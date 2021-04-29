If you thought the Oscars meant the end of award season for the year you would be mistaken. More TV shows are set to get golden statues in June after the BAFTA announced its TV nominees. These awards are separate from the BAFTA film awards which happened in April.
So which British heavy hitters got nominations this time?
Naturally, fan favourite The Crown picked up 10 nominations and new shows like Small Axe, I May Destroy You and Normal People received plenty of attention.
The full ceremony will occur on June 6, but until then here are all the major BAFTA TV nominees and where you can watch them before the big event.
BAFTA TV Nominees in 2021
Drama Series
- Gangs of London
- I Hate Suzie
- Save Me Too
- The Crown
Scripted Comedy
- Ghosts
- Inside No.9
- Man Like Mobeen
- This Country
Mini-Series
- Adult Material
- I May Destroy You
- Normal People
- Small Axe
Leading Actor
- John Boyega – Small Axe
- Josh O’Connor – The Crown
- Paapa Essiedu – I May Destroy You
- Paul Mescal – Normal People
- Shaun Parkes – Small Axe
- Waleed Zuaiter – Baghdad Central
Leading Actress
- Billie Piper – I Hate Suzie
- Daisy Edgar-Jones – Normal People
- Hayley Squires – Adult Material
- Jodie Comer – Killing Eve
- Letitia Wright – Small Axe
- Michaela Cole – I May Destroy You
Female Performance in a Comedy
- Aimee Lou Wood – Sex Education
- Daisy Haggard – Breeders
- Daisy May Cooper – This Country
- Emma Mackey – Sex Education
- Gbemisola Ikumelo – Famalam
- Mae Martin – Feel Good
Male Performance in a Comedy
- Charlie Cooper – This Country
- Guz Khan – Man Like Mobeen
- Joseph Gilgun – Brassic
- Ncuti Gatwa – Sex Education
- Paul Ritter – Friday Night Dinner
- Reece Shearsmith – Inside No.9
Supporting Actor
- Kunal Nayyar – Criminal
- Malachi Kirby – Small Axe
- Michael Sheen – Quiz
- Michael Ward – Small Axe
- Rupert Everett – Adult Material
- Tobias Menzies – The Crown
Supporting Actress
- Helena Bonham Carter – The Crown
- Leila Farzad – I Hate Suzie
- Rakie Ayola – Anthony
- Siena Kelly – Adult Material
- Sophie Okonedo – Criminal
- Weruche Opia – I May Destroy You
International
- Little America
- Lovecraft Country
- Unorthodox
- Welcome to Chechnya: The Gay Purge (Storyville)
You can see a full list of the BAFTA nominees, including the craft and technical TV nominees, here.
Where you can watch the nominees in Australia
You’d be forgiven for not knowing all the nominees listed above. The BAFTA TV awards are British specific, similar to the Logies in Australia, so not every program has graced our screens down under.
Here’s where you can find most of the BAFTA-nominated shows on Aussie streaming services.
- The Crown
- Man Like Mobeen
- Unorthodox
- Criminal
- Feel Good
- Sex Education
- Gangs of London
- I Hate Suzie
- Save Me Too
- Ghosts
- Inside No.9
- This Country
- Normal People
- Killing Eve
- Quiz
- Friday Night Dinner
- Brassic
- I May Destroy You
- Small Axe
- Lovecraft Country
- Breeders
- Adult Material
- Little America
If you’re after more great content from our pals in the UK, Australia has its own British focused streaming service with BritBox.
You’ve got a few months to prepare before this awards show so get bingeing!
