Add These Newly BAFTA Nominated TV Shows to Your Watch List

If you thought the Oscars meant the end of award season for the year you would be mistaken. More TV shows are set to get golden statues in June after the BAFTA announced its TV nominees. These awards are separate from the BAFTA film awards which happened in April.

So which British heavy hitters got nominations this time?

Naturally, fan favourite The Crown picked up 10 nominations and new shows like Small Axe, I May Destroy You and Normal People received plenty of attention.

The full ceremony will occur on June 6, but until then here are all the major BAFTA TV nominees and where you can watch them before the big event.

BAFTA TV Nominees in 2021

Drama Series

Gangs of London

I Hate Suzie

Save Me Too

The Crown

Scripted Comedy

Ghosts

Inside No.9

Man Like Mobeen

This Country

Mini-Series

Adult Material

I May Destroy You

Normal People

Small Axe

Leading Actor

John Boyega – Small Axe

Josh O’Connor – The Crown

Paapa Essiedu – I May Destroy You

Paul Mescal – Normal People

Shaun Parkes – Small Axe

Waleed Zuaiter – Baghdad Central

Leading Actress

Billie Piper – I Hate Suzie

Daisy Edgar-Jones – Normal People

Hayley Squires – Adult Material

Jodie Comer – Killing Eve

Letitia Wright – Small Axe

Michaela Cole – I May Destroy You

Female Performance in a Comedy

Aimee Lou Wood – Sex Education

Daisy Haggard – Breeders

Daisy May Cooper – This Country

Emma Mackey – Sex Education

Gbemisola Ikumelo – Famalam

Mae Martin – Feel Good

Male Performance in a Comedy

Charlie Cooper – This Country

Guz Khan – Man Like Mobeen

Joseph Gilgun – Brassic

Ncuti Gatwa – Sex Education

Paul Ritter – Friday Night Dinner

Reece Shearsmith – Inside No.9

Supporting Actor

Kunal Nayyar – Criminal

Malachi Kirby – Small Axe

Michael Sheen – Quiz

Michael Ward – Small Axe

Rupert Everett – Adult Material

Tobias Menzies – The Crown

Supporting Actress

Helena Bonham Carter – The Crown

Leila Farzad – I Hate Suzie

Rakie Ayola – Anthony

Siena Kelly – Adult Material

Sophie Okonedo – Criminal

Weruche Opia – I May Destroy You

International

Little America

Lovecraft Country

Unorthodox

Welcome to Chechnya: The Gay Purge (Storyville)

You can see a full list of the BAFTA nominees, including the craft and technical TV nominees, here.

Where you can watch the nominees in Australia

You’d be forgiven for not knowing all the nominees listed above. The BAFTA TV awards are British specific, similar to the Logies in Australia, so not every program has graced our screens down under.

Here’s where you can find most of the BAFTA-nominated shows on Aussie streaming services.

Netflix

The Crown

Man Like Mobeen

Unorthodox

Criminal

Feel Good

Sex Education

Stan.

Gangs of London

I Hate Suzie

Save Me Too

Ghosts

Inside No.9

This Country

Normal People

Killing Eve

Quiz

Friday Night Dinner

Brassic

Binge

I May Destroy You

Small Axe

Lovecraft Country

Breeders

SBS On Demand

Adult Material

Apple TV+

Little America

If you’re after more great content from our pals in the UK, Australia has its own British focused streaming service with BritBox.

You’ve got a few months to prepare before this awards show so get bingeing!