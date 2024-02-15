How Film Fans Can Watch the 2024 BAFTAs in Australia, Live

Unless you’ve been living in a cave, chances are you’re across awards season. The next question we’re here to answer for you is how to watch the BAFTAs in Australia. If you’re familiar, you’ll know that the BAFTAs are one of the most prized events in the UK entertainment calendar – so it’s definitely one to keep an eye out for. Nominations have been announced (with a few major snubs), and we’re inching closer to awards day, so here is everything you need to know about the 2024 BAFTAs, screen fans.

When are the 2024 BAFTAs?

The 2024 BAFTA awards, or the British Academy Film Awards, will take place on February 19. The awards event is set to kick off rather early, at 7:00 am AEDT, due to the British time zone.

Where to watch the BAFTA Awards in Australia

If you’re excited to catch the BAFTA Awards live from Australia, you be able to stream the awards on BINGE. If you don’t yet have a Binge account, you can sign up for a free trial and check it out.

Additionally, if you have a VPN, you should be able to check out the ceremony via BBC One. Or, alternatively, you can use Britbox (the British streaming service) to watch the BAFTAs in Australia.

Who’s the BAFTA Awards host this year?

BAFTA Awards host David Tennant (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for ReedPop)

Taking the role of BAFTA Awards host for the first time this year is David Tennant. The actor is best known for portraying the Doctor in Doctor Who, and has also appeared in shows like Good Omens, Ahsoka and Marvel’s Jessica Jones.

It’s also worth noting that the awards night will be treated to performances by Hannah Waddingham and Sophie Ellis-Bextor – yes, she will be performing ‘Murder on the Dance Floor’.

What’s the BAFTA prize?

BAFTA awards prize. What does BAFTA stand for? (Photo by Maxine Howells/BAFTA/BAFTA via Getty Images)

The BAFTA award trophy is modelled on a mask designed by sculptor Mitzi Cunliffe in 1955. Per the BAFTAs official website, the trophy award was based on the concept of the theatrical tragicomic mask.

Who’s predicted to win?

As we’ve reported earlier, there are a few predictions floating around for the BAFTA Award winners. Read through our write-up on this year’s BAFTA nominations to see the full list.

Oppenheimer BAFTAs predictions

Oppenheimer is the top pick for Best Film this year at the BAFTAs.

Christopher Nolan BAFTAs predictions

Much like the Best Film category, it is expected that Christopher Nolan will win for his direction of the film Oppenheimer.

Emma Stone and Sandra Huller BAFTAs predictions

In the Lead Actress category, it’s a toss-up between Emma Stone for Poor Things and Sandra Huller for Anatomy of a Fall. (Justice for Lily Gladstone who is expected to win the Oscar!)

Cillian Murphy and Paul Giamatti BAFTAs predictions

And moving over to Lead Actors, Cillian Murphy for Oppenheimer and Paul Giamatti for The Holdovers are the favourites here.

What does BAFTA actually stand for?

We touched on this earlier, but in case you’re unaware, BAFTA stands for the British Academy Film Awards. It is an organisation that is focused on the screen industry in Britain and per the website, “exists to champion talent, recognise exceptional storytelling and make the creative industries a fairer and more sustainable place”.

Lead Image Credit: Photo by Michael Buckner/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images/Photo by Maxine Howells/BAFTA/BAFTA via Getty Images