How You Can Watch Emerald Fennell’s New Movie Saltburn in Australia

Film lovers will have noticed that it is festival season in many corners of the world. Hot new awards contenders are debuting at the likes of the Toronto, Telluride and Venice Film festivals, and now the question remains – when will we have the chance to see them? One such contender making waves is Emerald Fennell’s Saltburn, and luckily, we have some news on when this will hit screens in Australia.

What is Saltburn?

Saltburn is the second film directed by Fennell, who previously brought us the Academy Award-winning Promising Young Woman. Everyone has been quite keen to see what Fennell would do next, and so Saltburn has been met with a lot of anticipation.

So far, it seems that faith has not been misplaced. Saltburn has been met with critical acclaim and currently holds a generally favourable 82 per cent rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

So what’s it about? Here’s a brief plot synopsis:

Academy Award winning filmmaker Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman) brings us a beautifully wicked tale of privilege and desire. Struggling to find his place at Oxford University, student Oliver Quick finds himself drawn into the world of the charming and aristocratic Felix Catton, who invites him to Saltburn, his eccentric family’s sprawling estate, for a summer never to be forgotten.

Intrigued? You can check out the trailer for Saltburn below.

Who is in the cast?

As you can see in the trailer, Saltburn features quite the A-list cast.

In the lead as Oliver is Barry Keoghan (The Banshees of Inishiren), as well as our own Aussie star, Jacob Elordi (Euphoria).

Also in the cast is Rosamund Pike (Gone Girl), Richard E. Grant (Can You Ever Forgive Me?), Archie Madekwe (Gran Turismo), Alison Oliver (Conversations With Friends) and an appearance from Fennell’s frequent collaborator, Carey Mulligan (Promising Young Woman).

When and where can you watch Saltburn in Australia?

The good news for those eagerly awaiting Saltburn is that it is confirmed for a cinema and streaming release.

Saltburn is getting its own festival debut in Australia at the SXSW Sydney Screen Festival. The screening date and time haven’t been announced yet, but wristbands for the festival are on sale now.

The movie will then get a wide release in cinemas in Australia on November 16, 2023.

Following that, expect the movie to be released for streaming on Prime Video in Australia. We’ll keep you posted on a date for that when it’s made available.

