
- What are the BAFTA Awards?
- Who is nominated in the 2024 BAFTA Awards?
- Best Film
- Best British film
- Best Director
- Best Lead Actress
- Best Lead Actor
- Best Supporting Actress
- Best Supporting Actor
- EE Rising Star Award
- Debut by a British writer, director or producer
- Film not in the English language
- Documentary
- Animated film
- Original score
- Casting
- Cinematography
- Editing
- Production design
- Costume design
- Makeup and hair
- Sound
- Special visual effects
- British short animation
- British short film
- Who is predicted to win at the 2024 BAFTA Awards?
- What were the biggest snubs and surprises from the BAFTAs 2024 nominations?
- When can you watch the 77th British Academy Film Awards?
What are the BAFTA Awards?
Earlier in the year, we had the Golden Globes ceremony, and next month we have the glitz and glamour of the Oscars to look forward to. But on the other side of the pond, we also have the BAFTAs, where the British Film Academy crowns its top films and performances from 2023.
Similar to Australia’s AACTA awards, the BAFTAs are a celebration of primarily British films (or those who have starred in British-made films) and awards are voted on by members of the British Film Academy.
Who is nominated in the 2024 BAFTA Awards?
The nominees have been announced for this year, so let’s take a look at who is up for a trophy, shall we?
Best Film
- Anatomy of a Fall
- The Holdovers
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
Best British film
- All of Us Strangers
- How to Have Sex
- Napoleon
- The Old Oak
- Poor Things
- Rye Lane
- Saltburn
- Scrapper
- Wonka
- The Zone of Interest
Best Director
- Bradley Cooper, Maestro
- Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest
- Andrew Haigh, All of Us Strangers
- Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
- Alexander Payne, The Holdovers
- Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall
Best Lead Actress
- Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple
- Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall
- Carey Mulligan, Maestro
- Vivian Oparah, Rye Lane
- Margot Robbie, Barbie
- Emma Stone, Poor Things
Best Lead Actor
- Bradley Cooper, Maestro
- Colman Domingo, Rustin
- Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
- Barry Keoghan, Saltburn
- Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
- Teo Yoo, Past Lives
Best Supporting Actress
- Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
- Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
- Claire Foy, All of Us Strangers
- Sandra Hüller, The Zone of Interest
- Rosamund Pike, Saltburn
- Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers
Best Supporting Actor
- Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
- Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer
- Jacob Elordi, Saltburn
- Ryan Gosling, Barbie
- Paul Mescal, All of Us Strangers
- Dominic Sessa, The Holdovers
EE Rising Star Award
- Phoebe Dynevor
- Ayo Edebiri
- Jacob Elordi
- Mia McKenna-Bruce
- Sophie Wilde
Debut by a British writer, director or producer
- Lisa Selby, Rebecca Lloyd-Evans and Alex Fry, Blue Bag Life
- Christopher Sharp, Bobi Wine: The People’s President
- Savannah Leaf, Shirley O’Connor and Medb Riordan, Earth Mama
- Molly Manning Walker, How To Have Sex
- Ella Glendining, Is There Anybody Out There?
Film not in the English language
- 20 Days in Mariupol
- Anatomy of a Fall
- Past Lives
- Society of the Snow
- The Zone of Interest
Documentary
- 20 Days in Mariupol
- American Symphony
- Beyond Utopia
- Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie
- Wham!
Animated film
- The Boy and the Heron
- Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget
- Elemental
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Original score
- Robbie Robertson, Killers of the Flower Moon
- Ludwig Göransson, Oppenheimer
- Jerskin Fendrix, Poor Things
- Anthony Willis, Saltburn
- Daniel Pemberton, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Casting
- All of Us Strangers
- Anatomy of a Fall
- The Holdovers
- How to Have Sex
- Killers of the Flower Moon
Cinematography
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- The Zone of Interest
Editing
- Anatomy of a Fall
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- The Zone of Interest
Production design
- Barbie
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- The Zone of Interest
Costume design
- Barbie
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Napoleon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
Makeup and hair
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Maestro
- Napoleon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
Sound
- Ferrari
- Maestro
- Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
- Oppenheimer
- The Zone of Interest
Special visual effects
- The Creator
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3
- Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
- Napoleon
- Poor Things
British short animation
- Crab Day
- Visible Mending
- Wild Summon
British short film
- Festival of Slaps
- Gorka
- Jellyfish and Lobster
- Such a Lovely Day
- Yellow
Who is predicted to win at the 2024 BAFTA Awards?
When it comes to the BAFTA winners this year, nothing is set in stone until that envelope is read out on stage. However, we have consulted some experts online and pulled together their top picks.
According to the experts on Gold Derby, Oppenheimer is the top pick for Best Film this year at the BAFTAs. Similarly, they expect Christopher Nolan to win for his direction of the film.
In the acting categories, it’s a toss-up between Emma Stone for Poor Things and Sandra Huller for Anatomy of a Fall in the Lead Actress race, while Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer) and Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers) are the favourites for Best Actor.
Stay tuned for the winners!
What were the biggest snubs and surprises from the BAFTAs 2024 nominations?
As always, not everyone who made a good film last year can be nominated for an award, which means there were inevitably some snubs at the BAFTAs.
Some of the major names include Greta Gerwig and Celine Song for Best Director and Barbie missing out completely for a Best Film nom. Also, an absolutely criminal move is the omission of Lily Gladstone from the BAFTA Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role category for her performance in Killers of the Flower Moon.
That being said, a nice surprise was the love for Saltburn, which saw Barry Keoghan, Rosamund Pike, and Aussie Jacob Elordi gain nominations.
When can you watch the 77th British Academy Film Awards?
The 2024 BAFTA awards will take place on February 19, starting early at 7:00 am AEDT in Australia due to the British time zone. You’ll be able to stream the awards on BINGE.
Following this, stay tuned for the BAFTA TV awards, which will be happening mid-year.
Lead Image Credit: Steve Finn (Getty)/ MGM /Universal
This article has been updated since its original publication date.
